In A Tight Food Delivery Market In Rwanda, This Firm Has A Unique Offering

Rwanda is not short of e-commerce platforms, but Gombo is stretching muscles to disrupt the marketplace with a unique entry point, buying fresh items from various farmers and distributing to the end user.

Other players buy from middlemen, increasing the price of each item to secure a margin on each sell. What Gombo does, basically, is to focus on delivery of fresh foods at a faster, easier way, and at a lower price.

In partnership with farmers, Gombo uses existing food collection centers and stocks up its stores where distribution is flowless and convenient. And thats not all, because Gombo’s products can be returned within 24 hours from the delivery time, a rare and competitive advantage to the consumers, mainly hotels, restaurants and the diaspora who need to buy groceries for their relatives back home.

“All our foods are fresh and well selected,” says Jean Claude Niyibizi, the CEO of Gombo. “We also make sure that you receive considerable volumes and at a lower price, not just a handful and at exorbitant prices.”

However, the Gombo similarity with other platforms is that it accepts use of all payment gateways.

They are found here: www.ggombo.com