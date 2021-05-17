Business
Hamburg’s German African Energy Forum To Jumpstart Africa’s Economic Transformation
The African energy sector continues to solidify partnerships with German investors and technology with the aim of leading energy businesses from Germany, Europe and across the African continent.
From upstream to downstream, Africa’s energy sector must accelerate its transition to net-zero, continue to adopt new technologies and start to embrace digitization and decentralization over the next decade.
The 14th German African Energy Forum in Hamburg hosted by Afrika Verein continues this dialogue and pushes for investment with a clear focus on highlighting the entire African energy mix, together with economic cooperation between Germany and Africa.
As stated by Afrika-Verein, “the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the ongoing digital transformation of economies need a green, smart and quick response from the energy sector. Power generation is still one of the main enablers for inclusive economic growth in Africa.”
With this said, the African Energy Chamber strongly endorses and supports the 14th German African Energy Forum in Hamburg in its efforts to do so.
In the same manner, there is a strong need for German and African businesses and policymakers to support policies that create an enabling environment for investment in a fair and evolving industry. Germany’s march to net-zero transition can’t be met if Africa is behind.
The African energy sector’s ability to support the rapidly increasing demands for electricity, the deployment of smart infrastructure to manage energy more effectively, gas monetization, combating energy poverty and the approach we take to financing Africa’s clean energy transitions in a post Covid era makes this forum more important than ever.
The 14th German African Energy Forum is set to provide key market insights, trends and opportunities over the next decade as the energy sector prepares to support a global green economy.
“Year after year, Afrika Verein has been consistent in keeping Africa at the center of German foreign policy and energy policy. Their ability to bring together key stakeholders from Africa and Germany to work on energy matters including Germany and Africa is inspiring” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.
“We are going to need a real net-zero transition that takes into consideration policy, regulation, innovation, technology and investment in Africa. A disorderly transition creates a stronger impulse for job losses, geographic inequity and a deterioration in inequality. In return, economic disenfranchisement can reduce public support for environmental policies over time Germans and Africans need to work together to avoid it.” Concluded Ayuk.
The Africa Energy Chamber believes Hamburg will be a great place for energy investors, project developers, policy makers and innovators to share insights and expertise on key transition trends and opportunities in Africa.
Netherlands Lifts Travel Restrictions To Rwanda
The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lifted travel restrictions for a limited number of countries, including Rwanda. Rwanda is the only country in Africa with a “yellow” advice, which allows Dutch tourists and travellers to visit our country again.
This is great news for wildlife enthusiasts and tourists interested in a lifetime experience at the heart of Africa.
After all, the “country of a thousand hills” is a unique destination on the African continent, due to its breath-taking landscape, its national parks, volcanoes and rainforests, its wildlife population, as well as its historical and cultural sites.
Not only will you find no less than fourteen (14) primatespecies in Rwanda – which you will not find anywhere elsein the world – , but Rwanda is also home to the famous mountain gorillas, which you can visit at the bottom of the Volcanoes National Park, the only region on earth – with surrounding areas – where those gorillas live.
Add to this spotting the “Big Five” in Akagera National Park, water sports and outdoor paradise at Lake Kivu, as well as the unparalleled cultural history, and you will understand why Rwanda should be at the top of your list of countries to visit.
Rwanda, which is among the most stable and peaceful countries in the region, favours high-end tourism, combined with our obligation to conservation.
In this regard, the country adopted a package of extensive hygiene and safety measures, in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
Useful information for travellers If you plan to visit Rwanda, you are required to complete a Passenger Locator Form before departure.
It is advisable to do this no later than 48 hours before your departure to ensure that the data has been processed on time. You will receive a QR code that is required to enter Rwanda. You must also show a certificate with a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry.
This certificate must not be older than 72 hours before your departure. This is not mandatory for children under 5 years old.
All travellers are tested again upon arrival in Rwanda, and they must await the result of this test in a hotel designated by the government.
The costs for the extra tests and the hotel are for your own expense. Wearing a facemask is mandatory in Rwanda. Regular disinfection of the hands is recommended.
The social distancing rule applies. Payments should be made contactless as much as possible.
The protection and welfare of the vast numbers of primates living in Rwanda is an essential part of the guidelines. For example, tourists should keep at least ten (10) meters away from the primates in Nyungwe National Park and Volcanoes National Park.
After your stay in Rwanda, departure at the Kigali International Airport requires a PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure.
However, as Rwanda is not among the risk countries in the Netherlands, you will not be required to provide a COVID-19 negative test or self-quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands.
All current information and hygiene protocols in Rwanda can be found at: https://visitrwanda.com/rwanda-reopens/ The most frequently asked questions: https://visitrwanda.com/frequently-asked-questions/… Travel advice from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs: http://nederlandwereldwereld.nl/landen/rwanda/reizen/reisadvies#anker-coronavirus… General travel information can be found at: http://VisitRwanda.com
Public Development Banks Call For New Financing For Africa’s Recovery Post-Covid-19
A global coalition of public development banks has emphasized the urgency of immediate resources for Africa’s recovery post-Covid 19. Together, they committed to deepening cooperation to boost investment opportunities across the continent.
Participants in the meeting, hosted by the African Development Bank on May 12, brainstormed on joint actions that could help boost a strong and inclusive recovery in Africa. This would be recovery grounded in a dynamic private sector.
The African Association of Development Finance Institutions co-organized the meeting in collaboration with the International Development Finance Club, which is hosted by the Agence Française de Développement.
The meeting was held virtually and follows the first Finance in Common Summit held in November 2020. At that summit, public development banks committed to work together to support the transformation of the global economy and society towards sustainable and resilient development.
During the three principal sessions of the meeting, heads of public development banks and international partners focused on concrete proposals and innovative financial solutions to unlock the potential of African financial institutions to promote sustainable development investments in Africa.
“The African Development Bank is strongly supportive of public development banks,” African Development Bank president Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said in opening remarks.
He added: “As public development banks, we must deepen our ability to reach all parts of Africa. To ensure financial inclusion, especially for the unbanked, and expand access to finance, savings and insurance products and services, we need to work as one unified system. Public development banks must strengthen their capacity to deepen domestic capital markets and stock exchanges. He said this would hasten access to financing and unlock new opportunities.”
Rémy Rioux, chairperson of the International Development Finance Club, said: “African challenges, more than anywhere else, require us all to go seek coordinated responses and actions. Because in Africa, we need to leave no one behind. Let’s Finance in Common and build now a common and positive story of innovation and investment in Africa, leveraging ODA and mobilizing all willing stakeholders. The days of pure aid are over. Africa is ready for sustainable investment.”
Public development banks have a key role to play in Africa. From the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, institutions like the African Development Bank have channeled resources to various sectors and clients, particularly underserved areas like health, social investments, housing, agriculture and climate.
The African Development Bank’s $10 billion Covid-19 Response Facility has been instrumental in mitigating macroeconomic shocks for African countries. The Bank also announced a $3 billion social bond to support its Covid-19 funding efforts.
The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented global health and economic crisis, affecting African economies, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, most deeply. A historic recession of 2.1%, the largest contraction for the sub-Saharan region in more than half a century, is threatening gains made over the last decade and attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
The pandemic has negatively impacted the debt situation for African countries. Without a resolution of Africa’s $700 billion external debt, the continent’s economic recovery will be delayed and financial market stability will be affected in the short and medium term.
“Think of the impact that this debt is having: in 2019, Africa paid $221 billion for debt service, which is 44% of the total government revenue of $501 billion in the same year,” said Dr. Adesina.
Discussions covered measures that could be taken to strengthen the balance sheet of African public development banks and provide financing and additional tools to support the private sector in Africa. Participants also discussed challenges faced by African public development banks.
The African Development Bank president will convey the outcomes of the Spring Meeting to a May 18 Summit on Financing African Economies in Paris. That summit is being convened by French President Emmanuel Macron. It is expected that there will be further pledges and announcements of financial and technical assistance to support the commitments made by the African public development banks.
African public development banks, in a joint declaration (https://bit.ly/3vZUTmP), called for the heads of state and international organizations to support our role in the African financial system and provide us with the necessary means and incentives: a clearer mandate for climate and SDGs, additional capacity building, greater access to concessional resources as well as reinforcement of our capital bases, taking advantage of the expected SDRs issuance by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”.
The following public development banks and partners participated in the panel discussions:
Association of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI), Association of European Development Finance Institutions (EDFI), African Development Bank, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), European Commission (EC), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), European Investment Bank (EIB), Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), International Development Finance Club (IDFC), KfW Development Bank, Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB), and West African Development Bank (BOAD).
President Tshisekedi Orders Revision of Mining Contracts
President Felix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo has ordered revision of mining contracts arguing that Investors are getting richer while local people remain poor.
The congolese leader made the announcement on Thursday while addressing a rally in the centre of Kolwezi town in Lualaba Congo’s Cobalt-rich province.
“It is not normal that those with whom the country has signed exploitation contracts get richer while our populations remain poor,” said Tshisekedi.
According to President Tshisekedi, “It is time for the country to readjust its contracts with the miners with a view to sealing win-win partnerships.”
President Tshisekedi is currently traversing the country to gunner support for his government. Before the Lualaba stage, Félix Tshisekedi was in Lubumbashi in Haut-Katanga.
Kolwezi town in Lualaba province is a mining hub and investors in this part have been enjoying favours gifted to them under the regime of former President Joseph Kabila.
In December, DRC’s Senator-for-life Joseph Kabila Kabange flew to Kolwezi after losing badly in the parliamentary wrestle with President Tshisekedi.
On April, 13, President Tshisekedi appointed Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi to head the Mines Ministry with the aim of transforming the mining sector into a major contributor to the country’s GDP.
DRC is the world’s largest source of cobalt and Africa’s biggest copper producer. Cobalt is a key component in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in mobiles phones, laptops and electric cars.
In June 2019, Lualaba governor opened a centralised mineral trading hub controlled by the provincial authorities. with the aim of fighting fraud and maximising state revenues.
All minerals produced through small-scale artisanal mining in Lualaba province must be tested and sold at a centralised trade hub from June 29, 2020 according to the Provincial document. Artisanal miners account for around 20% of the cobalt output from DRC.
Tshisekedi government has been pushing to centralise cobalt trading through a state monopoly created in January 2020, the Entreprise Generale de Cobalt (EGC).
