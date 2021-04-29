Crime
Herman Nsengimana In The Dock For Terror Trial
This Thursday the High Court Special Chamber for International and Cross-border crimes is trying Herman Nsengimana in the terror trial involving Paul Rusesabagina and his co-accused.
Rusesabagina is on record for publicly heading the National Liberation Front (FLN) and Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD) and priding their actions of killing, looting, kidnapping and destroying infrastructure in communities surrounding Nyungwe National Park forest in Southern Rwanda.
Rusesabagina appeared in a recorded video message inscribed with a FLN logo, the armed wing of Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRDC). He declared war against the government of Rwanda.
He claimed that after trying many methods, they failed to remove the regime in Kigali.
“The FLN will use all possible means including the armed struggle to drive the RPF out of power since it refused all peaceful ways,” Rusesabagina said in a message both in English and Kinyarwanda. His terror group later circulated the video via social media platforms.
Later, attacks were executed in parts of Rwanda especially the area bordering Nyungwe forest. A handful Rwandans were shot, homes looted and many injured in the attacks that took place in different phases.
FLN Spokesperson, Callixte Nsabimana currenty on a joint trial with Rusesabagina, always took to international media and social media boasting that his rebel group had carried out the attacks.
For example in In December 2019, Nsabimana also claimed responsibility for setting fire on passenger buses in Nyungwe forest, which led to the death of two people and many injuries.
Taarifa investigative team last year went on a fact-finding tour of this part of Rwanda that has previously suffered attacks from barbaric terrorists known as the National Liberation Front (FLN).
Daniel Minani, 66, had just gone to bed at 10am on April 13, 2019, and suddenly unknown people knocked on the door. They identified themselves as security personnel and told him not to worry. His wife opened the door. They went direct to the bedroom and began looting. “They looted beans, maize, flour,” Minani told Taarifa.
“They walked into the kraal and took my goats, and my son confronted them. They shot him dead. I will never forget the scene. It was a barbaric act. My daughter was about to wed, unfortunately, we called it off. I am still devastated,” Minani narrated his ordeal.
Police Shoots Inmates In Kirehe District
Police has shot five inmates in Kirehe district Poilce cell while they were trying to escape, Police Spokesperson, John Bosco Kabera has confirmed.
Kabera told Taarifa that the unfortunate incident happened in the morning when inmates were being led to take their shower. That the inmates ambushed the officer and ran out.
Other officers shot in the air to stop the suspects from running. “They refused to stop, unfortunately five of them ended up being shot,” he said.
The imamates were all suspects that were awaiting to face charges on several accounts.
3 Arrested In Connection With Kigali City Burglary
Rwanda National Police (RNP) operations against Organised criminal groups has arrested three people in Nyarugenge District, who belong to the same racket suspected to be behind series of burglaries in the City of Kigali. The ring targets electronics in shops and homes.
The trio arrested on April 16, include the ringleader identified as Jean Paul Rwagasore, 34.
Others are Eric Uwihoreye, 32, and Daniel Nsanzabera, 44. Nsanzabera was mainly buying the assorted stolen electronics, which he was selling on the black market.
Police also recovered assorted stolen electronic items from the suspects, including six laptops, two flat TV sets and eight digital cameras.
Others include four hard disks, two sound speakers, computer CPUs and amplifiers.
Rwagasore, who holds a degree in ICT, admitted that he started these shoddy dealings in December, last year. He argued that he started stealing after incurring losses in his varied businesses.
In 2017, Rwagasore said, he started an electronics repair shop in Kazi ni Kazi business centre in Nyarugenge but bowed out after making losses.
He shifted to Uganda in 2019 where he also failed to sustain his business, returned to Rwanda in June 2020, and started smuggling second-hand clothes into the country from DRC.
“After all these losses, I started to steal targeting mainly electronics like computers and their accessories, phones and money, from different shops in Kigali,” narrated Rwagasore.
Surveilling targeted shops
According to Rwagasore, he would make several visits to a targeted shop, get all the necessary information to successfully execute his plan.
“During that period surveilling a specific electronics shop, I would also forge the key to the shop and knowing the best suitable time to break in and grab valuable electronic items like phones, computers and even money,” said Rwagasore.
Burglary record
In December 2020, Rwagasore allegedly broke into a shop at Inkurunziza in Nyarugenge and stole two laptops, two external hard disks, four flash disks, one digital camera with its two flash lights.
He later sold them to Daniel Nsanzabera for Frw350,000.
In February 2021, Rwagasore and Eric Uwihoreye stole three laptops, one digital camera and Frw77000 a shop called New Technology Ltd located in Gisozi, Gasabo District.
Rwagasore said that he also sold the laptops and camera to Nsanzabera for Frw250,000.
Also in February, investigations indicate that Rwagasore stole Frw27, 000 at a milk zone operating at near Iposita in Nyarugenge.
Early this month, Rwagasore and Uwihoreye broke into a shop opposite T2000 Shopping Mall where they stole 12 digital cameras, one laptop and a power bank.
Investigations further indicate that on April 13, Rwagasore stole three hair cutting clippers, a flat TV and radio from a salon in Kacyiru, Gasabo District.
“We understand that Rwagasore was working with other people, who were buying these stolen items from him and selling them on the black market; their identities are known, they will be traced and arrested to face justice,” CP Kabera said
“Making losses in businesses like Rwagasore claims, is not a reason to engage in such criminal activities; think about another legal ways to bounce back but not stealing. Even some of the businesses he claims he incurred losses were illegal like smuggling clothes and shoes,” CP Kabera said.
The Spokesperson warned that like many other thieves have been arrested in the past, even those still involved in these criminal acts will soon be arrested.
“There is strong collaboration between the Police and the public, which is a strong tool to identify, locate and arrested any suspected criminal,” he warned.
Beatrice Munyenyezi, A big Catch For Rwanda
Rwandans especially those resident in Huye District will be able to travel to the Court in Kigali or even attend back home from site the trial of Beatrice Munyenyezi who has been away in the United States as she kept away from the long arm of the law.
Munyenyezi who once enjoyed the opulence of being a daughter-in-law to a Minister will now enjoy the neat silent cell at a detention facility as she awaits her trial on charges related to the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi which claimed over a million lives.
She was instrumental in implementing genocide in the former Butare Prefecture, now Huye district, in southern Rwanda. Details indicate that Munyenyezi was seen on roadblocks participating in checking identification cards in order to identify the Tutsi ethnicity to be killed.
Munyenyezi also handed over Tutsi to the Interahamwe militia for rape and participated in the shooting of a Catholic nun after handing her over to the militia for rape.
She is suspected of seven crimes; Murder as a genocide crime, conspiracy to commit genocide, planning of the genocide, complicity in genocide, incitement to commit genocide, extermination, and complicity in rape.
Munyenyezi, arrived at Kigali International Airport on April 17 at 7:04 p.m. local time (1704 GMT). She was arrested in 2013 in the United States and sentenced to 10 years there for lying about her role in the Rwandan genocide to obtain U.S. citizenship.
“Munyenyezi’s deportation means a lot in terms of justice delivery to the victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi because our case file was already in place,” said Thierry Murangira, acting spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau.
According to the genocide Fugitives Tracking Unit, Rwanda is still looking for more than 1,100 genocide fugitives still at large in both Western and African countries.
The Rwanda government has so far signed extradition treaties with 10 countries out of the 30 countries where suspects are believed to be hiding.
