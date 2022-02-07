Language version

Crime

Group Of Smugglers In Rusizi Nabbed

3 seconds ago

On Saturday, February 4, the Rwanda National Police (RNP) Marine unit foiled a group of smugglers in Nkanka Sector, Rusizi District, who were attempting to sneak assorted smuggled goods into Rwanda from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Police Marine Unit seized from the smugglers over 400 pieces of Kitenge, an African fabric, and 125kgs of powdered milk.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi, the Western region Police spokesperson said that the smugglers had used Lake Kivu to smuggle the goods into Rwanda in Miramba Village, Kinyaga Cell, Nkanka Sector in Rusizi.

“Residents in Kinyaga Cell called the Police Marine Unit at about 11pm, reporting a group of people, who were at the time unloading goods from a boat on the shores of Lake Kivu.

Police officers attached to the Marine unit were swiftly deployed but the smugglers, on seeing the Marine boat, fled back leaving the smuggled goods behind,” said SP Karekezi.

He thanked residents for the community policing spirit to fight smuggling and related illegal cross-border activities.

The impounded goods were taken to the Revenue Protection Unit (RPU) offices in Rusizi as the search for the smugglers continues.

In article 199 of the East African Community Management Act, which is also applicable in Rwanda, smuggled goods are auctioned.

A taxpayer, who commits fraud, is also subject to an administrative fine of one hundred percent (100%) of the evaded tax and a likely imprisonment of between six months and two years.

Crime

Governor Ignored Whistleblower On Corruption, Now She Is Locked Up

1 day ago

February 6, 2022

Jolie Dusabe lost her job when she repeatedly informed authorities of Western Province and Rwanda Investigations Bureau [RIB] about the deep corruption in embattled Uruyange SACCO.

The problems within this SACCO came to light in 2019 when Dusabe was appointed to head Uruyange SACCO’s Bugarama branch in Rusizi district. She noticed that some money was being illegally withdrawn from the branch coffers and was not accounted for.

On realising this misappropriation, Dusabe informed the management of Uruyange SACCO, alerting them that one of the credit officers at the branch was illegally deducting some money from members of the sacco.

The sacco management dug deeper and identified Chantal Nyinawumuntu, the credit officer that was behind the misappropriation and was arrested and charged in court. She is currently serving a prison sentence in Nyamagabe district.

The arrest of Nyinawumuntu triggered panic within the SACCO as the Rwanda Central Bank begun conducting an audit. Marie Clarisse Mukansanga, a vice-president of this sacco was prompted to terminate Dusabe’s contract and was immediately fired from the sacco.

Things turned against Dusabe as prosecution interrogated her and charged her with embezzlement of Rwf 29,498,984. Later this figure was reduced to Rwf7 million, but she denies the charges.

She has been locked up since November 2021 without trial. Her family mobilised resources and applied for bail. The family offered Rwf30 million and a head. All efforts were futile. Her lawyers can not even access her.

The newly wed, Dusabe, was traumatized and suffered a miscarriage due to the haunt that is being mounted on her for whistleblowing.

Before being charged, she wrote a letter to the governor of Western Province, Francois Habitegeko. She pleaded with the governor to save her. The governor ignored her.

We spoke to the governor. He denied having spoken to her and unaware of the matter. Taarifa has a copy of the letter she wrote to the governor.

Taarifa has also learnt that Dusabe’s telephone was confiscated by a RIB investigator and deleted everything incriminating those hunting her down.

She is expected to appear in court for substantive hearing this Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

 

Crime

Fraudster Wanted in Rwanda Remains in Kenyan Custody

4 days ago

February 3, 2022

A Kenyan businessman wanted in Rwanda over fraud will remain in custody until Friday, pending a ruling on his bail application.

Mr Nathan Loyd Ndung’u, who also holds American citizenship, was arrested when he landed from the US and was presented before a Nairobi court on Wednesday.

The prosecution, led by Catherine Mwaniki, made an application to detain him at the Inland Container Depot Police Station for 21 days, pending a formal extradition request from Rwanda.

Mr Ndung’u, through his lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari, opposed the detention, saying he should be released on bail.

The fugitive is wanted in Rwanda to serve a five-year prison term after he was found guilty of fraud and defrauding property buyers.

He was tried in absentia, convicted and sentenced on September 27, 2012. Mr Ndung’u was charged on October 18, 2011, but fled Rwanda.

He was listed on Interpol’s Red Notice in 2012. Ms Mwaniki opposed his release saying he was a flight risk given he had left Kenya while an international arrest warrant was still in place.

The prosecution argued that being a dual citizen, Mr Ndung’u might head back to the US. She told the court that Rwanda does not have an extradition treaty with America.

Milimani Court Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi will rule on the application on February 4.

Businessdailyafrica

Crime

CODECO Militia Kill 60 civilians in Djugu Ituri

5 days ago

February 2, 2022

The ruthless group of militiamen organised under the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) conducted a deadly attack on an Internally Displaced Peoples camp killing over 60 civilians.

According to details reaching Taarifa Investigative desk, the attack was launched on Tuesday late night at the site of the displaced persons of Plaine Savo, in Djugu, Ituri province in Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We currently count more than 60 dead in the shelters for the displaced,” said Ndalo Bise, president of the IDP camp adding that the attackers suddenly appeared on Tuesday night from 9 p.m.

The atatck was also confirmed by local administrative sources, which state that nearly 60 people were killed. According to the head of the chiefdom of Bahema N’adhere, at least 59 people were killed during this bloody attack.

55 bodies have been found so far and 4 others are still in the hospital. This assessment remains provisional because several civilians have not yet been found. Several other civilians were taken to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, the government forces FARDC and MONUSCO have arrived at the site to restore calm.

 

