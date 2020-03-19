One of the most hectic questions that never gets answered is how one may hardly use water at home but at the end of the month the water comes reading a in tens of thousands of francs.

Water and Sanitation Corporation Limited (WASAC Ltd) has provided subscribers with a detailed procedure to carryout calculations and determine their monthly water bill.

WASAC has also in the past month been staging up a fight fixing broken water pipes destroyed during the heavy rains across the country.

For example residents of some suburbs of Kigali city have been facing water rationings or their taps completely dry after a heavy down pour on Tuesday night. This led to overflow of Nyabarongo River and filling up with excess silt and rubbish (referred to as Turbidity) forcing suspension of works at the processing station for the past days.

However, technicians were deployed at the water processing station to remove the silt and ensure the purification process resumes within few hours.

“Karenge Water purification station has resumed work. Water is now being pumped to Kigali which will later be extended to neighbourhoods of Masoro (Economic Zone), Remera, Masizi, Zindiro, Kanombe, Kamashashi (Nyarugunga), lower Rwimbogo, Ndera and parts of Cyaruzige,” the utility body said on Thursday.