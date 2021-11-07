Language version

Politics

How UN Deployed Troops In Rwanda

Advertisement

Published

1 second ago

on

Three years into the protracted war to liberate Rwanda from the tyrannical rule of Maj. Gen. Juvenal Habyarimana, it was clear that the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF/A) rebels were already in control of vast parts of the country.

The rebels had exerted lethal pressure on the government which agreed to negotiated terms of power sharing. On 4th, August 1993 the two sides had signed a peace agreement in Arusha, Tanzania.

Arusha negotiations between the Government of the Republic of Rwanda and the Rwandan Patriotic Front envisioned the establishment of a Broad-Based Transitional Government (BBTG), which would include the insurgent RPF and the five political parties that had composed a temporary government since April 1992 in anticipation of general elections.

These Accords included other points considered necessary for lasting peace: the rule of law, repatriation of refugees both from fighting and from power sharing agreements, and the merging of government and rebel armies.

Meanwhile, Rwanda continued to accuse Uganda of supporting RPF; Uganda denied the allegations. On 22 February 1993, both countries asked the United Nations to help establish the facts.

In separate letters to the President of the United Nations Security Council, the two countries called for the deployment of United Nations military observers along their 150-kilometre common border in order to prevent the military use of the area, especially the transportation of military supplies.

Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali decided to send a goodwill mission to Rwanda and Uganda from 4 to 18 March 1993. A technical mission dispatched by the Secretary-General to the border area visited Uganda from 2 to 5 April and Rwanda on 6 April.

The mission reported that it would be possible to deploy United Nations military observers to monitor the border between Uganda and Rwanda and verify that no military assistance was being provided across it. Because RPF control of the border area was extensive, the military observers had to be deployed on the Ugandan side of the border.

On 22 June 1993, the Security Council, by its resolution 846 (1993), authorized the establishment of the United Nations Observer Mission Uganda-Rwanda (UNOMUR) on the Uganda side of the common border, for an initial period of six months, subject to review every six months.

A United Nations reconnaissance mission visited Rwanda from 19 to 31 August 1993. Its senior officials also consulted with the Government of Tanzania and the Secretary-General of OAU.

On the basis of the mission’s findings, the Secretary-General recommended to the Security Council the establishment of a United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR), with the mandate of “contributing to the establishment and maintenance of a climate conducive to the secure installation and subsequent operation of the transitional Government”.

UNAMIR was established on 5 October by Security Council resolution 872 (1993).

On 18 October 1993, the Secretary-General informed the Council that he would appoint Brigadier-General Dallaire, then CMO of UNOMUR, as UNAMIR Force Commander. General Dallaire arrived in Kigali on 22 October 1993, followed by an advance party of 21 military personnel on 27 October.

A status of forces agreement was signed by the Government on 5 November 1993, and a copy was forwarded to RPF, which confirmed its readiness to cooperate in its implementation.

On 12 November, the Secretary-General informed the Council that he had decided to appoint as his Special Representative for Rwanda Mr. Jacques-Roger Booh-Booh, former Minister for External Relations of Cameroon. Mr. Booh-Booh arrived in Kigali on 23 November 1993.

The principal functions of UNAMIR would be to assist in ensuring the security of the capital city of Kigali; monitor the ceasefire agreement, including establishment of an expanded demilitarized zone (DMZ) and demobilization procedures; monitor the security situation during the final period of the transitional Government’s mandate leading up to elections; and assist with mine-clearance.

The Mission would also investigate alleged non-compliance with any provisions of the peace agreement and provide security for the repatriation of Rwandan refugees and displaced persons.

In addition, it would assist in the coordination of humanitarian assistance activities in conjunction with relief operations.

The Secretary-General proposed that the military observers of UNOMUR come under the command of the new Mission, while maintaining their separate monitoring tasks on the Uganda-Rwanda border.

UNAMIR would also incorporate elements of NMOG II which was mandated by OAU to supervise the ceasefire until 31 October 1993.

The operation would be conducted in four phases. The first phase would begin on the day the Security Council established UNAMIR and would end on the day the transitional Government was installed, estimated in late 1993.

UNAMIR’s objective would be to establish conditions for the secure installation of such a Government, and its strength, by the end of phase one, would total 1,428 military personnel.

During phase two, expected to last 90 days or until the process of disengagement, demobilization and integration of the Armed Forces and Gendarmerie began, the build-up of the Mission would continue to a total of 2,548 military personnel.

UNAMIR would continue to monitor the DMZ, to assist in providing security in Kigali and in the demarcation of the assembly zones, and to ensure that all preparations for disengagement, demobilization and integration were in place.

During phase three, which would last about 9 months, the Mission would establish, supervise and monitor a new DMZ and continue to provide security in Kigali.

The disengagement, demobilization and integration of the Forces and the Gendarmerie would be completed in this stage, and the Mission would reduce its staff to approximately 1,240 personnel.

Phase four, which would last about four months, would see a further reduction of the Mission’s strength to the minimum level of approximately 930 military personnel.

UNAMIR would assist in ensuring the secure atmosphere required in the final stages of the transitional period leading up to the elections.

In order to verify that law and order were maintained effectively and impartially, the Secretary-General proposed to deploy a small United Nations civilian police unit in Kigali and the nine prefecture capitals of Rwanda and in specific police installations.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

Algeria Denounces Morocco’s Assassination Of Algerians

Published

3 days ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

Algeria and Morocco are threatening to go to war following the gruesome murder of Algerian nationals allegedly bombed by Morocco.

The Algerian presidency has, via a press release, denounced this November 3 “the assassination of three Algerian nationals”, victims, according to it, of a bombardment, on November 1, “while they were making the connection Nouakchott-Ouargla” to aboard their trucks.

“Several factors point to the Moroccan occupation forces in Western Sahara as having committed this cowardly assassination with sophisticated weaponry through this new manifestation of brutal aggression which is characteristic of a known policy of territorial expansion and terror”, reads part of a press release.

This assassination was first reported on November 2 by Algerian journalist Akram Kharief’s.

“The incident took place between Aïn Bentili and Bir Lahlou [in the area controlled by the Polisario, editor’s note] through which the road between Algeria and Mauritania passes.”

After months of high tensions between Algeria and Morocco, Algiers announced the cessation of diplomatic relations with Rabat.

The Algerian government accuses the Moroccan kingdom of constantly carrying out hostile actions against Algeria, of waging war against the Algerian people and its leaders.

The disagreements between the two countries over Western Sahara, the normalisation of relations between Morocco and Israel, and most recently in July, Morocco’s call at the United Nations for the independence of the people of Kabylia in the Algerian region, have taken toll on the diplomatic ties of the two neighbouring countries.

Continue Reading

Politics

G20 Summit Concludes With Progress On Climate, Vaccines And Emphasis On Multilateralism

Published

6 days ago

on

November 1, 2021

By

The Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit drew to a close on Sunday, with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi saying that progress on key issues including climate change, COVID-19 vaccines distribution, and global tax reform made him “profoundly optimistic” about the role multilateralism can play in global affairs.
Leaders from the world’s major economies met, virtually or in person, here in the Italian capital on Saturday and Sunday to formalize a series of agreements hammered out during around 175 ministerial negotiations, working group discussions, and other preparatory meetings held earlier in the year in the lead-up to the leaders’ summit.

MULTILATERALISM AT CENTER STAGE
“Something changed at this year’s G20,” Draghi told reporters at the conclusion of the event. He said the summit’s success lay on its reliance on multilateralism. “We have all agreed that we cannot confront big issues like the pandemic or climate change alone.”  “I am profoundly optimistic that we can continue to work together,” said the Italian leader. “But if we start arguing and fighting among us, we will go nowhere.” “Around this room, we have different views over how soon we must start to act and how fast we must change course,” Draghi said. According to Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, a professor of international relations at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, the goal of multilateralism is “a difficult but important challenge” for the world’s largest economies.”It is a fundamental change for countries to shift from competition to cooperation, and it will not happen easily or quickly,” Parsi told Xinhua.
   
GLOBAL ACCESS TO VACCINES
Sunday’s G20 Rome Leaders’ Declaration created a global target of fully vaccinating at least 40 percent of the world’s population by the end of this year and at least 70 percent by mid-2022, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).
The 20-page document said countries agreed to “take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries.”
But it failed to call for vaccine-related intellectual property rights to be removed or for mutual recognition of vaccines endorsed by the WHO.  Asked about those points in the closing press conference, Draghi said the world has already had enough vaccines to meet the 40-percent target without taking additional steps, but countries need to work to make the safe shipment of vaccines easier and promote the production of vaccines in Africa and South America.

MINIMUM CORPORATE TAX FOR BIG MULTINATIONALS

Draghi hailed the formal adoption of a plan to create a minimum 15-percent tax rate for corporate income globally — officially the “OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting,” co-authored by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) — as a major step.
Applied only to companies with an annual revenue of more than 867 million U.S. dollars, the system is scheduled to enter into force in 2023.
“This is something that has been discussed for 10 years or more, and only this year have countries been able to finalize a deal,” Draghi said. “It’s an extraordinary result.”
The system is aimed at removing some of the incentives for multinationals to declare income in low-tax jurisdictions. It applies the minimum tax in all jurisdictions. If a large multinational pays a lower tax rate in any country, it will be forced to pay the difference between that tax rate and the 15-percent minimum in the country where the company is based.

CLIMATE FINANCE, GENDER EQUALITY, AND OLYMPICS
Among the high-profile accomplishments of the two-day meeting was a commitment to achieve global net zero, which includes greenhouse gas emissions or carbon neutrality by or around mid-century.
The G20 Rome Leaders’ Declaration also agreed to step up efforts initiated by economy and finance ministers and central bank governors to raise more money for climate-related finance initiatives in order to work toward the target of raising at least 100 billion U.S. dollars per year to help underwrite climate adaptation efforts in poor countries.
The declaration also highlights progress under the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, or DSSI, which will allow at least 12.7 billion U.S. dollars of debt owed by poor and developing countries to developed economies to de deferred.
It also reaffirmed the G20’s commitment to gender equality, emphasizing the “pivotal role of women’s and girls’ empowerment and leadership at all levels for inclusive and sustainable development.” The document said leaders looked forward to the Winter Olympics and Paralympics to be held next year in Beijing as “opportunities for competition for athletes from around the world, which serve as a symbol of humanity’s resilience.”
Continue Reading

Politics

Zimbabwean Ruling Party Endorses Mnangagwa As Presidential Candidate For 2023 Elections

Published

6 days ago

on

November 1, 2021

By

Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party has endorsed president Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.
Mnangagwa’s candidacy was endorsed by all the party wings after considering the work he had undertaken to develop the country since winning the 2018 harmonized elections.
The endorsement was made at the party’s annual conference which ended Saturday in the town of Bindura, about 60 km north of Harare.
According to the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper, the party’s acting spokesperson Mike Bimha said the decision to endorse Mnangagwa was unanimous.
“I want to advise you that all the organs and wings of the party have endorsed President Mnangagwa (as the 2023 presidential candidate). This was the main resolution,” Bimha told the newspaper after the meeting.
Bimha said the conference resolved to re-energize the party in preparation for the 2023 elections. The party also undertook to discipline members who engaged in violence and other vices such as corruption and abuse of office.
Continue Reading

Trending