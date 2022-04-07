The Beni military court has heard that Moussa Seka Baluku the number one of ADF armed group, ordered the double murder of two Imams, Amin Osman and Djamali Moussa last year.

The ADF Commander was cited by the defendant Ismaël Ukumu as the sponsor of the murder of these imams.

He revealed that their leader blamed the two Imams for defrauding him of the sum of U$5,000. But the civil party, representative of the Islamic community, rejected “en bloc” this version of the fact.

This party retorted that the two Imams killed were threatened several times by the ADF rebels for their public position against the activism of this rebellion.

According to this UN source, the Public Prosecutor, for his part, presented a required call record to Airtel.

This telecommunications company revealed the exchange of messages between certain defendants at trial and ADF Chief Moussa Kamusi, the day before and the day of the assassination of these two Imams.

However, it should be noted that out of a dozen defendants in this trial, there are Congolese, Ugandans and Burundians, all prosecuted for participation in an insurrectionary movement, assassination and terrorism.

The Beni military court has set another hearing for Tuesday, April 12.