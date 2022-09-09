President Paul Kagame has sent a message of solace to the British people and the royal family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon.

“I extend my deepest condolences to His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen Consort, and the entire Royal Family, as well as the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” he said.

Via his twitter account, President Kagame said that in this moment of sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, “we recall her 70 years of stewardship of the Commonwealth of Nations. The modern Commonwealth is her legacy.”

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The BBC said “she died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.”

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

According to the BBC, her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family and that her loss would be “deeply felt” around the world.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

During the coming period of mourning, he said he and his family would be “comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held”.

The Buckingham Palace said the King and his wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, will return to London on Friday. He is expected to address the nation on Friday.

Senior royals had gathered at Balmoral after the Queen’s doctors became concerned about her health earlier in the day.