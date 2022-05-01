On 30th April 2022, the Governor of Cabo Delgado Province, Mr Valige Tauabo visited Rwandan forces at Chai administrative post.

He was received by the Task Force Battle Group (TF BG) Commander, Brig Gen Pascal Muhizi who briefed him on the current security situation in Chai – Macomia District.

In his remarks, the Governor of Cabo Delgado commended the work done by the Joint Forces in fighting Al Shabaab in Cabo Delgado. He said that it was now clear that the security situation has normalised in the province.

He further said that the population would soon fully return to their homes.

Rwandan security forces have been deployed to Cabo Delgado’s Macomia district since March 30, 2022, to carry out joint operations with SADC/SAMIM and FADM for some time after having held joint meetings in Mocímboa da Praia and in Pemba.

The security of Macomia is the responsibility of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).