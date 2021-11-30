Sports
Horrific Racism Disgusting European Football
Black players, and players from different ethnic backgrounds in general, in the European Championship league are struggling to live with horrific racist attacks against them on a daily basis.
Juventus captain, Giorgio Chiellini has pledged to stand up against discrimination in football.
According to him Italian football faces another challenge; the horrific racism experienced by black players.
“I feel ashamed as an Italian that my teammates and fellow players have to live through this. I have no idea how they do it. Of course, as a footballer I’ve had my fair share of heckling from the stands. Sometimes it was tough to stay focused, to manage my emotions,” says Chiellini.
“However, I have never experienced abuse for something that is part of me, such as my skin colour, gender or sexuality. I can never understand what that feels like, but I know it is unacceptable. And it has to stop,” added Juventus captain.
Giorgio Chiellini says that he has been reflecting on what he can do as someone who has not experienced discrimination but who has a voice, has a platform and has a responsibility. “I realise this is an ongoing process for me, but here is my starting point – five things I can do to join the fight against discrimination”;
Understand this struggle is my struggle
I may not be the target of discriminatory abuse but as captain of Juventus, as captain of my national team, and as a human being, this fight against discrimination is also my struggle and my responsibility.
Educate myself
I do not have all the answers, but I can listen and learn. I acknowledge that I need to put in that work myself rather than put the onus on people facing discrimination to educate me.
Amplify the voice of others
I will not be silent, but I will also not speak on behalf of those who live with discrimination every day. Instead I will amplify the voices of others, and I’ll start here by highlighting what Koulibaly and Osimhen said after Napoli’s game against Fiorentina: Koulibaly posted on Instagram that fans who racially abuse players “need to be identified and kept out of the stadiums – forever.”
Victor took to Twitter after the match to urge people to discuss racism. I ask that you listen to these players and all those who have the courage to speak about their experiences.
Try my best, even if that feels uncomfortable
As a player I have learnt that when we face great challenges, we may make mistakes along the way. But that does not mean we give up or do not try. The most important thing is that when we are wrong, we take responsibility to improve. Being a good ally is like being a good teammate: I may not always get it right, and sometimes it will feel uncomfortable when I’m asked to do something different. But I will own my mistakes, and learn, and do better.
Understand this conversation is not about me
I feel pain when I see my teammates and fellow players abused. And I feel shame as an Italian. I am embarrassed that the world is watching and sees the worst of my country when there is so much to love. But I also acknowledge that I have to manage my feelings myself, because I am not the victim and this conversation is not about me.
This is what we can do as players. Of course our federations, leagues and clubs also need to get together, in consultation with players and player unions, and develop a more effective strategy.
We need officials and governing bodies to take the issue seriously, and to react swiftly and appropriately to any incident on the pitch, in the dressing room or online. And I will continue to raise my voice to encourage others to act.
Sports
Liverpool Fans FSG Deal Could Change Football
Any future involvement of Liverpool in another version of the European Super League would have to have the agreement of supporters after a ‘ground-breaking’ deal was reached with club owners Fenway Sports Group.
Spirit of Shankly, the recognised Liverpool supporters union, had a motion passed at their AGM on Saturday morning that recommended the approval of a proposal that would make it a legal requirement for FSG to gain consent from fans should they ever wish to embark on another ESL plot or make moves to take the club away from Anfield.
SOS met with FSG local representatives including Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan in May, weeks after the Reds had played a significant role in the failed attempt to launch a breakaway league with 11 other of Europe’s biggest clubs, a move that mobilised fans to display their opposition to the proposals.
The ESL launch crashed and burned within 48 hours and FSG supremo and Liverpool principal owner John Henry recorded a video apology to fans over the move, shouldering the blame for the idea.
Since then there has been a concerted effort to bring about new levels of fan engagement to put in place safeguards around similar things happening in the future.
Conservative MP Tracey Crouch produced her fan-led review into the future of English football earlier this week where a number of recommendations, such as the introduction of a ‘golden share’, fan veto and shadow boards were proposed to hand fans more power over decision making on certain matters at club level. The proposals are expected to receive ministerial support.
SOS’s own plan, which has been co-ordinated alongside FSG, is seen by the supporters group as being ahead of the curve and providing a workable blueprint for other clubs to follow when it comes to fan engagement.
The motion was passed at the AGM, with another motion to go before online members this week, with the next step being to progress through the legal framework to bring about the new engagement as soon as possible.
A new supporters board would be created under the plans, made up of members from across the spectrum of Liverpool fan groups.
Sports
Cuban Frank Sanchez Could Become Heavyweight Champion
Cuban boxer, Frank Sanchez is on an extraordinary rise towards a world title shot and is feared to claim a heavyweight title should he get a chance for a fight.
His manager Mike Borao says the Cuban contender is on a collision course with Tyson Fury.
Tyson Fury’s first defeat would be inflicted by Frank Sanchez, who has made an ‘extraordinary rise’ towards a world title shot.
“The day Frank Sanchez gets the opportunity and fights for a world title is the day he becomes heavyweight champion,” Borao says.
Sanchez is within striking distance of WBC champion Fury, having propelled himself up to No 6 in the WBC rankings with 19 victories, including 14 wins in the first two years of his pro career.
Details indicate that the 29-year-old trains alongside Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Eddy Reynoso’s gym and can take another step towards a world title fight when he returns against Carlos Negron in Florida on New Year’s Day.
According to Borao, “Frank Sanchez is one of the most active high-profile fighters today.”
“Frank was the co-main event for Fury vs Wilder III, he has featured on Canelo’s pay-per-view fights, and he is now co-main event for the Charles Martin vs Luis Ortiz pay-per-view fight.
Fury wants his next fight to be scheduled in early 2022, but the WBC has still not announced Dillian Whyte as his mandatory challenger, leaving him without a confirmed opponent for a swift return.
Sports
Man-U Sacks Solskjaer After Failing To Win Trophy
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is out of Manchester United. The club has fired him after failing to win a trophy in nearly three years as manager.
“Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager,”club statement said.
Michael Carrick has been placed in temporal charge of the club as it seeks to make an interim appointment until the end of the season.
Solskjaer the Norwegian professional football manager and former player leaves after overseeing five defeats in their last seven Premier League matches.
Manchester United is currently 12 points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.
Solskjaer returned to the club initially as caretaker manager after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in December 2018. The Norwegian departs Manchester United with an inferior win percentage to that of Jose Mourinho, the man he replaced.
Saturday’s defeat to Watford was Solskjaer’s 168th game in charge of the club. In total, he won 91 of them, drawing 37 and losing 40.
Of Manchester United’s four permanent managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure from the club, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho as well as Solskjaer, the Norwegian’s overall win rate of 54 per cent puts him second.
