Health Workers To Be First To Get Vaccinated As Omicron Spreads

As the Omicron wave of COVID-19 hit the world, health medical staff and frontline workers will be the first to get vaccinated before other target groups in the phase.

According to the Ministry of Health announcement, COVID-19 vaccine boosters will begin with the front line workers and those in elderly ages non-communicable diseases and health conditions.

Regardless of frontline workers and health staffs, other main target groups are the elderly people in the 50’s and above as well as those in the 39-40 but with non-communicable diseases or other health conditions as the guideline mentions.

Health practitioners have welcomed the third vaccination jab saying the move is timely because they know well they are risk factors to transmit the pandemic.

“We are the first risk factors who can spread COVID-19 easily therefore, we have to vaccinate before others due to contacts we make with patients,” said Vicent Mugambira, a health practitioner.

According to the Ministry of Health, the third dose will focus on those who received the first and second phases of the vaccine.

“COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is an additional dose that is given to eligible groups at least 6 months (180) days after being fully vaccinated. It can be considered as the third dose for those who received a single dose type of vaccine,” the Ministry’s announcement reads.

Despite the third wave of COVID-19, there are concerns and uncertainty on the times a person should vaccinate.

“I would like to know how comes for the person to be considered as fully vaccinated while there is a remaining dose,” a tweep responded to the Ministry’s announcement.

Since last week, the vaccination program of students in the range age of 12-17 is going on countrywide but parents have to first sign consent forms on their behalf.

Rwanda target to vaccinate 30 percent of its population by the end of December.