Politics
He is Now Doctor Félix Tshisekedi
Natanya University in Israel has conferred upon a Honorary Doctorate on the person of Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo the President of Democratic Republic of Congo.
According to details, , this Tuesday, October 26, 2021 President Tshisekedi received the title of Honorus causa doctorate at Natanya University in Israel. He considers that this title awarded to him, “for the first time in his life”, is a “sign of fate, heaven and divine”.
“For me the fact of receiving for the first time in my life such a distinction on this holy land is a sign of fate, a sign from heaven, a divine sign which shows that the Democratic Republic of Congo, my country, which I lead recently has truly embarked on the path of God’s destiny. This rapprochement with Israel will certainly have divine blessings for our distinctive and respective peoples (…) ”, he said after receiving the title.
President Tshisekedi with the first lady Denise Nyakeru left Kinshasa, on Monday, for a state visit of 5 days to Jerusalem, Israel.
He arrived in Israel on the night of Monday, October 25. President Tshisekedi begun his first official visit to Israel on Tuesday 26th.
According to the program, several meetings are planned, including with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, as well as some personalities from the business world.
Visits to the holy places are also on the program, in particular, the Sea of Galilee and Tiberias, the wailing wall or even Capernaum with the map of the DRC drawn miraculously.
Politics
What Does ‘Father of the Nation’ Mean Under Republican State?
In simplified and user-friendly terms, the analogy father-of-the-nation is used to refer to a person considered the driving force behind the establishment of a country, state, or nation.
For other and most common situations, father-of-the-nation is the architect of independence – all these are the explanations one may quickly find through google.
In neighbouring Burundi which became a republic after claiming independence on 1 July 1962, there is a very tense debate on whether the President should be confered upon this honorific title of Father-of-the-nation.
In his perspective, Guibert Mbonimpa, the Editorial secretary and political analyst at Groupe de Presse Iwacu, argues that in his country Burundi, the title of Father-of-the-nation is only reserved for the King and not the President who presides over a Republic state.
Referring to his article titled; “Father of the Nation”, The Republican imposture”, Mbonimpa arguments trigger tense debate.
“The beginning of wisdom is to call things by their real names,” said Confucius-a Chinese philosopher and politician.
“Regarding the fight against the Covid-19, the novelty is that there are vaccines that will reach us soon. We are therefore telling the population that we are acting in accordance with the objective set by the Father of the Nation,” announced the Minister of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS, during a press conference he held on October 12.
Another occurrence of this word fraud. After the magistrates have received a volley of green wood, the title of “Father of the Nation” is summoned to dispel any doubt about the benevolent intentions of the tenant of Ntare House.
“As a true Father of the Nation and Supreme Magistrate, he never ceases to reiterate his desire to battle against any form of injustice so that each citizen can fully enjoy their rights,” we can read in the press release of September 15 signed by Evelyne Butoyi, spokesperson for the President of the Republic.
In the political system in force in Burundi, the President of the Republic is elected by direct universal suffrage.
A majority of citizens delegate to him the supreme task of coordinating the management of his country during a mandate of 7 years. A service for which the first of the citizens receives a comfortable salary, honours and privileges.
The designation of “Father of the Nation” (Sebarundi in the national language) assumes that the person of the head of state is not the subject of a choice.
Therefore, the “Father of the Nation” is none other than the Mwami (king of Burundi). He was born Mwami and was only designated as such by a small, authorized group, Abanyamabanga (special advisers).
The political storytelling of Reta Mvyeyi, Reta Nkozi (the responsible and laborious state) is an institutional transposition of this republican imposture which turns a blind eye to the eagle’s talons around power. By treating adults like children, they end up behaving like children.
These new concepts of governance Reta mvyeyi, Reta nkozi, are, moreover, a screen against any form of dissent. Apart from a renegade, a traitor, one does not oppose the father guided by the sole common interest of “his children”.
We are adding our stone to the edifice. As part of a workshop with several political parties, Friday August 20, the Minister of the Interior, Community Development and Public Security invited political parties, including opposition, to contribute in the implementation of a national development strategy PND 2018-2027.
This new step taken in paternalism, mother of infantilism, perpetuates this mentality of assisted people.
President Ndayishimiye comes to practice micro-management – relayed on social networks for an amplifying effect – inappropriate for the governance of a state: he punishes, he moralizes and he forgives… like a true father.
Will the Burundians be reduced to just saying “thank you father”?
Republic of Uganda
In 2017, President Yoweri Museveni the ninth and current President of Uganda since 1986 told a big gathering that nobody hired him to manage Uganda and therefore nobody should pressure him over anything.
“I’m not working for other people, I’m working for my grandchildren, for my children,” said President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders has been in power for over three decades. He was addressing party faithful on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of his coming to power.
‘‘I hear some people saying that I am their servant, I am not a servant of anybody. I am a freedom fighter, that is what I do. I don’t do it because I am your servant, I’m not your servant. I am just a freedom fighter, I am fighting for myself or my beliefs. That’s how I come in, I’m not an employee,” a seemingly stressed Museveni said then.
‘‘If anybody thinks he gave me a job, he is deceiving himself. I am just a freedom fighter whom you thought could help you also,” he stated.
Museveni indeed didn’t not joke about his words, he recently appointed his son Major-General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to commander of the UPDF land forces.
The son has also previously held bigger slots including the position of Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations.
His wife, The First Lady Janet Museveni also serves as Minister of Education since her husband started his fifth term in office in 2016. She has also held bigger portfolios in Museveni’s government.
Despite Museveni rejecting the servant of the people suit, Ugandans refer to him as father of the nation.
Politics
Country’s May Go To War Over Dispute On Climate Change- Report
Global political orientation after 2030 is expected to significantly be affected by debate over climate change and related disputes.
Findings contained in a new ‘Report on The Impact Of Climate Change’ by White House has indicated After 2030, key countries will face growing risks of instability and need for humanitarian assistance.
The document makes three key judgments. Global tensions will rise as countries argue about how to accelerate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions; climate change will exacerbate cross-border flash points and amplify strategic competition in the Arctic; and the effects of climate change will be felt most acutely in developing countries that are least equipped to adapt.
The report, the first such document to look exclusively at the issue of climate, said that risks to American national security will grow in the years to come.
Relationship between Climate Change, Migration, and Conflict
Extreme weather events and conflict are the top two drivers of forced displacement globally, together responsible for the annual movement of nearly 30 million people from their homes.
There is a strong correlation between countries and regions most vulnerable to climate change and those that are fragile and/or experiencing conflict or violence.
Climate-related impacts may further stress vulnerable communities, increasing the risk of conflict and displacement in the absence of effective prevention efforts, and vice versa.
Climate-related impacts also pose an increased risk to marginalized communities displaced by conflict related to the impacts of climate change.
This risk is more acute in regions with weak governance and dispute resolution infrastructure, and in growing peri-urban areas where many migrants are heading.
Climate change can cause or exacerbate resource scarcity, which may drive conflict directly as well as induce migration of populations in vulnerable situations attempting to secure safety or livelihoods elsewhere.
Moreover, changes to biodiversity have strong intersections with climate change that also can affect migration, and threaten food and economic security.
The subsequent movement of large numbers of people, by force or by choice, brings new groups into contact with one another, potentially shifting power balances, causing further resource scarcity, or igniting tensions between previously separated groups.
Where climate-related migrations occur within or near population centers, or in locations important for political or economic stability, such as within many nations’ coastal zones, the destabilizing forces associated with climate change may result in outsized affects overall.
Climate-related migration may induce political instability in several ways. Large migration flows are frequently framed as a threat to both domestic and international stability and social cohesion.
Inadequate policy frameworks to manage large migration flows may exacerbate resource inequalities, stress public budgets, and contribute to xenophobia that increases political tensions.
Anti-immigration political actors may seize on both real and perceived challenges of uncontrolled or large migration flows to improve political standing, inflaming existing tensions and undermining efforts to appropriately respond to acute migration or refugee crises, such as those caused by the Syrian civil war.
Politics
What Will National Transitional Council of Mamadi Doumbouya Look Like?
A month and a half after taking power, the transitional president began to choose the members of his government. In contrast, the legislative body is far from being established.
The Guinean political class is at an impasse; “We are waiting for providence,” quips an executive from a major party.
In this case, it hopes above all for the clarification by the junta in power, led by Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, of the criteria for choosing future members of the National Transitional Council (CNT).
According to the charter released at the end of September, the legislative body of the transition will have 81 seats, of which only 15 will be allocated to representatives of political parties.
While no one knows for the moment what will be the mode of designation of the members of the CNT, all are therefore uncertain about the criteria which should prevail.
The biggest political parties are pushing for quotas based on the political weight of each of them in the last polls, which would benefit them.
On the contrary, small parties, whose voters “don’t even fill a phone booth”, according to a Guinean joke, argue “that one party is equal to another”.
Role of Military
According to Kabinet Fofana, a political scientist, the junta leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya is developing a rupturous discourse that resonates with the public and at the same time evokes a certain inclusiveness.
“We can see that he wants to reassure everyone, but this transition government raises the question of what kind of role the army can play in public life,” says Kabinet.
“Can the army play the role of watchdog for democracy, orthodoxy and governance? Can it be this transition government’s compass and watchdog?”
Very quickly, after the 5 September coup, the army seemed to rally behind Doumbouya.
As early as 7 September, this support was made official at a meeting that was organised between the CNRD and the military at Camp Almamy Samory Touré, which is also the headquarters of the ministry of defence and the army staff.
“The military has mourned the president,” says a former member of the government team; and they have lined up behind Doumbouya, who is now preparing to appoint the prime minister and the government as well as the CNT’s 81 national councillors.
