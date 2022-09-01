China war planes have allegedly entered Taiwan airspace pushing threat levels to high.

Taiwan military has now allocated funds to buy more M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers from the US after canceling its original plan to purchase M109A6 “Paladin” self-propelled howitzers, a proposed defense budget showed yesterday.

The proposal, which was sent to the legislature for review, indicates that the army is planning to buy 29 HIMARS, a truck-mounted, multiple-launch system, 18 more than originally planned.

It is also aiming to buy 84 ATACMS, a long-range guided missile system, up from 64 that it originally wanted, as well as 864 precision rockets that can be used by HIMARS, which has a strike distance of 300km, the proposal showed.

The total budget is set at NT$32.5 billion (US$1.07 billion), with the first batch of 11 HIMARS expected to be delivered in 2024 if the order is made, the proposal showed.

The plan is to provide high-precision, high-mobility, long-distance firepower to Taiwan’s frontline islands to eliminate invading enemy forces, as it would be difficult to quickly reinforce such locations, the army said.

The decision to buy more HIMARS was made after the army decided not to buy 40 Paladins, with the Ministry of National Defense in May saying that the US informed it that the self-propelled howitzers would not be delivered on time due to inadequate production capacity.

Instead, Washington proposed other long-range, precision-strike weapon systems such as HIMARS, the ministry said in a news release at the time.

The government last week announced its general budget plan for fiscal 2023, which showed an increase in proposed spending on national defense next year of nearly 14 percent, or more than NT$70 billion, from this year.

The money would fund the development of domestically built warships and warplanes, improve equipment and weaponry for troops, boost the nation’s reserve forces and develop asymmetrical warfare tactics, President Tsai Ing-wen said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan and the US have signed a NT$21.7 billion deal for four MQ-9B SeaGuardian aerial drones with ground control stations and other support systems, with the units scheduled for delivery in 2025.

The deal inked by the air force and the American Institute in Taiwan is implemented through December 2029, when installation of the support systems is to be completed, the ministry said in a contract notice yesterday.

The contract’s implementation timetable is a year longer than previously negotiated.

The price tag includes NT$16.88 billion for the drones themselves, with the remainder for control stations, technical training and operational expenses related to the procurement, it said.

The implementation of the contract would take place partially or entirely in Hualien County, it said.

A defense official said that the drones would boost the military due to their long loiter time, all-weather observation and surveillance sensors, and their ability to launch airstrikes.

The drones can directly support combat troops, or disrupt enemy operations, the official said.