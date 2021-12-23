Head Of MINUSCA Visits Rwandan Police Protection Unit

The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) to Central African Republic (CAR), Dr. Mankeur Ndiaye, on Thursday, December 23, continued his visit of Rwandan Police peacekeepers serving on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA).

Dr. Ndiaye, who visited the Rwanda FPU-1 camp on Wednesday, also visited Rwanda Protection Support Unit (PSU 1-6) operating in Bangui, on Thursday, and thanked them for their selfless service.

He was received at the PSU base camp by the contingent commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Innocent Rutagarama Kanyamihigo, who briefed him on the contingent’s operations.

The SRSG and his delegation also toured various facilities of the camp, including RWAPSU level I Clinic.

SRSG commended the contingent for the high level of discipline and dedication they exhibit while conducting their peacekeeping tasks.

He echoed the same message against sexual exploitation and abuse.

“We appreciate your discipline and dedication, which define your exceptional peacekeeping duties. Remain focused and avoid Sexual Exploitation and Abuse or other allegations that may tarnish the good image of the Rwandan forces within peacekeeping missions,” said Dr. Ndiaye.

Rwanda Protection Support Unit is in charge of the protection of the SRSG, his two deputies, the Prime Minister of CAR, President of the National Assembly, Minister of Justice and the Head of MINUSCA Police Component.