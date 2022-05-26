RSwitch Ltd in collaboration with Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd and Airtel Mobile Commerce Ltd are

pleased to announce today the launch of eKash to facilitate interoperability between mobile money

operators.



From today, Airtel Money and Mobile Money Rwanda Limited customers will be able to send and

receive money to each other instantly with their respective wallets thanks to the integration of both

institution’s platforms through the RNDPS without additional cost.



This milestone is one of the use cases of the interoperability project under the name of Rwanda

National Digital Payment System (RNDPS). The development was announced today in Kigali by the parties involved.

The RNDPS is an interoperable and instant payment between all financial institutions including Commercial Banks, Mobile Network Operators, Microfinances, SACCOs as well as other FinTech Companies.

This is in line with the government vision of achieving the cashless economy in Rwanda.



Rwandan consumers will benefit from improved customer convenience, lower transaction costs and

increased value from the improved range of products and services through digital payments by

enabling service consumers to transact seamlessly and with ease from anywhere.

How it works:

To start using the service, each customer is required to accept the terms and conditions of their respective Mobile Network Operator by Dialing *182*11# and follow instructions.



To send money to another Mobile network operator, the user shall Dial *182*1*2# and follow

instructions.