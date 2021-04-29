Herman Nsengimana In The Dock For Terror Trial

This Thursday the High Court Special Chamber for International and Cross-border crimes is trying Herman Nsengimana in the terror trial involving Paul Rusesabagina and his co-accused.

Rusesabagina is on record for publicly heading the National Liberation Front (FLN) and Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD) and priding their actions of killing, looting, kidnapping and destroying infrastructure in communities surrounding Nyungwe National Park forest in Southern Rwanda.

Rusesabagina appeared in a recorded video message inscribed with a FLN logo, the armed wing of Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRDC). He declared war against the government of Rwanda.

He claimed that after trying many methods, they failed to remove the regime in Kigali.

“The FLN will use all possible means including the armed struggle to drive the RPF out of power since it refused all peaceful ways,” Rusesabagina said in a message both in English and Kinyarwanda. His terror group later circulated the video via social media platforms.

Later, attacks were executed in parts of Rwanda especially the area bordering Nyungwe forest. A handful Rwandans were shot, homes looted and many injured in the attacks that took place in different phases.

FLN Spokesperson, Callixte Nsabimana currenty on a joint trial with Rusesabagina, always took to international media and social media boasting that his rebel group had carried out the attacks.

For example in In December 2019, Nsabimana also claimed responsibility for setting fire on passenger buses in Nyungwe forest, which led to the death of two people and many injuries.

Taarifa investigative team last year went on a fact-finding tour of this part of Rwanda that has previously suffered attacks from barbaric terrorists known as the National Liberation Front (FLN).

Daniel Minani, 66, had just gone to bed at 10am on April 13, 2019, and suddenly unknown people knocked on the door. They identified themselves as security personnel and told him not to worry. His wife opened the door. They went direct to the bedroom and began looting. “They looted beans, maize, flour,” Minani told Taarifa.

“They walked into the kraal and took my goats, and my son confronted them. They shot him dead. I will never forget the scene. It was a barbaric act. My daughter was about to wed, unfortunately, we called it off. I am still devastated,” Minani narrated his ordeal.