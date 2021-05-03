Business
How A Career In Public Relations Helped Shape An African Royal
To some, it might seem like an unusual career trajectory, but for Ewetse Khama, working in the Public Relations industry in Africa has been the perfect preparation for the next step in his unique journey.
From today, Ewetse is stepping down from his role at APO Group, the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, to serve his country and his people.
This year, Ewetse’s father, Sekgoma Tshekedi Khama, retired from active duty in the Bamangwato tribe. This made way for the eldest son, Ewetse to assume his father’s role as a Kgosi – a Batswana term meaning ‘Chief’, ‘King’ or ‘Elder’ – in the Khama Family, one of Botswana’s most prominent royal families.
The Khamas have a long and illustrious history in Botswana. Ewetse’s paternal uncle, Sir Seretse Khama, served as the country’s first President after independence in 1966, and was the subject of a Hollywood blockbuster – A United Kingdom – about his marriage to English woman Ruth Williams. Sir Seretse’s eldest son, Lieutenant General Seretse Khama Ian Khama was Botswana’s 4th President from 2008-2018.
Botswana is one of the most peaceful countries in Africa, which Ewetse attributes partly to the role that traditional leaders play as a conduit between government and the people, especially in promoting harmony and understanding.
That might be one of the reasons the PR industry has been such a good fit for Ewetse, helping prepare him for the big challenges that lie ahead.
“I felt that I needed to do things for myself and forge my own career, instead of relying on my name or status,” Ewetse says. “As a Khama, I had so much choice in life because many doors were always open to us, I could do or be anything I wanted. But I have always felt strongly about communications and working with people, so PR seemed like the perfect choice.”
Working within the PR Agency division of APO Group has given Ewetse a grounding, and a sense of normality. It has also broadened his horizons internationally, and given him new perspectives on Africa after being educated in Europe. Ewetse believes his PR career – and his time at APO Group – will help make him a better leader.
“I’m a good listener, which is essential in PR. You listen to what somebody has to say, then you help them develop their ideas, and connect with their audiences. The key appeal to me is that Public Relations is really about creating opportunities for people.”
Ewetse’s work with APO Group has certainly helped him do that. He has offered a guiding hand to many multinational organizations looking to navigate the diverse African media landscape. His experience and local knowledge has enabled those companies to succeed in markets that are often difficult to crack. Like all his APO Group colleagues, Ewetse is passionate about Africa, and provided customers with ‘on-the-ground’ networking and support.
As APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard explains: “Not everyone in our team is from African royalty! But they are all deeply attuned to the people, country and region in which they live and operate. Ewetse’s extraordinary story epitomises our commitment to local expertise, and is also a testament to APO’s talent pool across Africa.”
APO Group holds a unique position in the Public Relations industry in Africa. Formerly known as the African Press Organization, it has been providing content to media in all 54 African countries since 2007. Journalists in Africa know and trust APO Group, making them the perfect partner for companies looking to develop their presence on the continent.
Ewetse is now looking to bring the communications skills he honed in the PR industry into his new role as a Kgosi – a Batswana term meaning ‘Chief’, ‘King’ or ‘Elder’ – where his responsibilities include fostering local consensus and governance while also promoting social welfare and the economic empowerment of disadvantaged groups.
“My time at APO Group has been an important part of my career, and I am proud of the work we have done to help our multinational clients and drive business into African economies. I have great memories of the people and the experiences I’ve enjoyed along the way. They will stand me in good stead as I take this next exciting step!”
Even though Ewetse has now moved on to serve his community and country, he will be remembered fondly by his former colleagues.
“Ewetse will always be a valued part of the APO Group team – a colleague and a friend,” Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard says. “We will miss him, of course, but APO Group’s loss is Botswana’s gain. His nation is lucky to have him. I am grateful for the fact that, thanks to our fantastic team, our clients across Africa will continue to receive a royal standard of quality service!
Kenya Airways Diversifies Into Drone Services
Kenya Airways said that it has diversified into drone services as a way of expanding its income source.
The Kenyan national carrier said on Tuesday it had partnered with Skyports a United Kingdom-based logistics firm to launch drone operations in the East African country.
This diversification comes months after Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), legalised the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Kenya Airways and Skyport said in a joint statement that in the next three months, they would be looking for ways to commercialise using drones.
“The partnership aims to explore the commercial viability and impact of various medical, logistical and inspection use cases alongside Kenya’s leading public and private institutions with the launch of the first drone delivery flights slated for Q3-Q4 this year,” they said.
Skyports has expertise in advanced air mobility and provides drone delivery services through its logistics arm – Delivery by Skyports, which offers unmanned systems technologies within the medical, e-commerce and logistics sectors.
KQ chief executive officer Allan Kilavuka said the partnership with Skyport supports its diversification plans into drone technology applications.
“It will give us access to available equipment and established operations that will lay the foundation for the Kenyan and regional drone market through our drone and emerging aviation technology subsidiary, Fahari Aviation,” he said.
KQ, through its Fahari subsidiary, also wants to offer training, operations and traffic management services in the region.
Skyports will employ its operational expertise on beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), which places the company in a unique position to support Kenya Airways drone operation activities.
“Our partnership with Kenya Airways can unlock significant opportunities for drone deliveries and inspections in Kenya, creating time and cost savings for our customers and contribute to the growth of the country’s tech and aviation ecosystem,” said Duncan Walker, chief executive Officer at Skyports.
The London-based firm has regulatory approvals to fly the UK’s first BVLOS medical drone deliveries for the National Health Service (NHS), with operations currently underway.
Airtel Africa Appoints Olusegun Ogunsanya As CEO
Airtel Africa plc has appointed Olusegun “Segun” Ogunsanya as new Managing Director and CEO Airtel Africa. He will succeed Raghunath “Raghu” Mandava, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer following Raghu Mandava’s informing the Board of his intention to retire.
Segun Ogunsanya will join the Board of Airtel Africa plc with effect from October 1, 2021.
Segun Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of our operations in Nigeria, our largest market in Africa. Segun has more than 25 years’ business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms.
Before joining Airtel in 2012, Segun held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as MD and CEO).
He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and Group head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc, covering 28 countries in Africa.
He is an electronics engineer and also a chartered accountant.
Raghu Mandava will be retiring as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as a Director of Airtel Africa plc and as a member of the Market Disclosure Committee on 30 September 2021.
Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Following his cessation of employment at Airtel Africa, Mandava will be available to advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board, and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a 9-month period.
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman said: “We are delighted to appoint Segun Ogunsanya as the Group’s next Chief Executive Officer. He has displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernisation, distribution, and operational efficiency. It is this commitment, together with his industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery that will enable him to continue to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development.”
On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Raghu Mandava for being instrumental in successfully leading and transforming Airtel Africa into a powerhouse telecommunications and mobile money company. Throughout that time, Raghu has worked tirelessly first to repair and then to strengthen Airtel Africa’s business and to champion our stakeholders. As we look forward to Segun assuming his new role in October 2021, we do so from a position of great strength as a result of Raghu’s highly effective stewardship. Raghu will retire from the Board with our very best wishes and sincere appreciation for everything he has achieved.”
Raghu Mandava said: “I am thankful to Airtel Africa for providing me and my team the opportunity to transform the business and fulfil our responsibility to the countries in which we operate. It has been a privilege to serve in the African continent and I cherish my time here. Airtel Africa is a remarkable business with fantastic people. Having been at Bharti Airtel for 13 years and at Airtel Africa for 5 years as Chief Executive Officer, I feel now is the right time to take a sabbatical.
The last five years have been an exhilarating journey where we have been able to turnaround and transform the business into a strong high growth and profitable company. We have been able to build the business with our unique management and problem solving approach to bring in substantial performance improvement. I am very proud of what we have achieved over the past 5 years in Africa, and I look forward to seeing the Company make even greater progress over the coming years.”
Segun Ogunsanya said: “Having been part of the Airtel Africa journey for the past nine years, I am looking forward to taking up the role of Chief Executive Officer. On a personal note, as an African, I feel honoured to have the opportunity to lead a Group that continues to make a difference to millions of people, bridge the digital divide and expand financial inclusion. This is an exciting opportunity to position Airtel Africa for further success in a dynamic continent full of potential. I look forward to building on the achievements of the last five years during Raghu’s leadership.”
There are no additional matters requiring disclosure under Rule 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.
I&M Bank Holds AGM, Approves Rwf15B For Bonus Shares
The new Chairman Board of Directors of I&M Bank Rwanda, Bonaventure Niyibizi, presided over his first Annual General Meeting on Wednesday morning at the bank’s headquarters in Kigali.
Niyibizi joins the bank after it registered positive results. Last month the bank announced that it had recorded an after-tax profit of Rwf5.1 billion in 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic which adversely affected its clients.
The Board discussed how to maintain the bank’s resilience in the current hard times caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting also agreed and approved the issuance of one new fully paid-up bonus share of a par value of Frw10 for every four ordinary shares held (1-to-4), to be issued to the existing shareholders as at May 13, 2021, by capitalizing part of the revenue reserves.
The total value of the issued shares will be Rwf15 billion.
The Bank’s Managing Director, Robin Bairstow, told the GM that the pandemic has tested the bank’s resilience and its ability to survive storms.
“The pandemic tested our resilience and highlighted the strength of our business model, strategy, and our flexibility to adapt to change,” he said.
Bairstow, in his presentation to the shareholders, underlined the resilience and strength of the Bank’s business model, strategy, and flexibility to adapt to change in the face of a global health crisis.
He also told journalists after the GM that I&M Bank Rwanda has a healthy balance sheet and remains a key major player in the market.
From the very first signs of the Covid-19 pandemic, I&M Bank Rwanda Plc defined two absolute priorities: protecting the health and safety of its employees and doing everything in its power to ensure business continuity, he said.
“We put in place a comprehensive support scheme for our retail and business clients including interest rate reductions, online charge waivers, and loan extension facilities. At the same time, we equipped our staff to work remotely and to continue providing critical services, and maintain day-to-day operations,” he said.
Meanwhile, the new Chairman, Niyibizi, who is the first Rwandan to chair the Board of Directors in the modern history of I&M Bank Rwanda Plc – said “It is a privilege I was given to lead and contribute to the growth of I&M Bank Rwanda.”
Under his leadership, he said, the main focus will be ensuring that he provides the necessary leadership for the bank’s team to diversify revenue streams, and entering into all clients’ spaces in the marketplace. “We will also make sure that we provide the resources and skills to maintain the growth and improve our services,” Niyibizi said.
