Human Rights Body Says Mining Sector Improving Despite Challenges

The Human Rights Commission has released data indicating a considerable improvement in the mining sector in Rwanda but with many challenges that need to be addressed.

The data indicates that the right to mine, refine and transport minerals under one’s license is currently enjoyed at 95.5%, while the right to put in place mining equipment, plants and machinery are respected at 98.4%, as well as the right of selling mineral products recovered from the mining license area esteemed at 79.1%

However, the commission says there are still loopholes that need to be addressed to prevent and redress the infringement of human rights standards in the mining sector.

The survey, published on January 28, 2022, that was carried out in the 91 major mining sites in the country, recommends that the “responsible bodies and stakeholders should continue regularly update a list of active mining license holders to support different users in their planning and publishing regularly mineral prices updates to facilitate miners to bargain with employers as they are paid per production.”

The survey also recommended the need to enhance regular monitoring of mining activities and laws and regulations for environmental protection, health and a safe workplace environment for neighboring residents.

Marie Claire Mukasine, the Chairperson of the Commission, there are more investors but some employees do not have contracts and are sometimes not paid on time.

“There are issues of negotiations between employers and employees in the sector which is still on the low levels, where employees are always exploited due to powers exerted to them by employers,” she said.

Mining sector fetched Rwf39 billion in the third quarter of 2021 from Rwf41billion in the second quarter, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

Statistics indicate medical insurances of workers are covered up to 77% and 90.1% for work hazards.