Bodies of two men have been found lifeless at different locations in Burundi after the notorious state militias Imbonerakure are believed to have killed them.

The victims have been identified as Damien Bunani and his son Ezekiel Dusabe. They were killed on Thursday night.

According to Iwacu, a Burundi online media outlet, Bunani had recently returned to his country from neighbouring Tanzania where he has been working. His plan was to go straight to his home at Buhoro village located in Bwambarangwe Commune, Kirundo Province in northern Burundi.

However, while on his way he was intercepted by Imbonerakure militia who told him that he cannot proceed to Buhoro because he showed signs and symptoms of Covid-19 and would most likely infect innocent residents.

Imbonerakure forcefuly led Bunani to a quarantine facility called Mukenke for testing. If they would test negative to coronavirus, they would be allowed to proceed to their families at Buhoro village.

On Friday the two mean were found dead and their lifeless bodies cut with machetes. One body was dumped at a church and another body dumped at a thick bush just 10 kilometers away from their home.

Local sources say the Imbonerakure Militia who are directly trained and sponsored and guided by the government are working on orders to eliminating people with covid19 just as it is done in North Korea.

Burundi had kept a silence stance about the coronavirus situation on its territory until early this week when the government for the first time publicly announced that two people had tested positive to coronavirus.

The politically tense country had persistently denied that it had anyone positive with coronavirus whether in self-isolation of quarantine.

Before Burundi publicly admitted it had coronavirus patients, Itara – a private local media outlet had reported last month that three people had died from Covid19 but government had threatened relatives of the deceased not to reveal this information.

The country’s Health Ministry had revealed that on March 20, 2020, a Burundian national who had returned from Tanzania and his 24-year-old wife were admitted to Prince Regent Charles Hospital located in Buyenzi. The couple checked in to the hospital after developing fever with dry cough and asthenia.

“They died without being diagnosed with the pandemic,” Itara reported last month.

Burundi so far has officially reported only 3 coronavirus cases. The country lacks testing kits and other medical supplies required in handling a pandemic of such magnitude.

On Friday, the Chinese government donated medical and technical equipment and materials worth $400,000. The equipment was received at the Prince Régent Charles hospital at the frontline of the fight against the Covid19 pandemic.