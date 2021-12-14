Politics
How Rwanda Arm-twists Uganda The Bully
The relationship status between Rwanda and Uganda may look complicated from the outside, but inside there is surprisingly no serious friction that should place citizens in panic mode across the borders.
It is squarely hinged on the bullish attitude exhibited by the ruling clique of Kampala and the refusal by Kigali to take it in that occasionally leads to what we see on the outside as complicated relationship.
This attitude is old stemming from late 90s as Uganda attempted to play the ‘godfather’ to Rwanda yet this was diplomatically disrespectful, arrogant and provoking.
However, Rwanda has played it cool and avoided getting dragged into this game and confined to proper diplomatic engagements.
For example Kigali has maintained Gen. Frank Mugambage as Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Uganda, a very excellent choice that Kampala never complains about.
Gen. Mugambage is invited to nearly all important national events, meaning he is a very welcome diplomat.
The General is a man schooled in Uganda, can speak some of the Ugandan languages and easily and freely mingles with the Ugandan elite.
Contrary in 2017, Uganda appointed Oliver Wonekha as High Commissioner to Rwanda stationed and resident in the Capital Kigali. She was fresh from a similar posting in the United States since 2013.
Unlike her predecessor, Wonekha may be present at some events in Rwanda, but she is not as visible and media friendly as her predecessor Richard Kabonero.
Definitely Kigali would have wished that Uganda posts to Kigali an equivalent of Gen. Mugambage, contextually speaking, a diplomat that would easily permeate the leadership in Kigali, at least one who the foreign policy strategists would relate with beyond formalities.
For example, Kabonero would easily speak Kinyarwanda; throw weekend parties inviting all Rwandans and Ugandans at his residence in Nyarutarama. Foods, alcohol and business cards and deals would be executed.
But for High Commissioner Wonekha, she is a rare person in public and there may be less than 20 articles she has been quoted or reported in local newspapers. In Uganda, Gen. Mugambage makes it to several headlines and quotes on a daily basis.
In diplomatic language, Kampala’s choice of Wonekha was to tell Kigali that there is no more milk and honey in your country, for those who know Rwanda’s deep folklore.
Because of this lack-of-honey-in-your-country game, Kampala has chosen to offer a quiet Wonekha to Kigali and would only send Sam Kutesa only for deeper engagements.
Yet, Rwanda has changed its Foreign Affairs Ministers several times.
Rwanda can only guarantee that there would be a deal if Kutesa flies direct from Kampala to Kigali.
In September when Uganda and Rwanda teams met in Kigali as part of discussions leading to implementation of the Friendship Agreement signed in Angola, something happened behind the curtains as they were locked for hours in a private meeting.
Rwanda had assembled a very unique team, strong in intellectual, legal, diplomatic and intelligence muscle and able to defend or negotiate strongly for Rwanda.
This team was led by Rwanda’s Minister of State in charge of East African Community Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe.
The Ugandan team (pictured below) equally strong was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa. Both sides said they desired to have the full implementation of the agreement.
Someone privy with happenings at this closed meeting told Taarifa on condition of anonymity that although both countries had very strong and well assembled teams, Kutesa was not happy with the presence of some members on the Rwandan team.
For Kutesa’s gesturing, discussions between Uganda and Rwanda should seemingly be as though they are between former village mates or high school classmates.
We learnt that Kutesa is said to have made comments belittling some members of the Kigali team.
The Rwandan team is said to have expressed frustration that the situation has stooped too low to the extent that the two friendly nations have ended up in a room to be counselled and mediated by countries they fought, DRC and Angola.
For those familiar with regional history and geopolitics, Rwanda marched through the jungles and DRC all the way to Kinshasa and toppled Mobutu’s government before running the country’s military, with Gen. James Kabarebe serving as the army chief.
Subsequent wars were fought in DRC, Uganda being Rwanda’s ally.
Angola and other countries suffered a miserable defeat, before Museveni’s army gotten seriously beaten by Rwandan army in the Kisangani friendly clash.
Seating in a boardroom to negotiate a settlement between Uganda and Rwanda, with Angola and DCR as mediators, perfectly looked like an insult, undiplomatic as it sounds.
Rwanda and Uganda managed to conceal this fact, but it was flowing underneath their skin and a member of the Rwandan team politely reminded Kutesa how bad the setting looked like.
On their return to Kampala, Uganda is said to have explicitly told Kigali that when they send a team to Kampala for further talks, some members on the Rwandan team they hobnobbed with while in Kigali should not be included.
Rwanda and Uganda were scheduled to meet on November 18, but about 15 days before the meeting date, President Paul Kagame made changes in the cabinet and appointed Dr. Vincent Biruta as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.
It is not yet clear whether this new appointment was aimed at reflecting the desires of the Ugandan side.
Since the Kigali meeting was also represented by members from the security, Gen. Patrick Nyamvumba, who is now heading the newly created Ministry of Internal security may also form part of this team that will go to Kampala.
Gen Nyanvumba was one of the commanders in the Kisangani clashes, same as Gen Jeje Odongo on the Uganda side, who was part of the Uganda team in Kigali.
Observes are suggesting both Generals should be in the same negotiating room.
Rwanda seems set to have these Angola agreement implementation talks concluded and may have adhered to all the changes Uganda wants effected on the Rwandan team.
The meeting date has become another challenge because on November 22, Uganda and DRC are supposed to report to the International Court of Justice for a hearing on compensation.
Uganda owes $10billion to DRC resulting from damages accrued during UPDF occupation of parts of DRC 20 years ago.
Similarly on November 30, the East African Community Heads of States were meant to meet in Arusha and President Kagame is the current Chairperson of the rotating EAC seat.
Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written to EAC partner states that the bloc’s Heads of State summit will not take place on November 30, but has been pushed to early next year.
This communiqué signed by Olivier Nduhungirehe, the State Minister for EAC Affairs, does not provide reason for extension of the summit, but he said that it was at the request by an undisclosed member of the summit.
So, is the Kigali-Kampala relationship complicated?
This article was first Published on: Nov 19, 2019
Politics
Jaynet Kabila Demands Details On UPDF’s Presence in DRC
Jaynet Kabila Kyungu a former Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee in the DRC national assembly has expressed concern over the presence of Uganda’s military in the central African country.
During the plenary session devoted to the examination and vote of the bill authorizing the government, the twin sister of the former President Joseph Kabila, wants explanations from the Government, in particular on the specifications the Ugandan army; their duration and their final objective.
“Honorable president, there is a foreign army in our country, but what are their specifications? How long is she going to stay here? A month ? two months?, three? month ? And what their final goal? She wondered.
While Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee, Jaynet Kabila Kyungu, called on the government to improve the living conditions of soldiers and police in order to have the expected results in the eastern part of the country plagued by the insecurity of armed groups local and foreign.
The idea was that the Government and Parliament together find solutions to security problems, that they manage to identify the actors and the causes of insecurity in the country, that they help our army to improve its performance, by increasing resources, because there is often a serious problem of resources both on the side of the army and the police.
To this end, she explained that the latter have neither family allowance nor rent allowance.
“The current state of our military and police leaves a lot to be desired. For example, for the military the non-respect of the baremic tension of military pay. For example, a second-class soldier receives 171,500 FC and an army general receives 259,167 FC. We add to this, a ridiculous rate of household funds. That is to say, they have no family allowance, no rent allowance, no proper health care,” she said.
Let us recall, moreover, that the President Félix Tshisekedi, on Sunday, November 29, gave the green light to the Ugandan army to track down rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group on its territory, responsible for massacres in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and attacks in Uganda.
He, in the wake of his speech on the state of the nation before the parliament gathered in congress, promised to ensure to limit as much “strictly” as necessary its operations, the presence of the Ugandan army on Congolese soil.
Politics
Rwanda, Burundi Relations Improving, Officials Say
Burundi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Albert Shingiro, has come out with disclosures that the current relation between Rwanda and Burundi is improving.
He made the remarks while addressing a meeting he held with diplomatic corps representing their countries in Burundi this week.
During the meeting that embarked on Burundi’s relations with other countries, the Minister emphasized that the relationship between Rwanda and Burundi is recovering despite earlier misunderstandings. “Every neighbor can be bad or good but for us, we have no bad neighbor,” he said.
He said, however, that Rwanda has a task to hand over the persons who attempted to oust late president Pierre Nkurunziza’s regime in 2015 in a failed coup that claimed about 100 lives in the country and sending over 217,000 people into exile.
He lauded the role of western countries in lifting the sanctions on Burundi such as the US.
“What is left is to extradite the suspects who tried to topple Burundi’s leadership who are on Rwandan soil otherwise other steps have been taken,” Minister Shingiro said.
General Godefroid Niyombare, who commanded Burundi’s 2015 failed coup, is among the most wanted by Burundi’s authorities despite the fact his whereabouts are unknown so far.
Burundi has been accusing Rwanda of harboring the senior military officers who attempted to oust the government in 2015.
Meanwhile, in July, Rwanda’s Premier Dr. Edouard Ngirente, was attended Burundi’s 59th Independence Day celebrations, a move that laid good ground to restore the damaged relations.
The U.N. refugee agency claims that chaos in Burundi was instigated by late President Pierre Nkurunziza who engaged in securing a controversial and unconstitutional third term, triggering violent protest, causing dozens of deaths and an exodus of over 217,000 Burundians who sought refuge in neighboring countries.
Of recent, Rwanda and Burundi have been exchanging rebels on both sides as a sign of improved relations among the two countries.
Eleven fighters from the National Liberation Front (FLN), a group founded by convicted Paul Rusesabagina were captured and handed over to Rwanda at Rwanda-Burundi border, Nemba.
On another hand, Rwanda handed over 19 rebels of the Red Tabara rebel movement to Burundi after they were caught on Rwandan soil.
The rebels of each side claimed responsibility of attacks in respective countries.
According to United Nations’ COMTRADE, Rwanda exported goods worth only US$37.9 million to Burundi during 2019 due to frozen ties.
Both countries are members of East African Country (EAC), Economic Community of Great Lakes Region (CEPGL) among others.
Politics
South Africa Ruling ANC Drops New Land Reform Plans
The ruling Africa National Congress party will rely on its simple majority in parliament to pass laws that will allow for expropriation without compensation.
The ruling party controls 58% of the 400 seats in the National Assembly.
Four years ago the ANC decided to introduce a proposal to amend the constitution relating to the law on property.
The country is still struggling to fix apartheid legislation and wants to address racially skewed land-ownership patterns dating back to colonial and White minority rule.
On Tuesday, more than a third of lawmakers rejected its proposed constitutional amendment bill.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in reaction to the rejection of this bill by some members of parliament said, most land remains in the hands of the White minority and the status quo is unsustainable, posing a threat to national stability.
“Changing the constitution was just one instrument we could have used,” He said, adding, “The matter is now ended. We will now use our simple majority to pass laws that will allow for expropriation without compensation.”
According to him “we need to have fair and equitable land redistribution. While a lot of the land redistribution has centered on rural areas, the real need is in the semi-urban and urban areas.”
The initial focus will be on completing the parliamentary process to pass the Expropriation Amendment Act Bill, which will enable the state to expropriate land provided that public interest and other requirements are met.
Two other proposed property laws are in the making: A Land Distribution Act that regulate land distribution in semi-urban and urban areas and a Communal Land Rights Act that will give security of tenure to those living in areas controlled by traditional leaders.
