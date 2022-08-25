The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and the Secretary General of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Col (rtd) Jeannot Ruhunga, who are currently in Singapore, visited Singapore Police Training Command at Home Team Academy (HTA) and Traffic Police Unit headquarters on Wednesday, August 24, as part of the four-day visit.

IGP Munyuza and his delegation were received by the Deputy Commander of Training Command, DAC Wendy Koh, who briefed them on various training programmes offered at the Training Command.

At the Singapore Traffic Police headquarters, they shared experiences on management of traffic and road safety.

Capacity development including joint trainings and exchange training programmes is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed Tuesday between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The cooperation agreement was also signed between RIB and Singapore Police Force.

The pact also binds the parties to cooperate in fighting and preventing transnational organized crime, exchange of expertise, sharing information and conducting coordinated operations.

The MoU further highlights partnership in fighting cyber-crime, trafficking in persons, online child sexual exploitation, money laundering, public security and public order; fighting and preventing smuggling and trade in arms, ammunition and explosives, among others.