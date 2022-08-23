Government has set new milk prices across the country, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Tuesday.

The government’s intervention comes after consumers decried the rising prices and scarcity of milk which is attributed to the low supplies.

According to the new prices released by the Ministry, farmers who deliver milk to collection centers will sell at Rwf300 per liter and then the milk collection center will sell at Rwf332 per liter respectively.

Processing plants such as Inyange will be buying at Rwf342 per liter while those close to farmers will buy at the same price as per their initial arrangements.

The new price regulation must be implemented effectively starting Wednesday August 24. The ministry warned that whoever is caught violating the new prices will be punished accordingly.

“The concerned personnel are required to implement the new regulation of milk prices” the statement said warning that “whoever is caught violating the above will be punished according to the law.”

The concerned personnel according to the statement are farmers, milk traders, and managers of milk collection centers, processing industries and Rwandans in general.

Drought coupled with foot and mouth diseases that hit Eastern Province had caused stringent measures to ban the milk supply chain, are attributed to the scarcity of milk.

The most affected areas hit by foot and mouth disease are the Musheri sector, Tabagwe and Matimba both sectors in Nyagatare District.

Traditionally, Rwandans are known for feeding on animal protein and animal products particularly milk since long time ago.