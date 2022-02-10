Crime
ICJ Rules Uganda Must Pay $325M For Invading DRC
Following years of legal proceedings, the International Court of Justice has rendered its judgment on the reparations due for the invasion of eastern Congo during the 1998-2003 war. Kinshasa claimed more than $11 billion.
Uganda will have to pay $325 million in reparations to the DRC, for the invasion of eastern Congolese territory during the 1998-2003 war, ruled this Wednesday, February 9 the International Court of Justice.
In 2005, the ICJ ruled that Uganda should pay reparations for invading the DRC during the Second Congo War (1998-2003).
This conflict involved up to nine African countries, including Uganda and Rwanda, which supported rebel forces in the mineral-rich east of the country.
The two wars that successively devastated the Congo between 1996 and 2003 caused several hundred thousand deaths.
The UN court also ruled in 2005 that Uganda should be compensated for the attack on its embassy in Kinshasa in 1998 and the mistreatment suffered by its diplomats.
Crime
Group Of Smugglers In Rusizi Nabbed
On Saturday, February 4, the Rwanda National Police (RNP) Marine unit foiled a group of smugglers in Nkanka Sector, Rusizi District, who were attempting to sneak assorted smuggled goods into Rwanda from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The Police Marine Unit seized from the smugglers over 400 pieces of Kitenge, an African fabric, and 125kgs of powdered milk.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi, the Western region Police spokesperson said that the smugglers had used Lake Kivu to smuggle the goods into Rwanda in Miramba Village, Kinyaga Cell, Nkanka Sector in Rusizi.
“Residents in Kinyaga Cell called the Police Marine Unit at about 11pm, reporting a group of people, who were at the time unloading goods from a boat on the shores of Lake Kivu.
Police officers attached to the Marine unit were swiftly deployed but the smugglers, on seeing the Marine boat, fled back leaving the smuggled goods behind,” said SP Karekezi.
He thanked residents for the community policing spirit to fight smuggling and related illegal cross-border activities.
The impounded goods were taken to the Revenue Protection Unit (RPU) offices in Rusizi as the search for the smugglers continues.
In article 199 of the East African Community Management Act, which is also applicable in Rwanda, smuggled goods are auctioned.
A taxpayer, who commits fraud, is also subject to an administrative fine of one hundred percent (100%) of the evaded tax and a likely imprisonment of between six months and two years.
Crime
Governor Ignored Whistleblower On Corruption, Now She Is Locked Up
Jolie Dusabe lost her job when she repeatedly informed authorities of Western Province and Rwanda Investigations Bureau [RIB] about the deep corruption in embattled Uruyange SACCO.
The problems within this SACCO came to light in 2019 when Dusabe was appointed to head Uruyange SACCO’s Bugarama branch in Rusizi district. She noticed that some money was being illegally withdrawn from the branch coffers and was not accounted for.
On realising this misappropriation, Dusabe informed the management of Uruyange SACCO, alerting them that one of the credit officers at the branch was illegally deducting some money from members of the sacco.
The sacco management dug deeper and identified Chantal Nyinawumuntu, the credit officer that was behind the misappropriation and was arrested and charged in court. She is currently serving a prison sentence in Nyamagabe district.
The arrest of Nyinawumuntu triggered panic within the SACCO as the Rwanda Central Bank begun conducting an audit. Marie Clarisse Mukansanga, a vice-president of this sacco was prompted to terminate Dusabe’s contract and was immediately fired from the sacco.
Things turned against Dusabe as prosecution interrogated her and charged her with embezzlement of Rwf 29,498,984. Later this figure was reduced to Rwf7 million, but she denies the charges.
She has been locked up since November 2021 without trial. Her family mobilised resources and applied for bail. The family offered Rwf30 million and a head. All efforts were futile. Her lawyers can not even access her.
The newly wed, Dusabe, was traumatized and suffered a miscarriage due to the haunt that is being mounted on her for whistleblowing.
Before being charged, she wrote a letter to the governor of Western Province, Francois Habitegeko. She pleaded with the governor to save her. The governor ignored her.
We spoke to the governor. He denied having spoken to her and unaware of the matter. Taarifa has a copy of the letter she wrote to the governor.
Taarifa has also learnt that Dusabe’s telephone was confiscated by a RIB investigator and deleted everything incriminating those hunting her down.
She is expected to appear in court for substantive hearing this Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Crime
Fraudster Wanted in Rwanda Remains in Kenyan Custody
A Kenyan businessman wanted in Rwanda over fraud will remain in custody until Friday, pending a ruling on his bail application.
Mr Nathan Loyd Ndung’u, who also holds American citizenship, was arrested when he landed from the US and was presented before a Nairobi court on Wednesday.
The prosecution, led by Catherine Mwaniki, made an application to detain him at the Inland Container Depot Police Station for 21 days, pending a formal extradition request from Rwanda.
Mr Ndung’u, through his lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari, opposed the detention, saying he should be released on bail.
The fugitive is wanted in Rwanda to serve a five-year prison term after he was found guilty of fraud and defrauding property buyers.
He was tried in absentia, convicted and sentenced on September 27, 2012. Mr Ndung’u was charged on October 18, 2011, but fled Rwanda.
He was listed on Interpol’s Red Notice in 2012. Ms Mwaniki opposed his release saying he was a flight risk given he had left Kenya while an international arrest warrant was still in place.
The prosecution argued that being a dual citizen, Mr Ndung’u might head back to the US. She told the court that Rwanda does not have an extradition treaty with America.
Milimani Court Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi will rule on the application on February 4.
Businessdailyafrica
ICJ Rules Uganda Must Pay $325M For Invading DRC
DRC: Jean Claude Bukasa Appointed New Security Advisor To President
Rwanda Now A Hot Cake In Tourism Post Covid-19 Pandemic
RIB Responds To The Article In The Guardian On Alleged Missing Poet
Rwanda, Mozambican Forces Conduct Operations West of Palma, Cabo Delgado Province
Rwanda Now A Hot Cake In Tourism Post Covid-19 Pandemic
DRC: Jean Claude Bukasa Appointed New Security Advisor To President
ICJ Rules Uganda Must Pay $325M For Invading DRC
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report4 days ago
President Tshisekedi’s Security Aide Arrested For Plotting Coup
-
Special Report3 days ago
François Beya Most Feared Man In DRC Attempted Coup
-
Crime4 days ago
Governor Ignored Whistleblower On Corruption, Now She Is Locked Up
-
National4 days ago
Zimbabweans Look To Rwanda’s For Development of Cooperatives
-
Business4 days ago
Rwanda’s GDP Increased by 11.1% in First 9 Months of 2021
-
Opinions4 days ago
Is Zambia a Democracy or A Dictatorship?
-
Sports4 days ago
Senegal vs Egypt In CAF Finale Tonight
-
Tech3 days ago
Pegasus Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians