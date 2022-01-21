Crime
‘Greedy Barbarian’ Novelist Paraded In Court For Mocking Museveni
Emerging details indicate that a Ugandan Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was on Friday presented before Buganda Road court virtually to answer charges of mocking peace of President Yoweri Museveni.
Taarifa has learned that Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Douglas Singiza has remanded author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija till Tuesday next week when he will be able to rule on whether to grant him bail.
Kakwenza, now held on remand at Kitalya prison, appeared in court via video link to apply for bail.
His lawyer Eron Kiiza indicated that the accused had been tortured while in custody and needed to be released on bail so he could access proper medical treatment.
Kiiza also added that the case of computer misuse, for which he is accused, is available.
Award-winning Ugandan novelist Rukirabashaija has been charged with two counts of “offensive communication” after making unflattering remarks about the president and his son on Twitter.
The prosecution alleged that he had “used his Twitter handle to disturb the peace” of President Yoweri Museveni and his son Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Mr Rukirabashaija pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Rukirabashaija had also tweeted that “the Musevenis have imposed enormous suffering on this country”. Last year, he won the Pen Pinter Prize for an international writer of courage.
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is best known for The Greedy Barbarian, a satirical novel which describes high-level corruption in a fictional country, and Banana Republic: Where Writing is Treasonous, an account of the torture he was subjected to while in detention in 2020.
Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) and other rights bodies have piled pressure on the Kampala government demanding the unconditional release of Ugandan novelist.
“Uganda: I’m alarmed by reports of alleged torture and incommunicado detention of author [Rukirabashaija Kakwenza]. He remains in detention without trial, despite a court order for his unconditional release. I urge Ugandan authorities to uphold rule of law and due process,” twitted Mr Eamon Gilmore, the EU special representative for human rights.
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Author Giving Museveni Sleepless Nights
Crime
Huye Intermediate Court Begins Substantive Hearing Of Munyenyezi Genocide Case
Beatrice Munyenyezi, the woman suspected of crimes of Genocide against the Tutsi appeared before Huye Intermediate Court this Tueaday in the trial that has entered into substance.
During the last hearing a week ago, the case was postponed for the second time due to the absence of lawyers.
As the case enters into substance, Munyenyezi, 51, will explain herself in detail on the charges of Genocide crime, conspiracy to commit genocide, planning of the genocide, complicity, and incitement to commit genocide, and complicity in rape.
While the accused is detained at Mageregere prison, the litigants, defense lawyers, and prosecutors’ rebuttals are heard by the Huye Intermediate court, the place she is said to have committed the crimes.
Proceedings will be heard virtually to limit the spread of Covid-19.
Munyenyezi is the first woman to be sent back home by the US government after she was convicted for having lied to immigration authorities to obtain the first asylum and then US citizenship, according to Justice Info Net.
Munyenyezi denied involvement in political affairs and Genocide preparation, but her marriage to Pauline Nyiramasuhuko’s son, Shalom Ntahobali, in 1993 marked her entrance into the ‘big league’ or commonly known as ‘Akazu’.
Rwandan prosecutors pin Munyenyezi for inciting Interahamwe to rape Tutsi women and girls but she has been denying the allegations in her pre-trial phase of the hearings saying she was “pregnant and weak at the time to engage in incitations.”
The report ‘When Women Become Killers’ released in 1995 indicate that Munyenyezi’s mother-in-law, Pauline Nyiramasuhuko, began organizing massacres in (Butare) now Huye even before the murder of the Tutsi prefecture Jean Baptiste Habyarimana, who managed to prevent the massacres during the first two weeks of the Genocide against the Tutsi.
Munyenyezi’s mother-in-law is reported to have boasted her role saying “If someone says that a woman, a mother killed, then I am ready to be confronted.”
Crime
DRC Court Resumes Trial In Case For Assassinated Human Rights Activist
The public hearings in the trial of the double assassination of Floribert Chebeya and Fidèle Bazana resumed on Tuesday January 11 before the High Military Court of Kinshasa-Gombe.
Former President Joseph Kabila and of General John Numbi are expected to appear in these hearings as they are cited as sponsors of this double assassination of the human rights defender, Floribert Chebeya and his driver Fidèle Bazana.
Paul Mwilambwe, one of the key witnesses in the case, accuses several personalities including the Honorary President Joseph Kabila, General John Numbi, General Joseph Mponde, former senior military auditor and the mayor of the municipality of Limete.
“When the phone rang, General Mponde answered. It’s General John Numbi calling. He spoke in Swahili. Have you ever received the Raïs call? General Mponde said no. And when the Raïs called, he asked Gen. Mponde “is Mwilambwe there?” Pass it to me. And when he handed me the President on the phone, he told me in Swahili not to reveal to General Mponde everything I have experienced. The person who informed me was President Kabila himself, “police officer Paul Mwilambwe testified on Wednesday (December 8th).
On June 1, 2010, Floribert Chebeya the head of the NGO Voix des Sans Voix received a telephone call asking him to attend a meeting at General Numbi’s office. The next day, the police said that Chebeya had been found dead in his car in the Mont Ngafula area of Kinshasa, the capital. The body of his driver, Bazana, is still missing.
On February 8, 2021, in radio interviews with Radio France Internationale (RFI) and Deutsche Welle, two Congolese police officers in exile admitted to taking part in the murders of Chebeya and Bazana on the premises of police headquarters on June 1, 2010 and provided a detailed account of the murder.
At a meeting in April 2019, President Felix Tshisekedi personally told Chebeya’s wife and human rights groups that he was committed to conducting an impartial investigation into the murder.
Widow Of Congolese Rights Activist Wants Joseph Kabila Prosecuted
Crime
British Royal Faces US Judge In Sex Abuse Case
A New York court in the United States is scheduled to convene to hear a sexual assault lawsuit brought against the British royal Prince Andrew the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II.
Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of assaulting her while at a home of Jeffrey Epstein in New York, and on his private island in the US Virgin Islands.
Giuffre sued the prince for unspecified damages last year, alleging he sexually assaulted her in 2001 when she was 17 and a minor under American law.
Giuffre alleges that Epstein lent her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates, including Andrew, an allegation the prince has repeatedly and strenuously denied.
A deal made public for the first time Monday by a New York court shows that Giuffre agreed to drop a civil case against Epstein for U$500,000 in Florida in 2009.
The settlement contained a provision that purports to protect “other potential defendants” from being sued related to alleged sexual abuse committed by Epstein, who killed himself in jail two and a half years ago.
Prince Andrew’s lawyers are expected to argue that a once-confidential settlement between accuser Virginia Giuffre and late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein unveiled on Monday protects Andrew from litigation.
The hearing, to be held between the parties’ representatives via video conference with press and public able to listen in by telephone, starts at 10:00 am.
Maxwell, who introduced Andrew to Epstein in the early 1990s, faces life behind bars after being convicted by New York jurors of five of the six counts she faced following a high-profile month-long trial.
Epstein died aged 66 in a Manhattan jail in 2019, in what New York’s coroner ruled was a suicide, after being charged with child sex trafficking charges.
He was convicted in 2008 of paying young girls for sexual massages at his Florida mansion but served just 13 months in jail after striking a deal with the state prosecutor at the time.
Andrew has rarely been seen in public since he was forced to quit the royal frontline in 2019 for failing to distance himself from Epstein.
Rwanda To Host African Air Chief Symposium
‘Greedy Barbarian’ Novelist Paraded In Court For Mocking Museveni
Bralirwa Shares Trading Badly On Rwanda Stock Exchange
Japan, Rwanda Discuss Development Of Private Sector
African Cup of Nations Enters Round of 16
Meet This Female Entrepreneur, Rusamaza, Fixing Property Taxes For Rwandans In Diaspora
Understanding Physics of Hot air Balloon
Minister Biruta Attends Regional Meeting On Peace, Security In Congo Brazzaville
Equity Bank Gets £37m From British Agency To Lend SMEs
Royal Balloon Launches Rwanda First Hot Air Balloon
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
DRC Expels 101 Rwandans
-
Business2 days ago
Meet This Female Entrepreneur, Rusamaza, Fixing Property Taxes For Rwandans In Diaspora
-
Special Report4 days ago
Habyarimana Sent Finance Minister’s Wife To Poison Kagame
-
Business4 days ago
Tanzania, Burundi to Jointly Build U$900m Railway
-
Environment4 days ago
Pacific Ocean Tonga Volcano Erupts
-
Politics2 days ago
Why Does Israel Want To Return to African Union?
-
Tech1 day ago
Understanding Physics of Hot air Balloon
-
Business3 days ago
Green Hydrogen, Blueprint for Africa’s Green Industrialisation