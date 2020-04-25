Friday night torrential rains have wrecked havoc, leaving major provincial highways impassable.

The Rwanda National Police announced that the heavy rains that lasted hours caused flooding that has blocked usage of three main roads.

“We would like to inform the public that due to heavy rains, the levee has broken at Nyabarongo river causing flooding that has made the road Muhanga – Ngororero – Mukamira impassable,” Police said on Saturday morning.

Police advised the public to use the Kigali-Musanze- Rubavu road. “We will keep you updated as water levels subside in order to resume the normal traffic flow.”

Nyabarongo river regularly fills up whenever there are heavy rains that last for hours, blocking complete usage of the road.

Meanwhile, the Rwanda Meteorology Agency said rains will continue across the country particularly between 6pm and 8pm, but temperatures might increase up to 26℃.

The agency had captured rains ahead of time yesterday. A graphic representation below gives a brief of how the weather looked like in the past 12 hours.