Connect with us

Religion

Holly Ramadhan Month Is Here

Religion

'Prayer Changes The world'-Pope

Religion

US Catholics May Be re-baptized

Religion

Pope Calls For Prayerful 2025 Jubilee

Religion

Pope Francis: Stop Endless Destruction

Religion

22 Catholic Missionaries Killed in 2021

Religion

Humility Embraces Weakness, Leaves Space for Creativity- Pope

Religion

Christmas With No Peace In Bethlehem

Religion

Pope Francis in Greece to Meet Orthodox Christians

Religion

Jesus is "Sovereignly free" From Earthly Desire for Fame, Glory

Religion

Holly Ramadhan Month Is Here

Published

14 mins ago

on

Muslim faithfuls around the world are today kicking off into the Holy month of Ramadhan lasting 30 days and ending at sundown on Sunday, May 1. During this special holy month of Ramadan Muslims fast from before sunrise until sundown for a month.

In simple terms, Ramadhan or Ramathan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

For the first time in three years, Ramadhan sets in with relaxed covid-19 restrictions around the world.

Traditionally, Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which usually appears one night after the new moon, meaning the start date cannot be precisely predicted.

There is some debate as to whether this should refer to you physically witnessing the moon in your region, which could be hampered by factors such as weather conditions. As a consequence of this, many worshippers instead defer to sightings in Saudi Arabia or other regions.

Ramadan, which literally means “scorching heat” in Arabic, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and marks the time when the Quran is said to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad by God with a month-long fast.

Muslims are required to spend a period of 30 days abstaining from food and drink, including water, during daylight hours, as a means of celebrating and reflecting on their faith.

Fasting at Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam – the fundamental rules that all Muslims follow – along with the Shahadah (declaration of faith), Salat (prayer), Zakat (charity) and the Hajj pilgrimage.

During Ramadan, there is an increased offering of the Salat, with Muslims giving thanks to Allah, while the fasting ritual allows them to understand the suffering of others.

Those observing the fast are encouraged to read the Quran and the holy text is recited at the Tarawih, special nightly prayers that are held throughout the month.

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?