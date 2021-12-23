National
Head Of MINUSCA Visits Rwandan Police Protection Unit
The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) to Central African Republic (CAR), Dr. Mankeur Ndiaye, on Thursday, December 23, continued his visit of Rwandan Police peacekeepers serving on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA).
Dr. Ndiaye, who visited the Rwanda FPU-1 camp on Wednesday, also visited Rwanda Protection Support Unit (PSU 1-6) operating in Bangui, on Thursday, and thanked them for their selfless service.
He was received at the PSU base camp by the contingent commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Innocent Rutagarama Kanyamihigo, who briefed him on the contingent’s operations.
The SRSG and his delegation also toured various facilities of the camp, including RWAPSU level I Clinic.
SRSG commended the contingent for the high level of discipline and dedication they exhibit while conducting their peacekeeping tasks.
He echoed the same message against sexual exploitation and abuse.
“We appreciate your discipline and dedication, which define your exceptional peacekeeping duties. Remain focused and avoid Sexual Exploitation and Abuse or other allegations that may tarnish the good image of the Rwandan forces within peacekeeping missions,” said Dr. Ndiaye.
Rwanda Protection Support Unit is in charge of the protection of the SRSG, his two deputies, the Prime Minister of CAR, President of the National Assembly, Minister of Justice and the Head of MINUSCA Police Component.
RDF Gets 302 More Special Forces
23 Dec 21, a total 302 special operations forces completed an 11 months Basic Special Operation Forces training at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) in Nasho.
They include 18 Junior 0fficers (Lieutenants) and 284 Private ranks including 12 females.
This milestone demonstrates another step in achieving the objective of developing forces with special force skills provided for by RDF leadership guidance.
The newly trained group demonstrated effective skills in special operations tactics, river and water crossing, military topography, combat engineering, airborne operations, shooting as well as hand to hand combat skills.
The graduation ceremony was presided over by the Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Mubarakh MUGANGA on behalf of the RDF Chief of Defence Staff.
In his remarks, the RDF ACOS commended the graduates for their milestone achievement, commitment and discipline.
He also appreciated the leadership of the training centre for their effort in forming the officers and men to meet RDF expectations.
He urged them to use the special skills acquired to protect the sovereignty of Rwanda and protect its people and keep the readiness, observe high discipline, ethics and core values of RDF as a legacy from their predecessors.
The overall best officer, Lt Robert Mugabe said that his success during the training was due to teamwork and emphasised he will use the acquired knowledge to fulfil future military career assignments.
Alleged Presence Of Rwanda Police In Goma Triggers Violent Protests
Violent protests have paralyzed parts of DRC’s Goma city as protestors demand for an immediate departure of alleged Rwanda National Police rumoured to be in the country.
The Congolese army which is currently ruling this part of the country has vowed to arrest the protestors and bring them to justice.
During a joint Military and Police press briefing, the spokesperson for the military governor of the province of North Kivu, indicated that the incidents provoked by the demonstrators against a “the alleged presence of a Rwandan police” in Goma -the capital of the province of North Kivu, caused deaths and injuries among the police and the civilian population.
For his part, the spokesperson for the military governor of the province of North Kivu, Brig. Gen. Sylvain Ekenge Efomi Bomusa, clarified that there is no presence of Rwandan police in the city of Goma, nor on Congolese soil, in general. “There is no Rwandan police presence in the city of Goma, contrary to messages propagated into the public by agitators,” he said.
While qualifying as “crazy rumor, intoxication, manipulation of opinion around the agreement signed with the Rwandan police”, Gen. Ekenge called on the population and more particularly the youth, to dissociate themselves from “the agitators, members of the so-called citizen movements who are only sellers of illusions ”.
The demonstrators, it is said, barricaded early Monday morning in Goma, streets and avenues in various parts of the city.
It took a deployment of police forces to restore order and traffic. For fear of side effects including possible looting, several trading houses, schools and even pharmacies did not open, but traffic returned to normal in the afternoon.
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Congolese National Police (CNP) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday, December 13, to formalize the cross-border bilateral cooperation in various pressing matters of policing.
The MoU binds the two Police institutions to join efforts against transnational organized crime and terrorism; smuggling and trafficking in narcotics and psychotropic substances as well as their precursors; currency counterfeiting and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.
Other areas of partnership include expertise and intelligence sharing, conducting joint or simultaneous operations, fighting against cyber criminality, human trafficking, organ trafficking and document fraud.
“Our two countries are not only neighbours, but also brothers. Our region continues to experience a number of security challenges including Islamic jihadists, terrorism, drug trafficking, and smuggling among others, which requires us to establish strong cooperation and join efforts to combat organized, cross-border and transnational crimes threatening our region,” IGP Munyuza said.
Rwanda Secures US$100M Loan From Asian Bank To Improve ICT
Rwanda has successfully acquired US$100million loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to further develop the country’s Information and Communication Technologies, Rwanda Finance Minister Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana said on Thursday.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank whose mission is financing the Infrastructure for Tomorrow.
This is not the first time AIIB bank is extending financing to Rwanda’s projects as the country pushes to recover its economy from the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.
For example on June 24th, 2021 AIIB approved a financing worth US$100 million to reinforce and expand the Government’s covid Economic Recovery Plan, specifically its component of Economic Recovery Fund established in 2020 to support the most affected private sector by COVID-19.
Uyu munsi, Guverinoma y'u Rwanda yasinyanye amasezerano y'inguzanyo ya miliyoni 100 $ na Banki ya Aziya y'ishoramari mu bikorwaremezo ikazafasha u Rwanda gukomeza guteza imbere ikoranabuhanga. #RBAAmakuru pic.twitter.com/9aUpPx64wa
— Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) (@rbarwanda) December 23, 2021
This was the first financing received by Rwanda from AIIB and the first project financed by AIIB in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Meanwhile, the World Bank also extended another US$100 million for the same, now making it US$270 million for ICT that Rwanda has acquired.
