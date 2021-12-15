Sports
Imbuto To Build Multipurpose Sports Facility
Kigali city athletes will have a new multipurpose sports facility from which they can train, play and hold competitions.
Imbuto Foundation is going to build this multipurpose infrastructure in Bibare, Kimironko a fast growing suburb of Kigali city.
According to details the first phase will start with basketball playground. This basketball court will also be used by people who need to play volleyball, handball, mini-football among others.
This project at Bibare will have infrastructure that meets international standards.
“Our long-term plan is to have at least one leisure / sport site in each neighbourhood in order to help our citizens to be healthy by playing sports but also by promoting sport among young people,” City of Kigali said.
Coming up: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
China is scheduled to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing city to take place from February 4 to 20. Some of the games will be held in towns in the neighboring Hebei province.
Beijing was selected as the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympics after beating Almaty by four votes on 31 July 2015 at the 128th IOC Session in Kuala Lumpur.
Olympic Games are the largest sporting celebration in terms of the number of sports on the programme, the number of athletes present and the number of people from different nations gathered together at the same time, in the same place, in the spirit of friendly competition.
The Olympic games are organised every four years, they include a summer and a winter edition.
Meanwhile, the upcoming winter olympics have already taken a new twist as the United States says it wont send a delegation to the games in protest against China’s deteriorating human rights.
“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
This boycott comes before US President Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” on Thursday and Friday, a virtual gathering of leaders and civil society actors from more than 100 countries.
However, the Chinese embassy in Washington described the US boycott as “political manipulation”.
Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told media the US boycott stance, “will accomplish nothing except breeding bad blood between two nations who need to come together to deal with the world’s problems.”
China rejects international criticism and sanctions over the situation in Xinjiang, where the United Nations and rights groups believe at least one million Uighurs and members of other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated.
Former Head of World Athletics, Lamine Diack Dies at 88
Lamine Diack president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (1999 to 2015) has died at 88 according to emerging reports.
His son said Diack died at home in Senegal on Friday
Diack, had been sentenced by a French court to four years in prison, however was allowed to return to Senegal after posting a bond with French justice, sources said early in May.
He was found guilty in September of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and was sentenced to four years in prison, of which two years were suspended, and fined 500,000 euros (600,000 dollars). But Diack appealed.
At the time, the presiding judge in the court in Paris, Rose-Marie Hunault, said Diack was unlikely to go to jail.
“Given your age you can expect conditional release,” she said.
Diack was being held in France because of his indictment in a second case involving suspected Olympic vote-buying. His passport had been confiscated.
But a judge recently lifted the ban on Diack leaving France, provided he paid a bond and that he continues to respond to summonses, according to the court order.
“He paid the 500,000 euros last week,” one of his lawyers, Simon Ndiaye, told media, adding that Diack still had “administrative formalities to complete” before returning to Senegal.
Kigali’s New 18-hole Golf Course Hosts Its First Major Tournament – CIMEGOLF 2021
Events are starting to come back on a bigger scale across the country and among them is CIMEGOLF. CIMEGOLF – CIMERWA’s golf tournament will be back for its fourth edition that attracts different golfers including captains of industries, business leaders & entrepreneurs.
Launched back in 2017, the tournament has grown over the years, with the latest edition in 2019 hosting over 130 local and international players.
After a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament is back and it’s shaping up to be bigger and better.
The two-day tournament slated for the 3rd and 4th of December will be the first to be held at Kigali’s newly refurbished 18-hole golf course – The KIGALI GOLF RESORT & VILLAS, managed by U-Golf.
The Kigali Golf Course was closed in 2019 for renovations and it opened its doors earlier this year as a PGA-standard golf course – this ultimately means that it can host international golfing competitions.
The CIMEGOLF week kicked off with a caddies competition in which over 80 caddies participated. Players are sure to experience more than just the game during this year’s CIMEGOLF as it will be a great opportunity to network off course with the 250 players that will be in attendance.
Outstanding golfers in every handicap category and caddies will be awarded with an array of prizes including trophies, trolleys, duffel bags, golf bags, drivers and putters during a glamorous gala that will end this year’s tournament.
‘Golf supporters like myself have been waiting for over a year amidst course renovations and COVID-19 related restrictions to be able to participate in a full-blown tournament.
As CIMERWA we are proud to be the first to bring that experience back. CIMEGOLF ’21 will be a novelty for players, they will get to showcase their skills on a brand-new course with PGA standards and this will take their experience to the next level’ explained Mark Mugarura – CIMERWA Marketing Manager.
Mark also added that CIMERWA is looking forward to supporting the golf sport and the golf fraternity in order to grow the game in Rwanda ‘Rwanda is perfectly positioned to become the next hub for sports tourism in the region.
As CIMERWA, we believe in this vision and we will do what we can to strengthen it and make it a reality’ With Rwanda’s latest COVID-19 regulations requiring social function attendees to be fully vaccinated and tested for COVID-19, CIMERWA has taken the required precautions to ensure the safety of everyone and CIMEGOLF 2021 will be proof that with the right measures in place, events can be held in all safety.
