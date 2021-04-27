Human Rights Watch Accuses Israel of Apartheid Crime

Human Rights Watch is appealing to the United Nations to slam sanction of the state of Israel for committing a crime of Apartheid.

In the Organisations 43-year old history, it is the first time, it has accused Israel of such a grave crime.

Israel meets the legal definition for crimes of apartheid as set out by the Rome Statute, it says in a 213-page report scheduled to be released today (Tuesday April 27) entitled, “A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution.”

HRW called on the United Nations to verify the claim and then apply an arms embargo against Israel until verifiable steps are taken to end such crimes.

“Prominent voices have warned for years that apartheid lurks just around the corner if the trajectory of Israel’s rule over Palestinians does not change,” HRW executive director Kenneth Roth said Monday in a press release that accompanied a preview of the report.

“This detailed study shows that Israeli authorities have already turned that corner and today are committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,” he said.

“While much of the world treats Israel’s half-century occupation as a temporary situation that a decades-long ‘peace process’ will soon cure, the oppression of Palestinians there has reached a threshold and a permanence that meets the definitions of the crimes of apartheid and persecution,” Roth said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli left-wing NGO B’Tselem issued a similar first-time declaration in January.

The right-wing Israeli group NGO Monitor condemned the apartheid accusations, saying they were part of larger global campaign to discredit Israel and undermine its identity as a Jewish state.

“HRW’s report is part of a concerted NGO campaign over the past 18 months to interject the term ‘apartheid’ into discourse about Israel,” it said.

“Indeed, HRW reiterates, cites and quotes many of these NGOs in its publication.”

“In a broader context, this report is another move in the decades-long series of obsessive attacks against Israel and its legitimacy as the nation-state of the Jewish people,” NGO Monitor said.

HRW’s report distanced its accusation of apartheid from any comparisons with South African apartheid, which is often used to discredit that claim.

Jerusalempost