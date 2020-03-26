The coronnavirus pandemic is engulfing everything, but it should not freeze thinking, planning and forecasting.

For brands, this is a time to think and strategies. Every storm weathers. Sooner than later, we all will be back to business.

Thus, establishing your brand identity, creating new leads, and attracting new customers is critical to your corporate success.

But it’s hard to do all that when taking care of daily business operations to minimize costs and increase profits as well. Then you need to look for the most cost-effective ways to achieve your business goals. And what could be better than a simple blog post to do that?

It’s to-the-point, easy, and you don’t have to spend any fortune there. Now that you know the value of using content marketing to create your brand and improve sales, it’s time to learn some of the better ways to do that. But first, let’s discuss the need to use content to develop your brand.

Develop your brand with amazing content

Businesses typically rely on advertising and promotions to create the brand and attract new customers. Your marketing plan will, however, also be creative if you have non-traditional types of media.

You need to re-assess your advertising strategy and start using content and web marketing to draw new consumers if you want to develop your brands using digital media. You must be specific as to what you want to accomplish with content writing techniques, and for that purpose you can use Prepostseo paraphrasing tool.

The more people you can access, the more information you are able to deliver your audience. Another explanation of why content marketing works so well when it comes to brand creation is that it is one of the easiest ways to reach the people. Without paying ads, you can use mass media.

What else are you going to consider a better chance?. It is not surprising that nine out of 10 marketers today rely on content marketing.

Use Surprise to add curiosity

These are a few thoughts that lead someone to click on a blog title that will grab their attention. And the trick here is catching the client’s attention.

For an increasingly attention-deficit culture, this is how you get likes, reviews, and shares. Curiosity grows as we sense a distance between what we know and what we want to know. It means that if you want to attract people’s attention, you need to build that emotional curiosity, the hunger for understanding, which makes it almost impossible for your readers to ignore your blog post.

And the one thing that distinguishes between clickbait and shareable material is that the article contains useful information.

Use english checker tool to check the grammar of your content because correct grammar is essential to engage the reader in your post.

Use topics that are controversial and hot

Provoking interest in your readers’ minds and then satisfying that interest is not the only way you can develop your brand through blog posts.

Another thing that’s making blog posts go viral is engaging the audience. It doesn’t really matter what kind of response you get.

Commitment is what powers the content over social media. What you want is full commitment. Yet you need to be aware of a critical factor when creating controversy with your blog post.

Use video content as much as possible

The average span of human attention is around eight seconds. Just 8 seconds! Just think about it. It is the entire time that you need to catch the attention of someone. And that doesn’t suffice. When you have their attention, you need to tie them to their seats until your message is delivered.

You need to hold them coming back for more. Nobody likes reading a bunch of words when so many vibrant and colorful colors are shouting at you from all directions, competing for your attention.

Even in this day and age, Shakespeare would not have had that sort of performance. Then you have to use those colors to drag others in.

When producing content, you must be more visual in your approach. Think of those infographics. Think shiny images. Think images. That is where a lot of the clients come from.

To get better results, using Scientifically Backed Data

I promised you more about including useful knowledge in your blog posts. When you are in the marketing of content, it is your job to create value for your customers. That means you have to provide your customers with something worthwhile for free. And that cannot be one of your services or goods. Let’s then settle for the second-best choice.

Since the knowledge you want to give your customers should be research-based, the argument I want to make here also needs to be research-based.

The data-based proof is much more convincing than story-based proof according to the findings of a study published in Communication Science.

So now, you’re aware that research is relevant. Yet, how are you actually going out to do work in your niche? I try to save and tag something that I read online that could be useful at some point later. I do have 6,600 bookmarks at the moment.

I keep a bookmark folder called Analysis, which contains any studies or papers I may wish to link to in my content— this folder has 374 bookmarks so far. This makes it easier to find them than just putting all of my bookmarks in one place.

Make your audience emotional

How would you feel if I tried to make a case by piling up a big list of drab facts?. You are going to get to the stage. You may even appreciate my effort to find those details. But does it have an impact on your life? What’s more, will you ever come back for more?

You certainly are not going to. And, that is why. While the evidence provided by the study is more convincing, it is not really unforgettable.

Touching a touching tale to someone’s heart is. This is why writing a blog post that’s emotionally engaging for your customers is critical. From a blogging viewpoint, one of the most powerful ways to communicate with your audience is to show the stuff you’re not proud of.

If you follow each tip carefully and write your blog post accordingly, your content marketing strategy will give you a much better response. If not, well, good luck discovering old-fashioned forms for the clients. Now that you’ve seen how to use a blog post to build your brand name, I’d like to hear from you.

Hassan Ahmad is a SEO Content Auditor | Blogger and a Taarifa guest contributor.

hassanatprepostseo@gmail.com