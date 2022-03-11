‘I Want Government of Action, Solutions’- President Ali Bongo

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba has named a new cabinet team demanding that he wants a government of action and solutions.

On Thursday after convening the Council of Ministers, President Ali Bongo Ondimba took the opportunity to pose among the new government team and later shared a photo of new ministers on his social networks.

And accompanied by a message to the attention of the members of the government.

“Being a minister is an honor. Above all, it is a great responsibility. That of doing everything, in its field, to improve the daily lives of Gabonese and prepare for the future of the country. I want a government of action and solutions. And ministers in the field! “wrote Ali Bongo Ondimba on his social networks.

The new team includes; Jean Eyeghe Ndong, Marcel Abeke, Léon Nzouba, Félicité Ngoubili, Yves-Fernand Manfoumbi… Not all of them were out of order but all returned to the heart of power by joining the High Commission of the Republic or by being entrusted with a strategic ministry.

The composition of the High Commission of the Republic, which has twelve members, is finally unveiled. This structure, launched in September 2021, has the mission “to initiate, within the framework of the prerogatives received from the President of the Republic, the monitoring, observation and relay of his political action; to interact with the institutions and actors of public life on the stability and the methods of maintaining democratic values” – said the press release from the Council of Ministers at the time. In other words, it is there to assist the Head of State in his duties.