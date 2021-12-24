Religion
Humility Embraces Weakness, Leaves Space for Creativity- Pope
Officials of the Roman Curia met with Pope Francis on Thursday for the annual exchange of Christmas greetings.
The Pope said the audience offers a yearly opportunity to “express our fraternity ‘out loud’” and to reflect on the identity and mission of the Church’s central governing body.
Humility formed the focus of the Pope’s speech, since the King of kings entered the world through precisely that door.
Lepers in need of healing
Pope Francis took the Biblical account of Naaman the Syrian, a military general and leper who sought healing from the prophet Elisha (2 Kgs 5), as an example for a person who covered their disease with bravery and honors.
“We often find this contradiction in our lives: sometimes great gifts are the armour that covers great frailties.”
The Pope said there comes a time in every person’s life when we must set aside the “world’s glory for the fullness of an authentic life.”
When Elisha offered Naaman a simple solution to his problem—stripping off his armour and bathing in the River Jordan—the general hesitates at first, before relenting and descending in humility to find healing.
“Once we strip ourselves of our robes, prerogatives, positions and titles, all of us are lepers in need of healing. Christmas is the living reminder of this realization.”
Humility embraces humanity
Pope Francis then warned against the temptation of “spiritual worldliness” which sets aside humility in favor of “our role, the liturgy, doctrine, and religious devotion.” This leads to vainglory where we dream of glorious undertakings yet spend no time on service or our true mission.
Humility, on the other hand, means “inhabiting” our humanity with “realism, joy, and hope”, while looking on our poverty with the love and tenderness of Jesus.
Pride, as the opposite of humility, burns both our link to the past and our growth in the present and future, leaving us only as barren trunks who neither remember nor are able to give life.
“The humble are those who are concerned not simply with the past, but also with the future, since they know how to look ahead, to spread their branches, remembering the past with gratitude. The humble give life, attract others and push onwards towards the unknown that lies ahead.”
Style of synodality
The Pope went on to note that everyone is called to humility, in the footsteps of Jesus, so as to encounter God, find salvation, and embrace our brothers and sisters.
He recalled the opening of the synodal journey in October, calling the Roman Curia to embrace the conversion toward the “style of synodality” and lead the Church as a witness. Poverty and simplicity of lifestyle, he said, are concrete ways the Curia can lead along the path of humility.
Pope Francis recalled his opening speech of the Synod and the three ways he offered to concretize humility.
“Participation” expressed through co-responsibility, he said, leaves space for creativity to emerge within various Vatican offices. “Authority becomes service when it shares, involves and helps people to grow.”
“Communion” allows us to put Christ back in the centre, encourages healthy working environments, and overcomes the urge to create factions and climb the corporate ladder. “An attitude of service requires, and indeed demands, a good and generous heart, in order to recognize and experience with joy the manifold richness present in the People of God.”
“Mission” opens our hearts to embrace Jesus’ “passion for the poor” and those who languish in material or spiritual need. “The Church also reaches out to the poor because we need them: we need their voice, their presence, their questions and criticisms.”
Religion
Christmas With No Peace In Bethlehem
The Latin Patriarch Emeritus of Jerusalem, Michel Sabbah, has urged Christians to acknowledge the little town of Bethlehem as it actually is this Christmas, not as it is depicted in song and tradition.
“Amid the nostalgia and ancient memories of the first Christmas in Bethlehem, there is today a long sustained religious romanticism,” he said. He called that Christmas-time romanticism “understandable…but not realistic.”
“When you celebrate Christmas, remember that in Bethlehem, in Jerusalem, life is not a Christmas life. It is not the blessed life of the new redeemed humanity. The song of the Angels is far away.
“Christmas, every year reminds us that there is no peace on the earth, especially in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, and that we have to make [peace] again,” he said in a greeting to a Pax Romana group based in New York.
He said that in the occupied territories, “everywhere justice is lacking.”
“We know the pain. We taste the daily trauma. Sadly, we know that darkness yet hovers over the Holy Night. We must be the light of Christ,” Patriarch Sabbah said.
“With the focus on the Child Jesus, we must ask anew: What about the Children of Bethlehem, of Palestine? What about the required protection and human security for all God’s children?
“In the face of the [Israeli] occupation and insecurity, children suffer,” he said. “Natural innocence is stolen. Random violence and vulnerability robs mothers of peace for their children in Bethlehem and throughout the Holy Land.”
In an apparent reference to U.N. resolutions and the terms of the Oslo accords that once seemed to offer a two-state solution to the conflict in Israel-Palestine, Patriarch Sabbah said that all the hard decisions have already been made, and only the courage to see them through remain lacking.
He called on political leaders in the United States and Israel to find that courage and urged the members of Pax Romana to press them to do so.
Patriarch Sabbah led the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem from 1987 until 2008, the first Palestinian-born patriarch in five centuries.
In 2009, Patriach Sabbah, with other prominent Palestinian Christian leaders, authored the Kairos Palestine Document that described the Israeli occupation of the West Bank territories as a “sin against God and humanity.”
Religion
Pope Francis in Greece to Meet Orthodox Christians
Pope Francis arrived in Greece on Saturday morning for a two-and-a-half-day visit to meet Greek Orthodox Christians.
This is the first time in two decades the Pope is visiting this place. The Greek capital placed under high security due to the anti-papist climate there.
The Pontiff is to deliver three speeches in the afternoon, before the civil authorities, the Orthodox Archbishop and then the representatives of the Catholic Church.
He had previously spent two days in Cyprus where he strongly lambasted “the wall of hatred” erected against migrants, fifty of whom will be transferred to Rome, including 10 in an irregular situation, according to Nicosia.
The Orthodox Christians, separated from the Catholic Church since the schism of 1054 between Rome and Constantinople. If the sovereign pontiff visited the Greek island of Lesbos in 2016, it is the first visit of a pope to Athens in twenty years, since the visit of John Paul II in May 2001.
Catholics form a minority of 1.2% in a country with a large religious majority Orthodox, not separated from the state.
Pope Francis will meet on Saturday with the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as with the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Church Hieronym II, before meeting the Catholic community.
Religion
Jesus is “Sovereignly free” From Earthly Desire for Fame, Glory
The Pontiff has reminded Christians that Jesus doesn’t seek earthly cheap popularity and that he came not to dominate, but to serve others.
Pope Francis was on Sunday reflecting on the Kingship of Christ on today’s Solemnity of Christ the King.
The Pope observed that Christ says he is a king when the crowds chanted against him, but when the crowds acclaimed him previously, he kept his distance.
“This shows that Jesus is “sovereignly free” from the earthly desire for regal fame and glory,” he noted, something that all Christians need to ask themselves if they too are imitating this mission of service to others, rather than seeking approval, esteem and applause.
Reflecting on the readings for today’s Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Pope Francis pointed out how Jesus said clearly during Pilate’s interrogation, “I am a king”, where previously we read in the Gospels how he did want others to acclaim him as their king.
The reason is the understanding of “kingship” according to worldy standards is very different from what He intended. Jesus came into the world, not to dominate, “but to serve”, the Pope, noted, and he did this not through “signs of power”, but rather, through the “power of signs”.
His kingship signified service to the point of being nailed on a cross, something “truly beyond human parameters” that regard a king as manifesting pride, fame, glory and power over others.
While Jesus fled earthly greatness, he “makes the hearts of those who follow him free and sovereign,” the Pope pointed out, saying Jesus frees us from the slavery of sin.
“His Kingdom is liberating,” where every disciple is treated like a friend and not a subject, he added, even though He is above all sovereign. The Pope emphasized that “we acquire dignity” by following Christ, who wants us all to be free.
The Pope explained the Jesus’ freedom derives from the truth, the reality that Jesus made “the truth within us that free us” from the falsity we have inside. When Jesus reigns in our heart, we are freed from hypocrisy, deceit and duplicity, the Pope said, since “being with Jesus, we become true”.
In conclusion, that Pope prayed that Mary might help us seek every day “the truth of Jesus, King of the Universe” who frees us from the earthly slavery to sin and leads us to discipline in our lives.
