ICJ Rules Uganda Must Pay $325M For Invading DRC

Jolie Dusabe lost her job when she repeatedly informed authorities of Western Province and Rwanda Investigations Bureau [RIB] about the deep corruption in embattled Uruyange SACCO.

The problems within this SACCO came to light in 2019 when Dusabe was appointed to head Uruyange SACCO’s Bugarama branch in Rusizi district. She noticed that some money was being illegally withdrawn from the branch coffers and was not accounted for.

On realising this misappropriation, Dusabe informed the management of Uruyange SACCO, alerting them that one of the credit officers at the branch was illegally deducting some money from members of the sacco.

The sacco management dug deeper and identified Chantal Nyinawumuntu, the credit officer that was behind the misappropriation and was arrested and charged in court. She is currently serving a prison sentence in Nyamagabe district.

The arrest of Nyinawumuntu triggered panic within the SACCO as the Rwanda Central Bank begun conducting an audit. Marie Clarisse Mukansanga, a vice-president of this sacco was prompted to terminate Dusabe’s contract and was immediately fired from the sacco.

Things turned against Dusabe as prosecution interrogated her and charged her with embezzlement of Rwf 29,498,984. Later this figure was reduced to Rwf7 million, but she denies the charges.

She has been locked up since November 2021 without trial. Her family mobilised resources and applied for bail. The family offered Rwf30 million and a head. All efforts were futile. Her lawyers can not even access her.

The newly wed, Dusabe, was traumatized and suffered a miscarriage due to the haunt that is being mounted on her for whistleblowing.

Before being charged, she wrote a letter to the governor of Western Province, Francois Habitegeko. She pleaded with the governor to save her. The governor ignored her.

We spoke to the governor. He denied having spoken to her and unaware of the matter. Taarifa has a copy of the letter she wrote to the governor.

Taarifa has also learnt that Dusabe’s telephone was confiscated by a RIB investigator and deleted everything incriminating those hunting her down.

She is expected to appear in court for substantive hearing this Wednesday, February 9, 2022.