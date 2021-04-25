Tech
Harley-Davidson Releases U$30,000 Electric Motorcycle
Motocycle enthusiasts have something unique awaiting release from Harley-Davidson.
The electric motorcycle Harley-Davidson is rolling out this year, it hopes will capture the imagination of a new generation of riders. Harley-Davidson has been testing this electric motorcycle for more than four years.
This new monster costs nearly U$30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds. There is no clutch and no shifting.
Harley’s traditional, non-electric motorcycles range from about U$6,900 for a compact, urban model to nearly U$44,000 for a fully-loaded touring bike.
It Features high-quality Brembo brakes, fully adjustable Showa suspension, Michelin sports tires, improved anti-lock brakes for cornering, traction control, etc.
Apart from its electric motor, another feature that makes the LiveWire a different bike is its large number of online services .
Its Telematic Control Unit, placed under the seat, allows the user to access all the functionalities from his smartphone .
You can check data such as the status of the motorcycle, the level of battery charge or information about the trip in progress.
In addition, it has a s alarm system that notifies at the moment if you are stealing the motorcycle or if it is the object of some type of vandalism.
800 Chinese Companies To Invest In Tanzania
More than 800 Chinese companies have expressed interest in setting up shop in Tanzania according to the country’s Presidency.
Details indicate that the representatives of Chinese Business Chamber of Tanzania have met with President Samia Suluhu to discuss various issues pertaining to investments.
Areas of investment interest according to the Tanzanian government include; mobile phone industry, Human Medicine, Cars and Industrial parks.
China and Tanzania enjoy deep cooperation dating back decades since 1961.
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the East African country in 2013 saying his visit aimed at consolidating the traditional friendship, charting the course for future cooperation and promoting common development. He believed the visit would surely inject new vigor and vitality into the development of bilateral friendly cooperative relations.
As one of the major recipients of China’s aid to Africa, Tanzania has received more than 100 cooperation projects and programs totalling over U$ 2 billion since the early 1960s, although exact calculations are not available..
According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade,Tanzania exports to China was U$144.59 Million during 2018.
China, the world’s biggest importer of soybeans, opened its market to Tanzania as it seeks to reduce its reliance on the United States and Brazil for supplies of the oilseed.
Africa Should Rethink Digital Sovereignty
Digital sovereignty has increasingly turned into a sensitive geopolitical issue that needs careful handling, understanding and navigation for particular states to remain relevant globally.
The past decade has seen Africa embrace digital migration an initiative presented as a catapult for the continent to leap into a modern future.
African states have relaxed their legal framework to allow private investors in telecoms and then the internet.
Ultimately this has given private companies control over the juicy data market. However, analysts consider this control of data by private companies as Africa’s loss of its digital sovereignty.
Rethinking taxation and regulation is the only way to regain control.
According to Amadou Diop, a Senegalese founder of the digital strategy consulting firm, MNS Consulting, “It started off badly.”
Amadou has been working for several months on the subject, draws up an alarming first picture of Africa’s shortcomings in this area.
Submarine cables, terrestrial fiber optic networks, datacenters, all the infrastructures essential to good connectivity on the continent and to the development of a true digital economy belong in whole or in part to the top five pan-African operators: MTN, Orange, Airtel, Vodacom and Etisalat.
“These five players cover 57% of African subscribers and, apart from MTN, none is purely African …”, regrets the telecoms engineer trained at IMT Atlantique and holds an MBA from Essec.
And to continue on future projects of even more powerful actors such as Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite constellation and the multiple initiatives of Facebook across the continent (including the 2Africa submarine cable): “We run the risk of seeing the emergence of transnational players who no longer need the backing of a national regulator to attract customers where they need it.
Africa needs data centres to gain its digital sovereignty
The “race for data” has already started, but is Africa ready to respond to storage and processing needs? 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are generated every day in the world.
Africa, with its 1.2 billion inhabitants and a mobile penetration rate that has been steadily increasing in recent years, could soon become the new “data Eldorado”.
Indeed, according to Globe Newswire, Africa’s data centre market size is expected to exceed US$3 billion by 2025, due to a strong interest from major global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft or Huawei.
Africa’s population is expected to reach a quarter of the world’s population in less than 30 years.
This translates into the generation of an incalculable amount of data that need to be properly collected, stored, protected, analysed and then turned into actionable information for the benefit of the continent.
As Ange Diagou, from NSIA Technologies, stated in an article about the need for efficient data centers in Africa, the economic sovereignty of the continent is at stake.
Today, Africa only hosts around 1.3% of the world’s data centres, which means less than a hundred, whereas the rest of the cake is largely distributed between USA and Europe (40% and 30% respectively).
To all these facts, which have direct implications for the economic development of the continent, we can add the alarming growth of cybercrime and the expanding influence of data in political and economic decision-making, to confirm what Yannick Yamdjeu has already claimed in this blog, namely that “digital sovereignty is a geopolitical issue”.
Building data centre capacities requires not only infrastructure, but also substantial human resources with targeted skills.
In a region where 41% of the population is under 15, time has come to implement such a policy, that involves directing education towards dynamic sectors such as the digital one.
According to the Internet Society, the Internet contributes to only 1.1% of African countries’ GDP. As stressed by Robert Mullins, Executive Director of First Brick Holdings, “despite the dramatic rise in both terrestrial and mobile connectivity over the past 10 years, broader Digital Transformation in Africa has been largely stymied by a lack of adequate data centre infrastructure”.
General Motors Building Car Battery To Run 933km per charge
US based General Motors is currently working on cutting the cost of electric vehicle batteries, as well as their reliance on price-sensitive metals, such as cobalt, President Mark Reuss said during a recent investor conference.
GM is exploring new manufacturing processes, materials, and technologies, including silicon-rich and lithium metal anodes, solid state and high voltage electrolytes, and dry processing of electrodes for its next generation of Ultium batteries, according to Reuss.
“The supply chain is going to explode” as demand for cobalt, nickel, and other metals surges once GM and other automakers scale up EV production in the next five years, said Reuss.
GM is “looking for breakthroughs” in order to “reduce dependency on some of those metals”, he added.
GM is aiming to slash the cost of its battery cells to under $100 per kilowatt-hour by 2025, from over $150/kW currently.
It is also trying to increase the driving range of future EV batteries to 480 to 580 miles (933km)between charges so batteries last for a million miles or more, according to executives.
GM is scheduled to start production of Ultium battery cells in Lordstown, Ohio, in 2022 under a $2.3-billion joint venture with Korea’s LG Energy Solution.
The batteries, which will use graphite-based anodes, nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum (NCMA) cathodes and liquid electrolyte will be used in electric vehicles, such as the Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq.
GM and LG are also discussing the construction of a second EV battery plant in Tennessee, as part of the automaker’s push to produce 1 million electric vehicles a year by 2025.
Commenting on GM’s investment in and technology partnership with Massachusetts-based battery startup SES, Reuss said GM is “open to different partnerships and different technologies” as it works to slash battery costs and improve energy density to increase electric vehicle range.
