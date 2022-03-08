HIV / AIDS Patients to Get Food Worth Rwf40m

AHF Rwanda donates food worth Rwf40 million to people living with HIV / AIDS in the last two years the Covid-19 epidemic has shaken the world, largely affecting the lives of many as some have lost their jobs and their owners and lost their way due to preventive measures like Total Lockdown.

All of this has affected people living with HIV, so that those who have less resources have stopped taking medication and thus have been affected.

On Monday, February 8, the organization donated food to 11 health centers in Kigali, which will be used to help those living with HIV / AIDS.

In this regard, AIDS HealthCare Foundation (AHF Rwanda), which partners with the Ministry of Health in the fight against HIV / AIDS, has provided food including , rice, beans, flour, cooking oil and, sugar and more, worth of 40 million Frw to help people living with HIV / AIDS who are affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

Dr. Rangira Lambert, country program manager of AHF Rwanda, said that the food came in addition to last year’s donation, valued at 29 million Frw.

Dr. Rangira said: “This year’s event is especially designed for women who are poorer and breastfeeding to get food but who are able to get all the milk for their children.”

It will be delivered to 11 health centers in Kigali. ”He said the food was hoped to help people living with HIV to cope with the effects of Covid-19.

“We all know that in Kigali someone eats what they do, because of the Covid-19 we had Lockdown in many homes, which prevents many people from seeing how to go out to do their daily work,” he said.

We hope that this support will be provided in support of other Rwandan governments in order to improve the lives of Rwandans.

“The Head of Kabuye Health Center in Gasabo district, Mrs Mureshyankwano Bernadette, said the support they received would continue to help them take care of those living with HIV, making their lives better.”It simply came to our notice then.

We have asked for help because of the hunger of the people, so today we have given them so much food that it will help them to take better medicine in general.

“One of the beneficiaries thanked AHF Rwanda, saying that the food they were given was important for their health, especially in these difficult days because of Covid-19.

AHF Rwanda provides food assistance to some people who are HIV positive and incapacitated, do not stop taking medications, and reduce the severity of the HIV virus.