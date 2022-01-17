Politics
Human Rights Situation in Burundi Appalling Under Ndayishimiye
Since President Evariste Ndayishimiye came to power in June 2020, the human rights situation in Burundi has made limited progress according to the 2022 global report on human rights in the world, released this Thursday, January 13.
“Although President Evariste Ndayishimiye has pledged on several occasions to bring justice and encourage political tolerance, most of his promises have not been kept to date,” notes HRW.
The year 2021 witnessed a continuation of murders, disappearances, acts of torture as well as arbitrary detention and harassment. by people seen as opponents of the government.
“The authorities have made some limited efforts to rein in the Imbonerakure. Some of the members of this youth league have been prosecuted, however rarely for serious crimes and through trials that often lacked transparency, “says this human rights organization.
HRW says several security incidents have been reported since August 2020 involving, according to the organization, clashes between security forces and armed groups, as well as attacks by unidentified assailants.
“Attacks by armed groups have been reported in Cibitoke and other provinces bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Burundian authorities have denounced these “terrorist” or “criminal” acts, and perpetrated abuses against their alleged perpetrators as well as civilians”, notes this organization.
According to HRW, President Ndayishimiye has been more open to the international community than his predecessor. This organization recalls that in February, the Burundian government and representatives of the European Union and its member states resumed the political dialogue, which had been suspended since 2016.
“The Burundian government has produced a technical roadmap for human rights and other reforms, but this remains vague, without real commitments, and sidesteps the issue of impunity for the many crimes committed since 2015,” HRW points out.
And to recall that the government has lifted certain restrictions, including the suspension of the anti-corruption organization PARCEM (Parole et Action pour le Réveil des Consciences et l’Évolution des Mentalités) but “the authorities have continued to multiply unjustified interference and to monitor the activities of civil society and the media”.
According to HRW, several unjustly imprisoned journalists and human rights defenders have been released since the election of Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Regarding the media, HRW reports that the CNC lifted the ban on Bonesha FM and authorized several new radio and television stations to start their activities. “However, international media are still subject to restrictions, and BBC and VOA remain suspended since 2018.”
Military Intel Diverts Ugandans From Constitution Amendment Plan
The handling and outcome of Presidential elections in Uganda last year remains shrouded in controversy which has significantly soiled the popularity of the ruling National Resistance Movement party.
All indicators show that President Yoweri Museveni will most likely seek his seventh elected term in office in 2026 after over 40 years in power. He will be aged 82 by then.
The ruling National Resistance Movement party which enjoys majority seats in the Ugandan parliament is pushing for a bill seeking to revise the voting system in the east African country.
The new system being fronted proposes to have Members of Parliament vote for the president instead of the entire adult Uganda population.
In the recently concluded presidential elections, the opposition had an upper hand based on the size of supporters at campaign rallies, clearly indicating that support for the ruling party is dwindling. The military was deployed to violently quell opposition campaign rallies.
The vote tally indicated that of 10,744,319 votes the leading opposition party fetched 35.08% of the votes and this strategically is a big threat to the ruling party in the 2026 elections. It would be prudent for the NRM party to devise a new system of voting for the president.
To ensure that this proposal sails through without a hitch, the Uganda military intelligence machinery is carefully brewing a misinformation campaign aimed at shifting public opinion on the matter and other pressing domestic issues such as poor education, health, human rights violations among others.
For example presence of Uganda military inside the Democratic Republic of Congo pursuing the Allied Democratic Front terrorists linked to Islamic state, offers a classic advantage to military intelligence to keep Ugandans distracted.
At the beginning of this week, Uganda claimed there is a new armed group in UPDF uniform planning to commit atrocities by massacring innocent civilians with the aim of making it appear that the UPDF had turned against the Congolese people.
Local Ugandan media outlets bankrolled by the dreaded Chieftaincy of Military intelligence continue claiming that Rwanda is unsettled with Uganda’s presence in DRC and are repeatedly propagating misinformation that places Rwanda in bad light.
In December last year, Gen. Abel Kandiho Uganda’s military spy chief [pictured above] flew to south Africa and clandestinely met with Rwanda renegade soldier, Kayumba Nyamwasa the leader of the P5 rebel group active in Fizi and Uvira territories in South Kivu.
Kampala has been upset by Kigali based media for exposing Kandiho’s trip which was meant to remain concealed.
Kigali accuses the Kampala establishment of backing rebels whose main goal is to destabilise the country and eject the Kigali regime. Uganda government in a counter-charge accuses Rwandan state agents of operating unlawfully in Uganda.
The borders between Rwanda and Uganda have remained closed since March 2019 as the two countries have failed to reach an agreement despite mediations overseen by Angola and DRC leaders.
DRC’s Vice President of National Assembly Resigns
Jean-Marc Kabund-a-Kabund has resigned from his position as 1st vice president of DRC’s national assembly.
The Acting President of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), announced his resignation via his Twitter account this Friday, January 14, 2022.
“On this day I make the decision to resign from my duties as 1st VP of the AN. Thus opens a new page of history, which will be written with the sweat of our brow, which will flow each day that we face bullying, humiliation and torture…”, wrote Jean-Marc Kabund.
This resignation comes 48 hours after the residence of Jean-Marc Kabund was stormed by elements of the Republican Guard (GR).
In a video that has gone viral on social networks, we see the Kabund guard police brutalize a GR soldier before taking his weapon. These incidents led some elements of the Republican Guard to ravage the house of Kabund-a-kabund.
In an address to the party members, Jean-Marc Kabund explained that the decisions that will follow such as that of his resignation are for “the interest of the fighters”.
“You know me very well. You know the struggle we waged. I am neither a traitor, nor a wheeler-dealer, nor someone who fights for his personal interest. We have all fought to bring the party to where it is today. The decisions that will follow, it should be known, it is for your interest. I would never betray you. Everything I would make as a decision is for your happiness,” he reassured.
Mali Bans All Flights From ECOWAS
Troubled Mali in west africa has closed its airspace from being accessed by Ecowas Airlines except those from outside Ecowas regional bloc.
In response to the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (Uemoa), the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Mali said on January 10, in a press release, the closure of the country’s land and air borders with the 14 ECOWAS member states “in accordance with the principle of reciprocity”.
A decision not without consequences for the flight programs of airlines outside ECOWAS had to adapt quickly. While the Director General of Mali Airports, Colonel Lassina Togola said in an official press release on January 10 that “the flights of non-ECOWAS companies will continue to serve the country’s airports, but disruptions will be observed on the side of airlines. which pass through the ECOWAS countries for technical reasons of organizing air routes ”. In practice, the upheavals go beyond simple “disturbances”.
In 2020, Col Assimi Goïta led a group of military officers and ousted a civilian government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.
Last year again Col Assimi Goïta removed the same government he had established claiming President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane failed in their duties and were seeking to sabotage the country’s transition.
They were arrested hours after a government reshuffle which saw two senior army officers replaced.
Col Goïta says elections will still go ahead next year as planned.
But he ignored pleas from the UN chief, the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), the EU and the US that the president and prime minister be released without any preconditions.
