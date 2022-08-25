The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Rwanda (ICPAR) has releases its 21st examinations results for both Certified Public Accountants (CPA) and Certified Accounting Technicians (CAT).

These exams were administered between 25th – 29th July 2022 at the following examination Centres; Kigali Independent University (ULK), University of Rwanda (UR -CBE Nyagatare Campus), University of Kigali (Musanze campus), University of Rwanda (UR -CBE Rusizi Campus), and University of Rwanda (UR-CBE Huye Campus).

For the just concluded sitting, 728 students sat for July 2022 examinations, made up of 641 CPAs and 87 CATs compared to 1,248 (912 CPAs and 336 CATs) registered in April 2022 sitting, hence, a decrease of 30% and 74% for CPA and CAT Students respectively compared to April 2022 sitting.

The decline is attributed to lack of sponsorship from some existing sponsors whereby two sittings are sponsored yet ICPAR has three sittings a year.

The overall average pass rates for July 2022 sitting are 49% for CPA and 48% for CAT compared to 48% (CPA) and 52% (CAT) in April 2022 sitting.

In general, the performance of CPA is in range with performance of April 2022 examination sitting while the decrease in performance of CAT is attributable to the lack of tuition for July 2022 examination diet. The pass rate was maintained as the institute continued to put more effort in providing revision classes to all CPA and CAT modules.

In regard to July 2022 results, a total of 34 students (32 CPAs and 2 CATs) have fully completed the CPA (R) and CAT (R) qualifications respectively. This brings the total of 215 candidates who have completed the CPA(R) qualification and 215 candidates who have completed the CAT(R) qualification.

The institute hereby congratulates all candidates who passed their various examination papers and more specifically those that have successfully completed the CPA (R) and CAT (R) qualification.

“Our commiserations to those that did not make it this time round. We again remind you that ‘failure doesn’t mean stopping; it just means you haven’t succeeded yet’,” ICPAR said in a statement released on Wednesday, adding that, “And the ideal is, stop when you are done.”

The management of ICPAR thanks examiners, moderators, markers, security teams, invigilators, staff, other service providers and partners for their contributions towards a successful examinations process.

Click HERE to see list of finalists and best performers.