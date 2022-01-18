Crime
Huye Intermediate Court Begins Substantive Hearing Of Munyenyezi Genocide Case
Beatrice Munyenyezi, the woman suspected of crimes of Genocide against the Tutsi appeared before Huye Intermediate Court this Tueaday in the trial that has entered into substance.
During the last hearing a week ago, the case was postponed for the second time due to the absence of lawyers.
As the case enters into substance, Munyenyezi, 51, will explain herself in detail on the charges of Genocide crime, conspiracy to commit genocide, planning of the genocide, complicity, and incitement to commit genocide, and complicity in rape.
While the accused is detained at Mageregere prison, the litigants, defense lawyers, and prosecutors’ rebuttals are heard by the Huye Intermediate court, the place she is said to have committed the crimes.
Proceedings will be heard virtually to limit the spread of Covid-19.
Munyenyezi is the first woman to be sent back home by the US government after she was convicted for having lied to immigration authorities to obtain the first asylum and then US citizenship, according to Justice Info Net.
Munyenyezi denied involvement in political affairs and Genocide preparation, but her marriage to Pauline Nyiramasuhuko’s son, Shalom Ntahobali, in 1993 marked her entrance into the ‘big league’ or commonly known as ‘Akazu’.
Rwandan prosecutors pin Munyenyezi for inciting Interahamwe to rape Tutsi women and girls but she has been denying the allegations in her pre-trial phase of the hearings saying she was “pregnant and weak at the time to engage in incitations.”
The report ‘When Women Become Killers’ released in 1995 indicate that Munyenyezi’s mother-in-law, Pauline Nyiramasuhuko, began organizing massacres in (Butare) now Huye even before the murder of the Tutsi prefecture Jean Baptiste Habyarimana, who managed to prevent the massacres during the first two weeks of the Genocide against the Tutsi.
Munyenyezi’s mother-in-law is reported to have boasted her role saying “If someone says that a woman, a mother killed, then I am ready to be confronted.”
Crime
DRC Court Resumes Trial In Case For Assassinated Human Rights Activist
The public hearings in the trial of the double assassination of Floribert Chebeya and Fidèle Bazana resumed on Tuesday January 11 before the High Military Court of Kinshasa-Gombe.
Former President Joseph Kabila and of General John Numbi are expected to appear in these hearings as they are cited as sponsors of this double assassination of the human rights defender, Floribert Chebeya and his driver Fidèle Bazana.
Paul Mwilambwe, one of the key witnesses in the case, accuses several personalities including the Honorary President Joseph Kabila, General John Numbi, General Joseph Mponde, former senior military auditor and the mayor of the municipality of Limete.
“When the phone rang, General Mponde answered. It’s General John Numbi calling. He spoke in Swahili. Have you ever received the Raïs call? General Mponde said no. And when the Raïs called, he asked Gen. Mponde “is Mwilambwe there?” Pass it to me. And when he handed me the President on the phone, he told me in Swahili not to reveal to General Mponde everything I have experienced. The person who informed me was President Kabila himself, “police officer Paul Mwilambwe testified on Wednesday (December 8th).
On June 1, 2010, Floribert Chebeya the head of the NGO Voix des Sans Voix received a telephone call asking him to attend a meeting at General Numbi’s office. The next day, the police said that Chebeya had been found dead in his car in the Mont Ngafula area of Kinshasa, the capital. The body of his driver, Bazana, is still missing.
On February 8, 2021, in radio interviews with Radio France Internationale (RFI) and Deutsche Welle, two Congolese police officers in exile admitted to taking part in the murders of Chebeya and Bazana on the premises of police headquarters on June 1, 2010 and provided a detailed account of the murder.
At a meeting in April 2019, President Felix Tshisekedi personally told Chebeya’s wife and human rights groups that he was committed to conducting an impartial investigation into the murder.
Widow Of Congolese Rights Activist Wants Joseph Kabila Prosecuted
Crime
British Royal Faces US Judge In Sex Abuse Case
A New York court in the United States is scheduled to convene to hear a sexual assault lawsuit brought against the British royal Prince Andrew the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II.
Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of assaulting her while at a home of Jeffrey Epstein in New York, and on his private island in the US Virgin Islands.
Giuffre sued the prince for unspecified damages last year, alleging he sexually assaulted her in 2001 when she was 17 and a minor under American law.
Giuffre alleges that Epstein lent her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates, including Andrew, an allegation the prince has repeatedly and strenuously denied.
A deal made public for the first time Monday by a New York court shows that Giuffre agreed to drop a civil case against Epstein for U$500,000 in Florida in 2009.
The settlement contained a provision that purports to protect “other potential defendants” from being sued related to alleged sexual abuse committed by Epstein, who killed himself in jail two and a half years ago.
Prince Andrew’s lawyers are expected to argue that a once-confidential settlement between accuser Virginia Giuffre and late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein unveiled on Monday protects Andrew from litigation.
The hearing, to be held between the parties’ representatives via video conference with press and public able to listen in by telephone, starts at 10:00 am.
Maxwell, who introduced Andrew to Epstein in the early 1990s, faces life behind bars after being convicted by New York jurors of five of the six counts she faced following a high-profile month-long trial.
Epstein died aged 66 in a Manhattan jail in 2019, in what New York’s coroner ruled was a suicide, after being charged with child sex trafficking charges.
He was convicted in 2008 of paying young girls for sexual massages at his Florida mansion but served just 13 months in jail after striking a deal with the state prosecutor at the time.
Andrew has rarely been seen in public since he was forced to quit the royal frontline in 2019 for failing to distance himself from Epstein.
Crime
KIGALI: Woman Arrested In Operations Against Skin Bleaching Cosmetics
Rwanda National Police (RNP) Anti-Smuggling and Organised Crimes unit (ASOC) arrested a woman identified as Alice Uwurukundo, 30, in Gasabo District for allegedly dealing in the outlawed skin whitening cosmetics commonly known as Mukologo.
ASOC seized quantites of assorted skin bleaching lotions from the home of Urukundo located in Rukingu Village, Kagugu Cell, Kinyinya Sector.
Uwurukundo availed that she started selling the banned cosmetics three months ago. She added that she was being supplied two people, whom she did not disclosed.
“I was buying quantities of skin whitening cosmetics from one dealer operating in Gicumbi District, who was trafficking them into Rwanda from Uganda and others from another dealer operating in Nyamasheke District, who was sneaking them into the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),” said Uwurukundo.
Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Africa Sendahangarwa Appolo, the RNP Deputy spokesperson said that the suspect was arrested following information provided by the local residents in Kagugu.
“Police have works with the public to identify and crackdown people, who deal in such outlawed products. Uwurukundo was arrested in the morning of Thursday at her home where she was operating her illegal business,” said CSP Africa.
CSP Sendahangarwa thanked residents who reported the suspect and called for stronger cooperation and reporting people, who sell skin bleaching products.
Side effects
The outlawed creams and oil brands contain chemicals such as mercury and hydroquinone, which can cause liver damage, reduce resistance to bacterial and fungal infections, and increase anxiety, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
If it enters the bloodstream, it also results into fatal liver and kidney damage, although medics say the most immediate visible side effect is skin scarring.
Health experts confirm that prolonged use of corticosteroid creams and lotions can also decrease levels of collagen in the skin.
Collagen strengthens and supports the skin, and a reduced amount can increase the risk of striae commonly known as stretch marks.
Legal framework
Article 266 of the law determining offenses and penalties in general, states that any person, who produces, sells, or prescribes harmful products; cosmetics or body hygiene substance or any other products derived from plants, commits an offence.
Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than one year and not more than two years and a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million or one of these penalties.
