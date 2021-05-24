In Burundi, Phone Data Gets Stolen Without Your Knowledge

Subscribers to Lumitel a telecom operator in Burundi require to keep extremely alert and their eyes wide open to track how data on their phones is sucked out without their permission or prompt.

Lumitel Burundi owns the largest network infrastructure in Burundi and the pioneer in universalizing the 3G and 4G network and smartphones in Burundi.

However, there are several complaints from subscribers about Lumitel’s bad service. subscribers claim that once they top-up 4G data, it gets sucked quickly before the required time or even without consuming it.

Lumitel has published an action list that would explain the rapid exhaustion of the internet without users realizing it, including automatic system and application updates, mobile hotspot, l ‘auto synchronization of accounts and internet sharing.

Willy Nyamitwe a communications officer at the presidency has not been left out, he is also a frustrated subscriber to Lumitel.

Nyamitwe, showed screenshots he took with his mobile phone to illustrate the voluntary or involuntary malfunction of lumitel.

“I wanted to have some. a pure heart. Every time I loaded 1 GB for 1,000 Burundian francs for 24 hours, it would last a few minutes and run out. I have charged several times, I have monitored my iPhone activity and the result is clear: something is wrong,” he wrote on his twitter account.

He also sounded the alert: “I invite the ARCT (Telecommunications Regulatory and Control Agency) to take a closer look at this situation to protect consumers,” he said.

According to Samuel Muhizi, director general of ARCT, an analysis is underway and the results will be released shortly.