You have probably forgotten how many theories you have read surrounding the origin of coronavirus since it was first reported in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been criticised by different governments particularly the Trump administration for lying about the real origin of the virus and circumstances in which it spread.

China and USA have traded in counter accusations and the WHO ended up getting caught up in the battle between the two countries, resulting in Trump withdrawing funding for WHO.

This April, the White House announced suspending financial support of “between US$400 million and US$500 million per year” for WHO pending a review of the organization’s activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Gates (US$150M), China US$20M and Saudi Arabia (US$500M) have pledged to fill the gap, leaving Trump in a diplomatic quagmire tainted with what observes have described as ‘irresponsibility” and “dangerous”.

Viru’s Origin

The only trusted account as of now is the one provided by WHO.

According to research by dozens of polls, the World Health Organization (WHO) is the most trusted source of information for any COVID-19 related updates.

So, what does WHo say?

The text below is a manuscript from the WHO website.

“The first human cases of COVID-19 were identified in Wuhan City, China in December 2019. At this stage, it is not possible to determine precisely how humans in China were initially infected with SARS-CoV-2. However, SARS-CoV, the virus which caused the SARS outbreak in 2003, jumped from an animal reservoir (civet cats, a farmed wild animal) to humans and then spread between humans. In a similar way, it is thought that SARS-CoV-2 jumped the species barrier and initially infected humans, but more likely through an intermediate host, that is another animal species more likely to be handled by humans – this could be a domestic animal, a wild animal, or a domesticated wild animal and, as of yet, has not been identified. Until the source of this virus is identified and controlled, there is a risk of reintroduction of the virus in the human population and the risk of new outbreaks like the ones we are currently experiencing.”

Believable or not, that is the only source that can be relied upon so far.

WHO experts were only allowed to visit China and investigate the outbreak on February 10, by which time the country had more than 40,000 cases, according to reports.

Dr. Li Wenliang who allegedly tried to warn his colleagues about an outbreak of a Sars-like virus was silenced by the authorities. He later died from Covid-19.

