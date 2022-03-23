I&M Bank Reports Rwf10.9B Profit Before Tax

I&M Bank Rwanda has reported Rwf 31.7 billion in net revenue in 2021, up 24% year-on-year, driven by an increase in net interest income of 20% and a 69% reduction in credit impairment charges.

The bank’s executives said the growth in digital adoption (74% of all customer-initiated transactions in the Bank now go through digital channels) helped drive improvements in efficiency and customer satisfaction, with the Bank’s cost-to-income ratio at 62.1%.

However, operating expenses for the year were Rwf 21 billion versus Rwf17.8 billion for the same period in 2020.

The Bank’s CEO, Robin Bairstow, told Taarifa that credit impairment charges as of December 31, 2021 were Rwf 1.7 billion, down from Rwf5.5 billion recorded in 2020 on the back of improved macroeconomic conditions and easing of business and health restrictions.

These results led to a return on Equity (ROAE) of 15.69% from 10.99% recorded in 2020, and a Return on Assets of 2.07% from 1.39% in 2020.

Profit after tax for the period was Rwf 9.2 billion, a 78% year-on-year growth impacted by the reduction in income tax expenses due to the tax incentive benefited from the Bank’s investment in its new headquarters.

“Our results highlight our efforts in improving our digital infrastructure in line with our strategy and aspiration to be Rwanda’s leading financial partner for growth. These results are a credit to our customer relationships and the hard work of all our staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, net customer loans in 2021 increased by 8% year-on-year to Rwf 222 billion from Rwf205 billion.

Bairstow added that growth was supported by new deals booked across all segments and improvements in credit quality with the NPL ratio curtailed at 3.45%.

Additionally, the bank’s total financial investments as of December 31, 2021 dropped slightly to Rwf 91.5 billion from Rwf101 billion of 2020.

Notably, according to the bank’s CFO, Dederi Wimana, deposits held for customers and financial institutions were up by 10% to Rwf327 billion, resulting in a loan-to-deposit ratio of 68% while borrowings position for the period were Rwf61 billion.

She added that liquidity coverage ratio was 504% as of the end of December 2021.

It should also be noted that the bank’s capital position remained strong with common equity tier 1 and tier 1 of 18.08% and 20.75% respectively.

All this, says the Board Chairman, Bonaventure Niyibizi, illustrates the bank’s commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

“Underpinning our performance is our relentless focus and progress on improving the customer experience, shareholder engagement, and serving our community,” he told journalists on Wednesday morning shortly after chairing a board meeting to review the financials.

“Our performance in 2021 has been solid, underscoring the effectiveness of our strategy. This is despite lockdowns experienced in January and July 2021 and tight curfew hours throughout the year,” he said.

He reiterated the bank’s commitments to supporting the community it operates in, especially in 2021, “with a special focus on health, education, capacity building, rehabilitation, and environmental sustainability”.

And for Bairstow, speaking about the bank’s digits innovations, “We have delivered on our iMara 2.0 strategic objectives in 2021, with disciplined execution and have delivered strong outcomes despite covid-19 and macro-economic headwinds. Our strategy hinges on 3 main pillars: Driving business growth, building a resilient organisation, and optimising our operating model. In the reported period, our customer base grew by 30% year-on-year, with our MSME segment finding its full momentum in 2021 – its growth in customer base was 80%.”

Further to this, he added that, “our efforts to support the growth of this sector were recognized in the IFC Global Finance Award where the Bank received the Product Innovation of the Year Gold Award.”

Meanwhile, again despite lower than expected business activities, the bank made a profit before tax of Rwd5.2b as at June 30, 2021.

This was a 55% increase of the same period last year. Operating income is Rwf 14.9billion increasing by 20% year on year.

This income growth was driven by increased Net Interest revenue, 19% higher than the same period last year and closed at Rwf13.3billion.

The Bank had experienced strong growth in revenues from the loan portfolio and own account trading in high yield securities.