Hamas’s Foreign Policy – Book Review
Hamas has been a strongly maligned actor within the western mainstream media. The concise and well-written “Engaging the World” by Daud Abdullah presents a clear picture of Hamas’ attempts to act as an international state actor while at the same time continuing its role as a liberation movement against Israeli occupation.
It is a very honest work, describing Hamas’ success in presenting a critical pragmatic formulation of its actions for other state actors, at the same time indicating where it has not succeeded, through its own relative political weakness in relation to considerable outside influences.
Starting Positions
Above all, it is not a polemical work attacking Israel or highlighting the history of Israel’s transgressions but limits itself strictly to what is indicated in the title. It examines foreign policy, Hamas’ attempts, successful and otherwise, to present its position to other countries.
Yes, it does indicate its obvious position as considering “Israel in Palestine as a manifestation of European colonialism, acknowledging that the Zionist enterprise in Palestine could never have succeeded without western political and military support.”
Abdullah goes on to indicate that Hamas is “not attempting to establish a religious state or theocracy….it is seeking a civil state with an Islamic framework of reference through which the executive can be held accountable to the people.”
Having identified those two large encompassing positions, the book proceeds to examine how Hamas has attempted to be both idealistic and realistic at the same time, a rational actor in its attempts to pursue its relationships with outside political entities.
Much of that is regional as Hamas “sought to avoid involvement in disputes between competing regional alliances” a not easy task when Arab countries tend to have strong internal conflicts and disputes (e.g. Iraq invading Kuwait, Saudi Arabia against Yemen, Qatar et al). Hamas reaches much farther abroad than its neighbors, engaging with the rest of the world.
Oslo
One position they do not accept – an internal one – is that of the PLO and its armed wing Fatah, considered to have been co-opted through the Oslo process and subsequent manipulation by the western community in its actions as being the enforcement police acting for the Israelis.
The second chapter, “Rejecting the call to Oslo” outlines Hamas initiative to “situate the movement within the framework of international law….to enhance the international legitimacy of the movement…allowing it to reserve the right to accept or reject proposals or resolutions that did not uphold the rights of the Palestinian people.”
One of the more intriguing incidents is presented in chapter 3, “Opportunities from Marj az Zuhur” something I was vaguely familiar with but obviously had not recognized its importance before reading this section.
This history indicates how significant the PLO – Hamas split was, how the Arab League operated with double standards, how for Israel it was “ill conceived and destined to fail,” but for Hamas it was a turning point that “evoked the solidarity of people across religious and political divides.”
2006 and Gaza
A brief examination of “Relations with the USA” leads directly into another highly significant chapter and a major turning point, “The 2006 elections and the trial of democracy”. It was this sequence of events which “highlighted all the posturing and pretense involved in the US portrayal of itself as a champion of democracy in the Middle East and elsewhere.”
Abdullah recognizes that for “failing.to see and avoid the trap that was set for them…both organizations [Hamas and the PLO] are responsible.” However, at the same time, Hamas’ position was strengthened “because its political leaders were seen as competent, open, untarnished by corruption and unwilling to compromise their ideals.” Since then, Israel has militarily attacked the Gaza enclave three times against all standards of humanitarian and war law.
Beyond…
The rest of the record examines Hamas’ relationships with the European Union, the global south, Russia, and China, all a mixture of successes and resistance. It ends with an interesting account of Hamas’ interactions with the government of Syria and other Syrian leaders during the protests and civil war in Syria.
Syria had been one of the strongest supporters of Hamas but the difficult situation in Syria proved too difficult for Hamas to negotiate its way through. It was viewed as “an internal problem” that hopefully “no foreign powers would have an excuse to interfere in their internal affairs.”
Contentions
Perhaps, as with most historical accounts, current events do not fit well within most people’s perspectives. There are two points, both intersecting with the US and its allies, that fit within this possibly ‘too close for a good view’ perspective.
First is the apparent view that Syria’s problems were internal – yes, they were, but they were also seriously aggravated by US interference along with its regional allies, notably Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and of course Israel. It is noted that “A bloody civil war ensued.” And again, yes it did, but highly influenced, highly interfered with by the just mentioned adversaries to the Assad government.
The second item I have difficulty with is the argument that “Although the right to armed struggle is upheld in UN Resolutions 2955 and 3034 of December 1972, the stronger trend in contemporary relations is for disputes to be resolved peacefully.”
The counterpoint to this is a simple examination of US foreign policy, its use of extremist forces to do much of their work, to use both covert and overt actions to influence and overthrow a wide variety of non-obliging governments, and the current use of economic sanctions to strangle the economy of whatever country they deem offensive to their privileges.
Conclusion
Neither of these two points refutes the overall position of Hamas – it means that perhaps in another few years, these events may take on a different meaning. In the closing, Abdullah acknowledges that internal weaknesses need to be addressed, and “Ultimately, the greatest losses from the rift have accrued neither to Hamas nor Fatah but to the Palestinain national project.”
For the future, Abdullah recognizes that Hamas may have to face “realities on the ground” that may affect their favored policy of non-alignment on the international scene. He recognizes that “Palestine…no longer seems to be a central issue for many regional governments,” while at the same time “Palestine remains one of the great moral and political issues of our time; it unites people everywhere.”
He sees that the “international community moves towards a multipolar world”, an indicator that both my contention about US foreign policy and the need for a political realignment “contributing to the formation of new global alliances,” have actually been recognized and acknowledged.
A Necessary Read
“Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas’s Foreign Policy” deserves to be read by anyone interested in foreign affairs, in particular the Middle East (which admittedly affects most of the world). It should serve as a guide for any academic programs that contend to be about international affairs, foreign policy, or any other formulation of geopolitical interests.
At the same time it is readily accessible to any other interested reader and while some background information on the overall history of the region is helpful, “Engaging the World” can also stand alone as an introduction to events in the Middle East.
– Jim Miles is a Canadian educator and a regular contributor/columnist of opinion pieces and book reviews to Palestine Chronicles. His interest in this topic stems originally from an environmental perspective, which encompasses the militarization and economic subjugation of the global community and its commodification by corporate governance and by the American government.
DRC Opposition Condemns Sabotage Of FARDC Efforts Against Rebels
Martin Fayulu, the leader of Lamuka, a coalition of main opposition parties in Democratic Republic of Congo has observed that there is sabotage of operations of the national army FARDC against rebel groups in Eastern part of the country.
According to Fayulu, the security situation in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo remains worrying.
On Saturday he said, since the start of the first quarter of 2021, several cases of killings have been reported in the two provinces of Kivu, as well as in Ituri.
For the “resistant” Martin Fayulu, these abuses suggest that the operations of the DRC Armed Forces are “systematically sabotaged” for “ulterior reasons”.
He said that he was fed up following the recent atrocities by civilians on the night of March 31 to April 1 in Beni, in North Kivu.
“The massacres of the Congolese in the Kivus are beyond all understanding. It is to be believed that the operations carried out by the FARDC are systematically sabotaged for unacknowledged reasons. My condolences to the families of the victims of the killings of the night of March 31 to April 1 in Beni, ”he said.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, in his latest report on the situation in the DRC covering the period from December 2, 2020 to March 18, 2021, notes that since December, the ADF has carried out 44 attacks in Beni territory.
These attacks left 178 civilians dead, including 48 women and 2 boys. In December, the ADF armed group focused its attacks on the Rwenzori sector which borders Uganda, while remaining dispersed over four sectors in Beni territory.
Entrenched in eastern DRC since 1995, ADF is the bloodiest armed group to operate in the past 7 years in the DRC, a country where researchers have recently identified more than 120 active armed groups.
The ADF is accused of being the author of numerous massacres in the territory of Beni, having killed thousands since 2014.
University Of Rwanda Lecturer Found Dead In Seat at Home
Dr Mushimiyimana Isaie aged 48, a lecturer at University of Rwanda has been found lifeless in a chair at his home situated at Musanze sector in Musanze district. He died on Friday according to family source, the cause of his death is not yet known.
His wife found him dead after she returned from a saloon where she had been receiving hair dressing service. Upon returning home, she noticed her husband was lifeless in his chair then she informed authorities.
He was attached to The Higher Institute of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry commonly known by its previous name (“Institut Superieur d’Agriculture et d’Elevage-ISAE Busogo).
Investigations have already begun to ascertain what may have led to the death of Dr Mushimiyimana.
IGIHE
Mama Sarah Obama Burial Today
Mama Sarah Obama will be buried today (Tuesday) at her home in Kogelo.
Local press reported that she died on Monday 29, March aged 99 while undergoing treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.
Sheikh Musa Ismail Haji, Chairman of the Kisumu Muslim Association, said she will be buried according to Muslim religious customs tomorrow morning (March 30).
Mama Sarah, was a Muslim. “Mama has not died of Covid-19 related issues and we want to clarify that she has been sick for some time,” said Sheikh Musa.
Kenya’s Covid-19 containment measures from the Ministry of Health stipulate that the maximum number of people expected at a funeral is 50. The measures also require that the dead are buried within 72 hours.
It is however unclear how many will attend Mama Sarah’s funeral.
Explaining Burial For Muslims
Imam Muhammad Swalihu of Jamia Mosque and Ustadh Abatuli Suleiman, a director at the Barul Akram School and Madrassa in Kileleshwa, say men and women play separate roles.
Before one is buried, their stomach is emptied and their body cleaned.
Pieces of cloth are used to tie the head, legs and the rest of the body. Women’s bodies will have an extra middle piece. In total, a man’s body will be covered in three pieces of cloth while a woman uses five. Some parts of the body are usually covered in cotton wool.
Ustadh Suleiman said while the body is being prepared for the interment, at no point is it ever exposed.
In the funeral preparation and subsequent burial, women play less prominent roles. They can pray for the body, but only men carry it to the cemetery.
The only time women are allowed would be when there is completely no man in sight.
According to Ustadh Suleiman, women are encouraged to pray at home.
There are no coffins at a Muslim funeral.
Those at the funeral are not expected to cry, and if they do so, they should not lament.
According to Imam Swalihu, mourning starts after the funeral.
The costs are generally minimal, seeing as the bereaved are not expected to cook.
The majority of all that will be needed at the funeral is donated.
Attendants do not wear any special clothing as the funeral is relatively a cheap affair.
