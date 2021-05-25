Business
In A Tight Food Delivery Market In Rwanda, This Firm Has A Unique Offering
Rwanda is not short of e-commerce platforms, but Gombo is stretching muscles to disrupt the marketplace with a unique entry point, buying fresh items from various farmers and distributing to the end user.
Other players buy from middlemen, increasing the price of each item to secure a margin on each sell. What Gombo does, basically, is to focus on delivery of fresh foods at a faster, easier way, and at a lower price.
In partnership with farmers, Gombo uses existing food collection centers and stocks up its stores where distribution is flowless and convenient. And thats not all, because Gombo’s products can be returned within 24 hours from the delivery time, a rare and competitive advantage to the consumers, mainly hotels, restaurants and the diaspora who need to buy groceries for their relatives back home.
“All our foods are fresh and well selected,” says Jean Claude Niyibizi, the CEO of Gombo. “We also make sure that you receive considerable volumes and at a lower price, not just a handful and at exorbitant prices.”
However, the Gombo similarity with other platforms is that it accepts use of all payment gateways.
Boat-like Hotel To Be Built On Rwanda’s Lake Kivu
Touristic attractions in Rwanda are getting a new addition of a magnificent hotel designed like a boat and will be propped up on Gihaya Island on the waters of Lake Kivu in Rusizi district.
The designer of this hotel is Futuristic Design Group Ltd. a dynamic multidisciplinary design and realization firm based in Rwanda.
“Finally we can build the boat-like hotel in lake Kivu! Rusizi is going to have another beautiful hotel,” Futuristic Design Group said on May 20 after officially obtaining a construction permit.
East Africa’s New Lamu Port Officially Opens
Member states of the East African community bloc have a new port that will effectively connect them to Europe, Asia and other global destinations.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially opened Lamu Port whose construction began five years ago.
“I remember some doubting Thomas who questioned its viability wondering if it can ever be built, they should stop wondering, we are here,” said President Uhuru.
During this launch, Uhuru witnessed the docking and discharge of cargo from MV CAP Carmel, the first vessel to call at the Lamu Port. The 204-metre Singaporean container ship sailed from the Port of Dar es Salaam headed to Salalah in Oman.
The Kenyan leader said the Lamu port project is a good investment that will deliver on its promise once it’s fully operational.
The new facility is expected to be the largest port in sub-Saharan Africa and will target countries along the Indian Ocean Islands such as Seychelles and Comoros among others.
The port is a key part of the wider Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor, which is being implemented at a total cost of U$24 billion and will mainly target transshipment cargo.
According to details, Kenya has cut tariff for ships docking at the new Lamu Port by up to 50% of the rates charged at the Mombasa facility to lure more vessels at the facility.
Kagame, Elumelu, WTO, IFC And WHO Bosses Too Celebrate Africa Day At UBA Africa Conversations 2021
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc (www.UBAgroup.com), is set to celebrate this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the third edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, headlined by Africa’s international leaders that include President Paul Kagame; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation(WHO) and Makhtar Sop Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation (IFC). The conversations will be held online on africaday.UBAgroup.com.
At a time of unparalleled African leadership in global organisations, the UBA Africa Conversations provides the opportunity for an African and global audience to hear directly from our distinguished guests on Africa’s relationship with the world, the opportunities and the challenges, and their own personal journeys.
Moderated by Tony O. Elumelu, the Group Chairman, UBA and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, discussions will be focused on Africa’s development in the areas of the economy and finance, trade, health and the unity of the continent.
The theme this year is ‘Bringing Africa to the World’, epitomised by the global success of the panellists’ careers. The event will take place virtually on Tuesday May 25th, 2021 at 12pm WAT.
Africa Day has been celebrated since 1963 on May 25 across the African continent and worldwide. The day was inaugurated by the Organisation of African Unity, in celebration of the unity, diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.
UBA, one of Africa’s leading financial services institutions, with a pan-African footprint spanning 20 African countries and globally in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and with presence in France, continues to lead the narrative focused on the development, growth, and unity of Africa.
The UBA Africa Conversations is open to all and registration is possible on the UBA Group website africaday.UBAgroup.com/reserve.
