Three people died last night following heavy rains that pounded several parts of Rwanda- the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management said.

According to sources, Ruheru sector in Nyaruguru district experienced torrential rains leading to a landslide that killed two people. The deadly incidence in Kigali also occurred at Muhima suburb in Nyarugenge district.

The rain in Kigali lasted about two hours, punctuated with thunder storms and heavy winds.

Meteo Rwanda had warned yesterday that heavy rains would hit Kigali city and districts including; Nyabihu, Nyaruguru, Huye, Ruhango, Gisagara, Nyamagabe, Rwamagana and Bugesera.

Meteo Rwanda which regularly updates public on Weather and Climate Information says from April 17th up to 20th, the country will experience heavy rains with winds.