Government has said it will take away a total of 696 unexploited land in the City of Kigali.

City authorities said on Wednesday August 3, that idle land will be seized not later than this financial year.

The Mayor of Kigali, Pudence Rubingisa, said that land owners were notified and warned about the matter but couldn’t take any action.

“The owners were told before the time and now what is remaining is to implement the regulations of the city master plan,” he said.

He said there are many stalled construction projects that have to resume this financial year in which all idle plots have to be given to investors who are ready to exploit the vacant land for income generating activities.

The city mayor said the owners of these idle plots were granted construction permits two years ago, but most of them have not constructed anything ever since yet the city has many construction project proposals.

Among these construction projects that were supposed to be raised are those around Kimironko Tax Park in Gasabo district, and Kigarama market construction project in Kicukiro district whose construction has been delayed for the last 10 years.

There are also roads that were planned to be constructed and tarmacked like those of Mulindi-Gasogi-Kabuga and that of Nzove, Mageragere and Birembo-Gasanze among others.

City officials confirm the masterplan for these road construction projects have been completed.

The law provides that the right to private property is highly protected but sets limits when public interests set in. “Private property, whether individually or collectively owned, is inviolable. The right to property may not be interfered with except in public interests,” one of the provisions in the constitution stipulates.