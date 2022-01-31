Business
Human Rights Body Says Mining Sector Improving Despite Challenges
The Human Rights Commission has released data indicating a considerable improvement in the mining sector in Rwanda but with many challenges that need to be addressed.
The data indicates that the right to mine, refine and transport minerals under one’s license is currently enjoyed at 95.5%, while the right to put in place mining equipment, plants and machinery are respected at 98.4%, as well as the right of selling mineral products recovered from the mining license area esteemed at 79.1%
However, the commission says there are still loopholes that need to be addressed to prevent and redress the infringement of human rights standards in the mining sector.
The survey, published on January 28, 2022, that was carried out in the 91 major mining sites in the country, recommends that the “responsible bodies and stakeholders should continue regularly update a list of active mining license holders to support different users in their planning and publishing regularly mineral prices updates to facilitate miners to bargain with employers as they are paid per production.”
The survey also recommended the need to enhance regular monitoring of mining activities and laws and regulations for environmental protection, health and a safe workplace environment for neighboring residents.
Marie Claire Mukasine, the Chairperson of the Commission, there are more investors but some employees do not have contracts and are sometimes not paid on time.
“There are issues of negotiations between employers and employees in the sector which is still on the low levels, where employees are always exploited due to powers exerted to them by employers,” she said.
Mining sector fetched Rwf39 billion in the third quarter of 2021 from Rwf41billion in the second quarter, according to the National Institute of Statistics.
Statistics indicate medical insurances of workers are covered up to 77% and 90.1% for work hazards.
Business
Most Expensive Home in America To Be Auctioned
The One mansion of the largest private homes ever built, with a colossal 105,00sq ft of living space will go to the highest bidder tonight during a public auction.
Once valued at $500 million, The One mansion in Bel-Air is being sold for $295 million and will be on the open market until it is auctioned off by Concierge Auctions, an online auction marketplace, from February 28 to March 3.
The home will be sold without reserve, meaning it will sell to the highest bidder. Even if it sells close to the price it’s listed at, it will surely break records.
Currently, billionaire and hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin’s $238 million New York penthouse in 2019 holds the record as the most expensive U.S. home ever sold.
Developed by Nile Niami, the massive estate took more than 10 years to build and created massive debt for Niami. His development company, Crestlloyd, filed for bankruptcy last year, forcing the home to careen towards auction as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.
However, the home still has about 12 more months of work. The buyer will have to put down nearly $340,000 as a deposit.
The Los Angeles home is one of the largest ever built, and is twice the size of the White House. It spans 105,000 square feet and the property sprawls over 3.8 acres.
Outdoor features include a moat of water on three sides of the home, five pools, a 10,000-square-foot deck and a 400-foot outdoor running track.
The home is more like a personal, private resort than a single-family home. There are a whopping 21 bedrooms, 42 full bathrooms and seven half bathrooms.
Despite its grandiose nature, there is a pared-down, neutral color palette throughout and calming water features.
Within the home, there are custom-curated artworks from artists Mike Fields, Stephen Wilson and glass artist Simoe Cenedese, to name a few. Soaring, 26-foot ceilings make the home feel even larger than it is (if that’s possible), and rooms are oversized and expansive.
Business
Rwanda-Uganda Full Trading Resumes
Full trading between Rwanda and Uganda is scheduled to resume on Monday January 31st following Kigali announcement that it had opened locks on its borders shut in March 2019.
“Rwanda has taken note that there is a process to solve issues raised by Rwanda, as well as commitments made by the government of Uganda to address remaining obstacles,” Kigali said in the statement.
Since the border closure Rwanda and Uganda recorded a significant reduction in trade flows and was further worsened by the covid-19 pandemic that struck a year after Rwanda had slammed its doors to the northern neighbour.
Before the border was closed in 2019, Uganda export revenues fetched from trading with Rwanda were valued over U$600million. During 2020 Uganda Exports to Rwanda was US$2.31 Million, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.
President Paul Kagame said in his new year address that Rwanda prospered in the economic front.
“We are beginning the year 2020 after a successful 2019.Our country remained safe as a result of our efforts”.
The Africa Development Bank in its 2019 outlook on Rwanda, projected robust growth prospects even as the standoff with Uganda heightened.
For example, Rwanda and Tanzania signed the standard gauge railway (SGR) deal dubbed, sub-Saharan Africa’s first 570 Km bullet line with Tanzania worth US$2.5 billion.
Also Rwanda by December 2019 signed a U$1.3 billion deal on Bugesera Airport with Qatar.
One of the biggest blows that Uganda suffered in its standoff with Rwanda was the emergence of Tanzania as Rwanda’s new major trading partner.
Uganda exports to Rwanda include; mineral fuels, oils, distillation products ,plastics ,textiles ,cereals , electronics, vehicles, machinery, fish, edible fruits, soaps, cement, lubricants, waxes, candles and an assortment of manufactured articles.
With the border slated for opening on Monday, the gesture is expected to boost the movement of goods, transport, persons and services and under strict observation of restrictions against covid-19 pandemic.
Business
Akabanga Tycoon Diversifies to Petroleum
Sina Gerard famed for producing the hot oiled pepper ‘akabanga’ has diversified into petroleum products, Taarifa Business desk reports.
Under a new company registered as Sina Gerard Petroleum Ltd, the tycoon’s decision indicates that he is reading from a good business book on diversification strategy.
Diversification is a business development strategy in which a company develops new products and services, or enters new markets, beyond its existing ones. Companies diversify to achieve greater profitability.
Diversification will never be an easy game, and managers must study their cards carefully. It takes smart players to know when it’s best to raise their bets and when it’s best to fold.
Havard Business review research suggests that if managers consider the following six questions, they can push their thinking still further to reduce the gamble of diversification. Answering the questions will not lead to an easy go-no-go decision, but the exercise can help managers assess the likelihood of success.
The issues the questions raise, and the discussion they provoke, are meant to be coupled with the detailed financial analysis typical of the diversification decision-making process.
Together, these tools can turn a complex and often pressured decision into a more structured and well-reasoned one.
Thus, when managers consider whether or not to diversify, they should ask themselves the following questions:
What can our company do better than any of its competitors in its current market?
Before diversifying, managers must think not about what their company does but about what it does better than its competitors.
What strategic assets do we need in order to succeed in the new market?
To diversify, a company must have all the necessary strategic assets, not just some of them.
Can we catch up to or leapfrog competitors at their own game?
Will diversification break up strategic assets that need to be kept together?
Managers need to ask whether their strategic assets are transportable to the industry they have targeted.
Will we be simply a player in the new market or will we emerge a winner?
What can our company learn by diversifying, and are we sufficiently organized to learn it?
Like good chess players, forward-thinking managers will think two or three moves ahead.
Rwanda Finally Gets New Date For Hosting CHOGM
Human Rights Body Says Mining Sector Improving Despite Challenges
Rwanda Police Chief Attends Police Graduation Ceremony In Lesotho
East African Community Welcomes Re-opening Of Rwanda-Uganda Border
Most Expensive Home in America To Be Auctioned
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report3 days ago
How Museveni Lost to Kagame in Race For Regional Dominance
-
Business3 days ago
Rwanda-Uganda Full Trading Resumes
-
National5 days ago
Rwanda Police Chief In Lesotho For Bilateral Meeting
-
Business4 days ago
Akabanga Tycoon Diversifies to Petroleum
-
Tech4 days ago
Data Privacy Day: Are Rwandans Protected Online?
-
National4 days ago
Kagame Promotes Over 4500 Police Officers
-
Sports4 days ago
Rwanda Looks to Pakistan To Improve Cricket
-
National4 days ago
Rwanda Biomedical Centre Gets New Director