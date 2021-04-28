I&M Bank Holds AGM, Approves Rwf15B For Bonus Shares

The new Chairman Board of Directors of I&M Bank Rwanda, Bonaventure Niyibizi, presided over his first Annual General Meeting on Wednesday morning at the bank’s headquarters in Kigali.

Niyibizi joins the bank after it registered positive results. Last month the bank announced that it had recorded an after-tax profit of Rwf5.1 billion in 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic which adversely affected its clients.

The Board discussed how to maintain the bank’s resilience in the current hard times caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting also agreed and approved the issuance of one new fully paid-up bonus share of a par value of Frw10 for every four ordinary shares held (1-to-4), to be issued to the existing shareholders as at May 13, 2021, by capitalizing part of the revenue reserves.

The total value of the issued shares will be Rwf15 billion.

The Bank’s Managing Director, Robin Bairstow, told the GM that the pandemic has tested the bank’s resilience and its ability to survive storms.

“The pandemic tested our resilience and highlighted the strength of our business model, strategy, and our flexibility to adapt to change,” he said.

Bairstow, in his presentation to the shareholders, underlined the resilience and strength of the Bank’s business model, strategy, and flexibility to adapt to change in the face of a global health crisis.

He also told journalists after the GM that I&M Bank Rwanda has a healthy balance sheet and remains a key major player in the market.

From the very first signs of the Covid-19 pandemic, I&M Bank Rwanda Plc defined two absolute priorities: protecting the health and safety of its employees and doing everything in its power to ensure business continuity, he said.

“We put in place a comprehensive support scheme for our retail and business clients including interest rate reductions, online charge waivers, and loan extension facilities. At the same time, we equipped our staff to work remotely and to continue providing critical services, and maintain day-to-day operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new Chairman, Niyibizi, who is the first Rwandan to chair the Board of Directors in the modern history of I&M Bank Rwanda Plc – said “It is a privilege I was given to lead and contribute to the growth of I&M Bank Rwanda.”

Under his leadership, he said, the main focus will be ensuring that he provides the necessary leadership for the bank’s team to diversify revenue streams, and entering into all clients’ spaces in the marketplace. “We will also make sure that we provide the resources and skills to maintain the growth and improve our services,” Niyibizi said.