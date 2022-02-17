‘I Can’t Move’- Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday received Major General Eldon Millar, responsible for liaising between the Queen and the armed forces, and his predecessor Rear Admiral James Macleod, at Windsor Castle, about 40km from London, principal place of residence of the sovereign.

Video of the encounter shows the queen welcoming them standing, smiling, wearing a patterned dress, with a cane in her hands. “As you can see I can’t move,” she said pointing to her left foot or leg.

According to the British agency PA, the queen suffers from a slight stiffness.

Despite this difficulty, this appearance of the 95-year-old sovereign, who had spent a night in the hospital last October for a reason never specified, thus sends a new rather reassuring signal about her state of health, in a busy context for the British monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth passed the milestone of 70 years of reign on February 6, an unprecedented longevity for the British monarchy. Four days of festivities are planned to celebrate its platinum jubilee.