Gunners Have ‘No Chance’ of Signing Martin Odegaard

Arsenal have suffered a blow over their hopes to keep Martin Odegaard, with reports claiming the Gunners have ‘no chance’ of signing the midfielder from Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old has impressed so far during his loan stay from the LaLiga giants, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright is among those to have called for the club to land him permanently.

But Spanish outlet Marca insist Odegaard is still part of Real’s long-term plans, and will NOT be joining Arsenal in the summer.

Not only do Arsenal have no option to turn his loan into a full-time deal, Marca claim Real Madrid ‘do not contemplate’ allowing the Norwegian ace to leave.

Mo Salah could miss Liverpool’s pre-season

Mo Salah could miss Liverpool’s pre-season for the next Premier League campaign, as Egypt have again declared their intention to take the winger to this summer’s Olympics.

The Tokyo Games run from 23 July – 8 August, and with each nation allowed three players over 23 years old in the football competition.

Egypt want Salah to lead their team in Japan, but it would mean the 28-year-old would miss Liverpool’s pre-season and even the start of the new campaign.

The Premier League announced this week the next top-flight campaign will begin on 14 August, a week after it was initially set.

Salah has been named in Egypt’s provisional squad for the tournament this summer by under-23 coach Shawky Gharib, and he said Salah wants to play.

“I have made it known publicly that I would like to have him with us during our Olympic campaign and he did not refuse, which means he also wants to play with us.

“Salah’s participation in the Olympics is supported by the state, represented by the Ministry of Sports and the Egyptian Football Federation, in our joint effort to bring home an Olympic football medal for the first time.”

Gharib has previously admitted Salah would not play in Tokyo unless there was an agreement between the player, Liverpool and Egypt.

Messi Close to Signing New Contract at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is close to signing a new Barcelona contract, according to Nou Camp legend Rivaldo.

The Argentine superstar’s Nou Camp future has been in doubt since he handed in a transfer request last summer, but after agreeing to see out his contract there’s still speculation over his future.

Messi could become a free agent at the end of the current season, but there are reports he could pen a new deal to stay after Joan Laporta was elected as Barca’s president for the second time.

And Brazilian great Rivaldo, 48 – who played for Barca between 1997 and 2002 – believes Messi is definitely staying put. Speaking to Betfair, he said: “Barcelona are massively improving in the last few weeks capitalising on Messi’s superb form and the election of a new president.

“Messi looks much more connected and happier since Laporta’s arrival – a president he knows well.

“For that reason, I’m starting to believe more and more that Messi might reach an agreement with the new board and sign a new contract to stay at the club for a few more years.

“Messi had a confidence boost with the new president election – someone he has a good connection with – raising the chances of him considering to stay for a bit longer.”