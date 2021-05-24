Tech
In Burundi, Phone Data Gets Stolen Without Your Knowledge
Subscribers to Lumitel a telecom operator in Burundi require to keep extremely alert and their eyes wide open to track how data on their phones is sucked out without their permission or prompt.
Lumitel Burundi owns the largest network infrastructure in Burundi and the pioneer in universalizing the 3G and 4G network and smartphones in Burundi.
However, there are several complaints from subscribers about Lumitel’s bad service. subscribers claim that once they top-up 4G data, it gets sucked quickly before the required time or even without consuming it.
Lumitel has published an action list that would explain the rapid exhaustion of the internet without users realizing it, including automatic system and application updates, mobile hotspot, l ‘auto synchronization of accounts and internet sharing.
Willy Nyamitwe a communications officer at the presidency has not been left out, he is also a frustrated subscriber to Lumitel.
Nyamitwe, showed screenshots he took with his mobile phone to illustrate the voluntary or involuntary malfunction of lumitel.
“I wanted to have some. a pure heart. Every time I loaded 1 GB for 1,000 Burundian francs for 24 hours, it would last a few minutes and run out. I have charged several times, I have monitored my iPhone activity and the result is clear: something is wrong,” he wrote on his twitter account.
He also sounded the alert: “I invite the ARCT (Telecommunications Regulatory and Control Agency) to take a closer look at this situation to protect consumers,” he said.
According to Samuel Muhizi, director general of ARCT, an analysis is underway and the results will be released shortly.
Tech
Nigerian Energy Firm Installs 950kW Solar System For Bottling Plant
Starsight Energy, the leading African Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) solar power provider, has completed a 950kW solar system for the Big Bottling Company plant in Ogun State, Nigeria.
This installation is Starsight’s largest solar solution in Nigeria to date and shows the potential of sustainable power for Nigerian industry.
The Big Bottling Company’s Nigerian plant produces Big Cola, Big Orange, and other popular Nigerian drinks.
The planned doubling of the plant’s production rate required diversification of its energy supply, and Starsight Energy was approached to design a solution.
Utilizing the available roof space on the Big Bottling plant, Starsight’s engineering team designed a rooftop solar solution that is fully integrated into the plant’s existing natural gas power infrastructure.
Starsight’s technology-enabled system will offset the customer’s gas consumption during peak solar production, thereby enabling the plant to reduce its gas usage.
The system will help Big Bottling Company offset 11,743 tons of CO2 over the project’s ten-year lifetime.
These savings will help the company keep its commitment to protecting the environment. Prahlad K. Gangadharan, CEO of Big Bottling Company, commented, “we were motivated to expand production at our primary Nigerian plant in a sustainable way and Starsight have delivered an excellent solution.”
“Their system integrates into our existing power infrastructure and was designed, installed, and brought online in just five months. We look forward to generating green energy and reducing our carbon emissions, and we know we can rely on Starsight’s lifetime service guarantee.” Tony Carr, Starsight Energy CEO, added.
This project demonstrates the scale at which Starsight can design and deploy solar solutions for industrial clients.
Whether it’s a 100% solar or hybrid system, our systems guarantee seamless integration, 99.9% uptime, and significant reduction in CO2 emissions.
“We are proud of our world-class engineering team for designing and deploying this large-scale solar solution, and we look forward to installing similar systems for our industrial clients in Nigeria and Ghana, as well as in our new markets in Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda,” he said.
Tech
Tech: Importance Of Security Culture In Zero Trust Security Models
During a preview of this year’s RSA conference, a team from Orange Cyberdefense demonstrated a range of pretty scary scenarios of what can happen when malicious actors take control over a user’s home router.
These range from duping users into downloading payloads dressed up as fake VPN software updates, capturing user’s credentials or redirecting traffic that should be going over the VPN to the threat actor.
Typically, home routers are outside of the enterprise security control and often not very well protected. The majority of people trust their ISP to set up their home access points for them, frequently resulting in default settings such as admin/admin credentials. Home routers are frequently attacked by criminal and state actors alike.
Despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, many people are still working from home and will do so for the foreseeable future – connecting to the internet and their corporate networks via their private home routers and Wi-Fi access points.
The increasing complexity of delivering services to this highly distributed user base, many of which connect via untrusted devices, coupled with an evolving threat landscape, is highlighting the importance of Zero Trust security.
Zero Trust is a security model based on a set of design principles that assumes that a breach is inevitable or has likely already occurred.
Zero Trust architectures limit access to only what is needed, repeatedly check whether users, devices, services or network components should be trusted and monitor for malicious or abnormal activity.
It is more than just a technology architecture though; it is a long-term philosophy and requires a mindset change amongst everyone involved.
To succeed, it is essential to create a security culture that embraces Zero Trust. This means broadening the conversation and explaining Zero Trust principles to business leaders, IT administrators and general users. Trust is an important component of doing business, so the context of Zero Trust has to be explained in a positive way.
It is not about not trusting individuals, but rather about the reducing the potential likelihood and limiting the impact of a breach, as well as damage control if or when devices, networks or identities are compromised.
To effectively mature your security culture, you have to positively influence it. People generally want to do the right thing, but instilling fear and uncertainty does not empower them.
You have to inspire trust in order to succeed with Zero Trust. This means creating a security culture program that not only raises awareness for the importance of security and Zero Trust concepts, but enables people to take responsibility for their participation in the security program.
For example, educate your employees on how to spot, report and get help when they see suspicious activity, to be extra vigilant of social engineering attacks while working from home, and the necessity of reducing their privileges as part of the Zero Trust roll out.
Opinions
ICT start-ups: Incentives For Digital Economy Production In Cameroon
Over the last decade, information technologies (IT) have revolutionized the way people and businesses carry out their daily activities worldwide.
There is abundant evidence that the upsurge of technology has been a major contributor to fundamental economic change, notably the growth in global production and the distribution of intangible goods and services.
As a result, the digital economy has become the new focus for economic growth in developing countries.
With ICT set to become the engine of development in Cameroon in its role as a hub in the Central Africa sub-region, the 2021 tax scheme has been updated to promote innovative ICT start-ups.
Eligibility for the benefits of the start-up promotion scheme is subject to the consent of Approved Management Centres dedicated to start-ups.
The specific obligations of the Approved Management Centres shall be specified by instrument issued by the Minister in charge of finance.
ICT start-ups whose status is confirmed by an approved management centres will be eligible to claim several incentives:
a) During the incubation phase, which must not exceed 5 years, companies which fall under this category shell be exempt from all taxes, duties, levies and payments, except social security contributions
b) At the end of the incubation phase, in the event of the sale of the start-up, a reduced capital tax gains rate of 10% – instead of the standard 16.5% – will be applied to the increase in the value of investments through the lifespan of ownership.
c) If the company enters the operation phase at the end of incubation, it shall, for a period of five (5) years, benefit from:
– exemption from the business licence tax,
– exemption from registration fees on the incorporation, extension or capital increase instruments,
– exemption from all tax and employer’s charges on salaries paid to their employees except social security contributions,
– application of a reduced 5% rate of income tax on movable capital revenue on dividends paid to shareholders and interest paid to investors.
At the end of the fifth year of operation, ordinary tax law policies will become applicable.
The development of dedicated policy to support ICT start-ups signals commitment from the Cameroon government to development of the digital economy.
If implemented properly, these tax incentives should attract investment to Cameroon. Secondary benefits of these policies include an increase in employment, capital transfers, research and technology development, and structural development in less-developed areas.
Although it is difficult to approximate the value of these tax incentives in general, proper implementation is likely to improve overall economic welfare through increased economic growth and government tax revenue.
Boat-like Hotel To Be Built On Rwanda’s Lake Kivu
In Burundi, Phone Data Gets Stolen Without Your Knowledge
Dysfunctional South Africa’s Spy Agency SSA Getting Fixed
Nigerian Energy Firm Installs 950kW Solar System For Bottling Plant
Pope Francis Leads Holy Mass For Pentecost
Battle Of Energy Investors Exposes Loopholes In RDB
Nyiragongo Eruption Could Overturn Lake Kivu
Burundi’s Uprona Party Breaking Apart
Will President Nyusi Fully Regain Control Of Cabo Delgado?
USA Donates X-ray Machine To Kibuye Referral Hospital
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Taarifa 300×250
Kinyarwanda
- Bruce Melodie N’Umunya Senegal Mu Ndirimbo Itangiza Imikino ya BAL
- Perezida Macron Azageza Ijambo Ku Barokotse Jenoside Yakorewe Abatutsi
- Abakuru B’Inteko Zishinga Amategeko Z’Ibihugu Bivuga Igifaransa Bari Mu Rwanda
- Umushoramari Wo Muri Cameroun Ashinja RDB Guhengamira Kuri Mugenzi We
- Ibintu 10 Bikomeye Ku Mavugurura Y’Urwego Rw’Imisoro Mu Rwanda
- BAL Yahaye Minisiteri Y’Uburezi Mudasobwa 150
- Aurore Munyangaju Avuga Ko Hari Amafaranga Minisiteri Ye Itazahabwa
- Hadutse Indwara Ikira Bagukuyemo Ijisho
- EU Yashoye Miliyari €1 Mu Gukorera Inkingo Za COVID-19 Mu Bihugu Birimo U Rwanda
- Abanye-Congo 8000 Bahungiye Mu Rwanda Iruka Rya Nyiragongo
Africa To Begin Manufacturing Covid-19 Vaccines
Battle Of Energy Investors Exposes Loopholes In RDB
Nyiragongo Eruption Could Overturn Lake Kivu
Israeli Couldn’t Miss out On Rwanda -The Hot Cake
Seven English Teams To Play in Europe Next Season
Trending
-
CORONA VIRUS3 days ago
Africa To Begin Manufacturing Covid-19 Vaccines
-
Special Report2 days ago
Battle Of Energy Investors Exposes Loopholes In RDB
-
National1 day ago
Nyiragongo Eruption Could Overturn Lake Kivu
-
National3 days ago
Israeli Couldn’t Miss out On Rwanda -The Hot Cake
-
Sports3 days ago
Seven English Teams To Play in Europe Next Season
-
National2 days ago
Tanzanian Commander Of Battle Against Uganda’s Idi Amin Dies
-
Politics1 day ago
Burundi’s Uprona Party Breaking Apart
-
Politics1 day ago
Will President Nyusi Fully Regain Control Of Cabo Delgado?