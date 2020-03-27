Keep a distance. Nyamata shopkeepers are willing to do anything to limit any risks of contaminating the coronavirus pandemic.

A simple string is tied from wall to wall about four meters away from the shop entrance. Shoppers are required not to move beyond that string.

Exchange of money is done electronically using mobile phones as another measure aimed at preventing further spread of the virus.

By the end of Thursday, Rwanda had confirmed a total of 50 Coronavirus cases. The first case was confirmed on March 13.

Rwanda government has since implemented a total lockdown with flexibility on businesses selling essentials such as foods, medicine and beverages.

The Ministry of Health said the new five of the cases were arrivals from Dubai, 1 from USA, 1 from Netherlands (a contact of positive case under treatment) and 2 contacts of previously confirmed positive travellers who have been isolated.