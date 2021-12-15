Imbuto To Build Multipurpose Sports Facility

China is scheduled to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing city to take place from February 4 to 20. Some of the games will be held in towns in the neighboring Hebei province.

Beijing was selected as the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympics after beating Almaty by four votes on 31 July 2015 at the 128th IOC Session in Kuala Lumpur.

Olympic Games are the largest sporting celebration in terms of the number of sports on the programme, the number of athletes present and the number of people from different nations gathered together at the same time, in the same place, in the spirit of friendly competition.

The Olympic games are organised every four years, they include a summer and a winter edition.

Meanwhile, the upcoming winter olympics have already taken a new twist as the United States says it wont send a delegation to the games in protest against China’s deteriorating human rights.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

This boycott comes before US President Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” on Thursday and Friday, a virtual gathering of leaders and civil society actors from more than 100 countries.

However, the Chinese embassy in Washington described the US boycott as “political manipulation”.

Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told media the US boycott stance, “will accomplish nothing except breeding bad blood between two nations who need to come together to deal with the world’s problems.”

China rejects international criticism and sanctions over the situation in Xinjiang, where the United Nations and rights groups believe at least one million Uighurs and members of other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated.