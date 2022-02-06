Crime
Governor Ignored Whistleblower On Corruption, Now She Is Locked Up
Jolie Dusabe lost her job when she repeatedly informed authorities of Western Province and Rwanda Investigations Bureau [RIB] about the deep corruption in embattled Uruyange SACCO.
The problems within this SACCO came to light in 2019 when Dusabe was appointed to head Uruyange SACCO’s Bugarama branch in Rusizi district. She noticed that some money was being illegally withdrawn from the branch coffers and was not accounted for.
On realising this misappropriation, Dusabe informed the management of Uruyange SACCO, alerting them that one of the credit officers at the branch was illegally deducting some money from members of the sacco.
The sacco management dug deeper and identified Chantal Nyinawumuntu, the credit officer that was behind the misappropriation and was arrested and charged in court. She is currently serving a prison sentence in Nyamagabe district.
The arrest of Nyinawumuntu triggered panic within the SACCO as the Rwanda Central Bank begun conducting an audit. Marie Clarisse Mukansanga, a vice-president of this sacco was prompted to terminate Dusabe’s contract and was immediately fired from the sacco.
Things turned against Dusabe as prosecution interrogated her and charged her with embezzlement of Rwf 29,498,984. Later this figure was reduced to Rwf7 million, but she denies the charges.
She has been locked up since November 2021 without trial. Her family mobilised resources and applied for bail. The family offered Rwf30 million and a head. All efforts were futile. Her lawyers can not even access her.
The newly wed, Dusabe, was traumatized and suffered a miscarriage due to the haunt that is being mounted on her for whistleblowing.
Before being charged, she wrote a letter to the governor of Western Province, Francois Habitegeko. She pleaded with the governor to save her. The governor ignored her.
We spoke to the governor. He denied having spoken to her and unaware of the matter. Taarifa has a copy of the letter she wrote to the governor.
Taarifa has also learnt that Dusabe’s telephone was confiscated by a RIB investigator and deleted everything incriminating those hunting her down.
She is expected to appear in court for substantive hearing this Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Crime
Fraudster Wanted in Rwanda Remains in Kenyan Custody
A Kenyan businessman wanted in Rwanda over fraud will remain in custody until Friday, pending a ruling on his bail application.
Mr Nathan Loyd Ndung’u, who also holds American citizenship, was arrested when he landed from the US and was presented before a Nairobi court on Wednesday.
The prosecution, led by Catherine Mwaniki, made an application to detain him at the Inland Container Depot Police Station for 21 days, pending a formal extradition request from Rwanda.
Mr Ndung’u, through his lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari, opposed the detention, saying he should be released on bail.
The fugitive is wanted in Rwanda to serve a five-year prison term after he was found guilty of fraud and defrauding property buyers.
He was tried in absentia, convicted and sentenced on September 27, 2012. Mr Ndung’u was charged on October 18, 2011, but fled Rwanda.
He was listed on Interpol’s Red Notice in 2012. Ms Mwaniki opposed his release saying he was a flight risk given he had left Kenya while an international arrest warrant was still in place.
The prosecution argued that being a dual citizen, Mr Ndung’u might head back to the US. She told the court that Rwanda does not have an extradition treaty with America.
Milimani Court Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi will rule on the application on February 4.
Businessdailyafrica
Crime
CODECO Militia Kill 60 civilians in Djugu Ituri
The ruthless group of militiamen organised under the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) conducted a deadly attack on an Internally Displaced Peoples camp killing over 60 civilians.
According to details reaching Taarifa Investigative desk, the attack was launched on Tuesday late night at the site of the displaced persons of Plaine Savo, in Djugu, Ituri province in Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“We currently count more than 60 dead in the shelters for the displaced,” said Ndalo Bise, president of the IDP camp adding that the attackers suddenly appeared on Tuesday night from 9 p.m.
The atatck was also confirmed by local administrative sources, which state that nearly 60 people were killed. According to the head of the chiefdom of Bahema N’adhere, at least 59 people were killed during this bloody attack.
55 bodies have been found so far and 4 others are still in the hospital. This assessment remains provisional because several civilians have not yet been found. Several other civilians were taken to an unknown destination.
Meanwhile, the government forces FARDC and MONUSCO have arrived at the site to restore calm.
#RDC #URGENT Les miliciens CODECO ont attaqué dans la nuit du 01 Février 2022 le site Plaine Savo à Djugu, en Ituri. Les premières informations font état d'environ 60 personnes massacrées à l'aide des machettes et autres armes blanches. pic.twitter.com/gJYVxk8SsB
— Stéphie MUKINZI (@StephieMUKINZI) February 2, 2022
Crime
Felicien Kabuga Expected At UN Court For Hearing
The United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals will on Thursday convene to hear Felicien Kabuga’s role in financing genocide against Tutsi in 1994.
“An in-person status conference for Thursday 3 February 2022 at 2.30 p.m in the Courtroom of the Hague branch of the mechanism,” said judge Jude lain Bonorny, the pre-trial judge in the case.
Kabuga, 88, was arrested near Paris by French authorities as a result of a joint investigation with the Mechanism Office of the UN prosecutor.
He is charged with aiding and abetting Interahamwe who killed Tutsi in Kigali, Gisenyi, and Kibuye prefectures by providing material, logistical, financial and moral support to them.
The UN indictment alleges that Kabuga supported a core group of Interahamwe in Kimironko, Kigali, known as ‘Kabuga’s Interahamwe’ in numerous ways and others in Kigali-Ville prefecture at roadblocks, in refugee camps and houses.
Kabuga is also accused of having raised funds to purchase weapons and ammunition and to have played a role in importing arms and ammunition which were distributed to Interahamwe in Gisenyi prefecture.
The indictment further alleges that Kabuga is liable for the crimes based on his participation in a joint criminal enterprise with others involved in RTLM’s operations as well as aiding and abetting the criminal conduct of RTLM journalists.
According to the indictment, Kabuga is among the founder of the radio station RTLM, which during Genocide against the Tutsi operated in the manner that furthered hatred and violence against the Tutsi and disseminated the anti-Tutsi message with the goal to eliminate the Tutsi ethnic group.
Indictments allege that RTLM directly and publically incited the commission of genocide and persecution through denigrating and threatening broadcasts.
“The broadcasters expressly identified persons as Tutsi or as accomplices or allies of the Rwandan Patriotic Front and, in some instances, provided locations and other information that encouraged or facilitated their killing.” the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunal’s statement reads.
