How Long Will DRC’s Kivu, Ituri Remain Under Military Rule?
Since May 6th, North Kivu and Ituri provinces have been under strict management by the Military but sceptics are wondering for how long the military will remain in charge.
President Felix Tshisekedi who had promised to fix the two-decade-long insurgency in the eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo seems to have gained less, especially in ensuring that residents of this region enjoy Christmas without any form of anarchy.
Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, who took office in January 2019 made a major announcement and a new approach to tackling the security matrix that had eluded former President Joseph Kabila.
Tshisekedi’s new method included extending an invitation to Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda to jointly work with his army to secure the restive eastern region of DRC.
The persistence of over 100 armed groups in the eastern DRC is a threat to both Congolese civilians and regional stability.
The Congolese including the United Nations security council have long been frustrated by MONUSCO’s inability to stabilise the east, and most believe it should pull out gradually.
Twenty years later, MONUSCO consists of over 16,500 soldiers and police officers, more than any other blue helmet operation. Costing over U$1 billion a year, it is also the third most expensive UN mission, just behind those in Mali and South Sudan.
On Invitation, Rwanda has been very instrumental in sharing intelligence information to the DRC’s military to aid in the hunt for the Rwandan rebels – Forces démocratiques de libération du Rwanda, (FDLR) largely composed of elements responsible for the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.
“Through our intelligence collection which we share with those supposed to be dealing with the situation in that part of DR Congo. We give it to them so that they can do what they are supposed to do,” President Paul Kagame of Rwanda said in May 2020.
Since then, the FDLR terror group has suffered surgical operations that inflicted major losses especially the deaths of members of the group’s leadership including; Juvenal Musabimana, ‘General’ Gabral Secyugu Nsengiyumva, ‘Gen’ Silvestre Mudacumura and a host of others alongside hundreds of fighters.
Since then, there has been low tempo as the operations against FDLR seems to have ground to a halt yet attacks against innocent civilians inside DRC remain prevalent.
Tshisekedi whose army has been battling the Allied Democratic Front Rebels had not made substantial gains which compelled him to invite Uganda for joint military operations against the rebels. This was also facilitated by the enforced martial law in the region.
With Uganda now in the war theatre, there have been significant gains in breaking the back of the ADF terror group linked to ISIS. Therefore, one would ask, should the military rule imposed on Ituri and North Kivu provinces remain?
Is State of Siege Still Necessary?
Since April 30, 2021, the Congolese Parliament meets in plenary every two weeks to authorise the extension of the state of siege to end violence.
However, since then, its effectiveness on the ground remains subject to many criticisms, in particular because of the persistence of massacres in the two provinces concerned.
Data compiled by the Kivu Security Barometer (KST) even confirms that the situation has tended to deteriorate. At the end of November, more than 100 people were killed in a series of attacks in several localities of Ituri where the armed group Codeco is rife.
“The state of siege will only be lifted when the circumstances which motivated it disappear,” the head of state said in September. Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya, who regularly reviews the situation in the east of the country, also pleads for more patience and affirms that “we cannot ask to settle in six months a problem that has lasted for more than twenty years ”.
“A reversal seems unlikely. The state of siege is, along with free education, the flagship measure of the Tshisekedi administration, said a Western diplomat. To end it without improving the situation would be an admission of failure. “
Dozens Of Banyamulenge Killed In DRC Under Cover Of #COVID-19
President Kagame Promotes Senior, Non-Commissioned Officers
President Paul Kagame, the Commander-in-chief of the Rwanda Defense Forces has promoted a total of 16,711 soldiers including senior and non-commissioned officers
The promotion involves 2,836 soldiers who were promoted from corporal to sergeant.
In addition, 225 sergeants were promoted to staff sergeant, 14 sergeants major to Warrant officer and 4 Warrant officers II to Warrant Officer I.
The commander-in-chief also promoted 472 senior officers from major to Lt. Colonel and 472 captains to major.
President Kagame also promoted Francois Regis Gatarayiha and appointed him as the deputy director of Military Intelligence and Technology.
Francois Gatarayiha was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel as the Deputy Head Defence Intelligence and Dirrector of Technology.
He has formerly worked as Director General of Immigration and Emigration and Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority.
Jaynet Kabila Demands Details On UPDF’s Presence in DRC
Jaynet Kabila Kyungu a former Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee in the DRC national assembly has expressed concern over the presence of Uganda’s military in the central African country.
During the plenary session devoted to the examination and vote of the bill authorizing the government, the twin sister of the former President Joseph Kabila, wants explanations from the Government, in particular on the specifications the Ugandan army; their duration and their final objective.
“Honorable president, there is a foreign army in our country, but what are their specifications? How long is she going to stay here? A month ? two months?, three? month ? And what their final goal? She wondered.
While Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee, Jaynet Kabila Kyungu, called on the government to improve the living conditions of soldiers and police in order to have the expected results in the eastern part of the country plagued by the insecurity of armed groups local and foreign.
The idea was that the Government and Parliament together find solutions to security problems, that they manage to identify the actors and the causes of insecurity in the country, that they help our army to improve its performance, by increasing resources, because there is often a serious problem of resources both on the side of the army and the police.
To this end, she explained that the latter have neither family allowance nor rent allowance.
“The current state of our military and police leaves a lot to be desired. For example, for the military the non-respect of the baremic tension of military pay. For example, a second-class soldier receives 171,500 FC and an army general receives 259,167 FC. We add to this, a ridiculous rate of household funds. That is to say, they have no family allowance, no rent allowance, no proper health care,” she said.
Let us recall, moreover, that the President Félix Tshisekedi, on Sunday, November 29, gave the green light to the Ugandan army to track down rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group on its territory, responsible for massacres in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and attacks in Uganda.
He, in the wake of his speech on the state of the nation before the parliament gathered in congress, promised to ensure to limit as much “strictly” as necessary its operations, the presence of the Ugandan army on Congolese soil.
How Rwanda Arm-twists Uganda The Bully
The relationship status between Rwanda and Uganda may look complicated from the outside, but inside there is surprisingly no serious friction that should place citizens in panic mode across the borders.
It is squarely hinged on the bullish attitude exhibited by the ruling clique of Kampala and the refusal by Kigali to take it in that occasionally leads to what we see on the outside as complicated relationship.
This attitude is old stemming from late 90s as Uganda attempted to play the ‘godfather’ to Rwanda yet this was diplomatically disrespectful, arrogant and provoking.
However, Rwanda has played it cool and avoided getting dragged into this game and confined to proper diplomatic engagements.
For example Kigali has maintained Gen. Frank Mugambage as Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Uganda, a very excellent choice that Kampala never complains about.
Gen. Mugambage is invited to nearly all important national events, meaning he is a very welcome diplomat.
The General is a man schooled in Uganda, can speak some of the Ugandan languages and easily and freely mingles with the Ugandan elite.
Contrary in 2017, Uganda appointed Oliver Wonekha as High Commissioner to Rwanda stationed and resident in the Capital Kigali. She was fresh from a similar posting in the United States since 2013.
Unlike her predecessor, Wonekha may be present at some events in Rwanda, but she is not as visible and media friendly as her predecessor Richard Kabonero.
Definitely Kigali would have wished that Uganda posts to Kigali an equivalent of Gen. Mugambage, contextually speaking, a diplomat that would easily permeate the leadership in Kigali, at least one who the foreign policy strategists would relate with beyond formalities.
For example, Kabonero would easily speak Kinyarwanda; throw weekend parties inviting all Rwandans and Ugandans at his residence in Nyarutarama. Foods, alcohol and business cards and deals would be executed.
But for High Commissioner Wonekha, she is a rare person in public and there may be less than 20 articles she has been quoted or reported in local newspapers. In Uganda, Gen. Mugambage makes it to several headlines and quotes on a daily basis.
In diplomatic language, Kampala’s choice of Wonekha was to tell Kigali that there is no more milk and honey in your country, for those who know Rwanda’s deep folklore.
Because of this lack-of-honey-in-your-country game, Kampala has chosen to offer a quiet Wonekha to Kigali and would only send Sam Kutesa only for deeper engagements.
Yet, Rwanda has changed its Foreign Affairs Ministers several times.
Rwanda can only guarantee that there would be a deal if Kutesa flies direct from Kampala to Kigali.
In September when Uganda and Rwanda teams met in Kigali as part of discussions leading to implementation of the Friendship Agreement signed in Angola, something happened behind the curtains as they were locked for hours in a private meeting.
Rwanda had assembled a very unique team, strong in intellectual, legal, diplomatic and intelligence muscle and able to defend or negotiate strongly for Rwanda.
This team was led by Rwanda’s Minister of State in charge of East African Community Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe.
The Ugandan team (pictured below) equally strong was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa. Both sides said they desired to have the full implementation of the agreement.
Someone privy with happenings at this closed meeting told Taarifa on condition of anonymity that although both countries had very strong and well assembled teams, Kutesa was not happy with the presence of some members on the Rwandan team.
For Kutesa’s gesturing, discussions between Uganda and Rwanda should seemingly be as though they are between former village mates or high school classmates.
We learnt that Kutesa is said to have made comments belittling some members of the Kigali team.
The Rwandan team is said to have expressed frustration that the situation has stooped too low to the extent that the two friendly nations have ended up in a room to be counselled and mediated by countries they fought, DRC and Angola.
For those familiar with regional history and geopolitics, Rwanda marched through the jungles and DRC all the way to Kinshasa and toppled Mobutu’s government before running the country’s military, with Gen. James Kabarebe serving as the army chief.
Subsequent wars were fought in DRC, Uganda being Rwanda’s ally.
Angola and other countries suffered a miserable defeat, before Museveni’s army gotten seriously beaten by Rwandan army in the Kisangani friendly clash.
Seating in a boardroom to negotiate a settlement between Uganda and Rwanda, with Angola and DCR as mediators, perfectly looked like an insult, undiplomatic as it sounds.
Rwanda and Uganda managed to conceal this fact, but it was flowing underneath their skin and a member of the Rwandan team politely reminded Kutesa how bad the setting looked like.
On their return to Kampala, Uganda is said to have explicitly told Kigali that when they send a team to Kampala for further talks, some members on the Rwandan team they hobnobbed with while in Kigali should not be included.
Rwanda and Uganda were scheduled to meet on November 18, but about 15 days before the meeting date, President Paul Kagame made changes in the cabinet and appointed Dr. Vincent Biruta as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.
It is not yet clear whether this new appointment was aimed at reflecting the desires of the Ugandan side.
Since the Kigali meeting was also represented by members from the security, Gen. Patrick Nyamvumba, who is now heading the newly created Ministry of Internal security may also form part of this team that will go to Kampala.
Gen Nyanvumba was one of the commanders in the Kisangani clashes, same as Gen Jeje Odongo on the Uganda side, who was part of the Uganda team in Kigali.
Observes are suggesting both Generals should be in the same negotiating room.
Rwanda seems set to have these Angola agreement implementation talks concluded and may have adhered to all the changes Uganda wants effected on the Rwandan team.
The meeting date has become another challenge because on November 22, Uganda and DRC are supposed to report to the International Court of Justice for a hearing on compensation.
Uganda owes $10billion to DRC resulting from damages accrued during UPDF occupation of parts of DRC 20 years ago.
Similarly on November 30, the East African Community Heads of States were meant to meet in Arusha and President Kagame is the current Chairperson of the rotating EAC seat.
Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written to EAC partner states that the bloc’s Heads of State summit will not take place on November 30, but has been pushed to early next year.
This communiqué signed by Olivier Nduhungirehe, the State Minister for EAC Affairs, does not provide reason for extension of the summit, but he said that it was at the request by an undisclosed member of the summit.
So, is the Kigali-Kampala relationship complicated?
This article was first Published on: Nov 19, 2019
