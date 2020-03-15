Severe sacations have been taken against a senior staff at the Ministry of Health for mishandling the confirmed #COVID19 case, a source has told Taarifa.

Without mentioning the name, the source told us that there is a gentleman at the Ministry who wasn’t coordinating well issues to do with the pandemic.

“He might have been sanctioned,” the source said, preferring to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Apparently, the official is a cabinet appointee.

Another source who tipped us about the matter said the person in question could have been dismissed.

The source said the Minister has dismissed the staff for undermining requests by the Indian national who reported himself and requested to be tested after he suspected he had signs of the virus infection.

The source said the patient allegedly called the ministry staff on March 12 and submitted his request to be tested. His request was not taken seriously.

We have learned that the patient went to Kibagabaga Hospital for testing. His tests confirmed positive by the National Referral Lab.

Health Minister, Dr. Daniel Ngamije could not confirm or deny the development. All sources contacted to confirm the matter remained tight-lipped.

By press time, different stakeholders were in a situational assesment and management meeting.

Meanwhile, Taarifa has learnt that the patient is a staff of a UN agency operating from Ebenezer House near the President’s Office along the Kacyiru Street.

An unverified internal memo from Fodé Ndiaye, UN Resident Coordinator, to all staff says the confirmed case is known to have accessed Ebenezer House from Monday 9th March to Wednesday 11th March 2020.

“Subsequently, the close contacts of the individual have been identified. As of now, the Ebenezer House occupants are potentially exposed by virtue of working in the building,” the memo reads.

In abundance of caution, Ndiaye has, after holding discussions with the World Health Organization, the Rwandan National Authorities and the UN Country Team (UNCT), suspended access to the building.

“In collaboration with the Landlord and UN agencies based in Ebenezer House, there should be no access to Ebenezer House until further notice,” the memo says.

Meanwhile, Ebenezer House will undergo decontamination measures and after the decontamination process, “only critical staff indicated in the UN agency respective Business Continuity Plan will have access to Ebenezer House until further notice.”

All United Nations missions to and from countries where there is community spread of COVID-19 have also been postponed.