Tech
Government Hints On Lockdown, Urges Public To Remain Vigilant During Festive Seasons
Government has warned that there is a possibility of another lockdown should people remain loose on the preventive measures especially during the festive seasons where the interactions between people increase.
Speaking at the Press Conference, Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije urged that people should be vigilant and increase the protection measures as well as vaccination to mitigate contagion infection during the festive seasons.
“We don’t want the same situation as that of last year where we began a new year in the lockdown. Let’s protect ourselves, what we are requested to do simple,” he said.
The Minister of Health further said the government’s move of banning passengers is a stringent measure to contain the spread of new Omicron variant.
“The move is aimed to contain the 6 cases of Omicron Variant that was traced among passengers on arrivals. The rise in numbers is a warning sign that shows us that despite the measures passengers have to be contained,” the minister added.
The Minister of Local Government, Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi also said there are people who are organizing christmas parties and festive gatherings however, that due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positivity rates gatherings shouldn’t exceed 100 participants as per the new guideline.
He raised the concern that the Omicron might have crossed the capital to other areas of the country and therefore people should tighten protection measures.
“We are following up on anyone who met with the patients either those in Kigali or in other districts so that we quarantine them. This means that people should tighten protection measures and play a tangible role in vaccination,” he said.
The Police Spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera also highlighted that people have become soft on the protection measures against COVID-19 advising that it must change.
Kabera disclosed that the police have so far caught 59, 295 people who have defaulted on wearing their masks and 7089 who were moving beyond the time set as well as 1081 who were drinking in the bars.
“Some people think that COVID-19 has ended but this is not true, COVID is still around.” he warned.
Tech
African Development Bank Approves US$170M For Investment In Nigeria’s Digital, Creative Start-ups
The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has approved a loan of US$170 million to finance a digital and creative enterprises program in Nigeria.
The investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises Program (i-DICE) is a Federal Government of Nigeria initiative promoting investment in digital and creative industries. It is part of Nigeria’s efforts to build back better, greener, and more inclusively, to create more sustainable jobs for the teeming youthful population.
The program targets more than 68 million Nigerians aged 15 to 35 years who are recognized as leaders of innovative, early-stage, technology-enabled start-ups or as leaders of creative sector micro, small and medium sized enterprises. The program is co-financed by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).
“Governments have a much greater role than just policy making. They need to be innovative and create an enabling environment that includes infrastructure and de-risking to harness private sector investments in key growth sectors,” said African Development Bank President Akinwumi A. Adesina.
The investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises Program will also support the leaders through enterprise support organizations – groups that support, train, and sometimes fund entrepreneurs – including innovation hubs, accelerators, venture capital and private equity firms. Bank financing of i-DICE will help the Government initiative further consolidate Nigeria’s position as Africa’s leading start-up investment destination and as a youth entrepreneurship hub.
“This program is among the latest series of our operations meant to bolster the implementation of the Bank’s Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy. Given that tech-enabled enterprises cut across all the economic growth sectors, the program’s focus on the digital sector will deepen Nigeria’s job creation efforts,” said Beth Dunford, Bank Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development.
The initiative will stimulate investments in 226 technology and creative start-ups and provide non-financial services to 451 digital technology and small and medium enterprises. The program is expected to create 6.1 million direct and indirect jobs, of which the Bank’s financing will support the creation of about 850,000 jobs. The value added to the Nigerian economy connected to the program is estimated at US$6.4 billion.
The program will boost Nigeria’s venture capital market through independently managed funds focusing on digital and creative enterprise. These funds aim to attract an initial capitalization ofUS $433 million in private and public sector financing.
“This program will generate significant economic benefits to Nigeria,” said Lamin Barrow, Director General of the Bank’s Nigeria Country Department. “The program interventions will help respond to the challenges of youth employment in Nigeria, which could intensify without scalable interventions. I want to recognize the strong country ownership, under the leadership of Vice President Osinbajo,” he added.
The African Development Bank’s active portfolio in Nigeria comprises 57 operations across 30 public and 27 private sector operations, valued at about US$4.61 billion. The i-DICE Program aligns well with the Bank’s strategic priority areas, better known as the High 5s – specifically, “Industrialize Africa,” “Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa,” and “Feed Africa.”
Tech
Uganda Scientists to Launch First satellite in 2022
Ugandan scientists have completed an aggressive training in far away Japan to launch into orbit a satellite next year.
According to details, a team of three Ugandan graduate engineers were successfully enrolled by Japan among them; Bonny Omara, Edgar Mujunu, and Derrick Tebuseke to undertake a cause that was envisaged to last for a period of two and half years.
Uganda will thus has joined 12 African countries including Rwanda in the space technology race in a very big way by propping into orbit the first satellite dubbed – PearlAfricaSat-1 with expected launch in August 2022.
The initiative to build Uganda’s first satellite began in October 2019, as part of a directive by President Yoweri Museveni to the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation to put in place a National Space Agency and Institute.
The collaborative research agreement was signed with Kyushu Institute of Technology (Kyutech), Japan to enroll and up-skill three graduate engineers to design, build, test, and launch the first satellite for Uganda.
Tech
Rwanda Receives US$100M From World Bank For Broadband Connectivity
The World Bank Group has approved US$100 million in financing under the International Development Association’s (IDA) Scale Up Window to help the Government of Rwanda increase access to broadband and selected digital public services, and strengthen the digital innovation ecosystem in Rwanda.
The new Digital Acceleration Project will support the government to expand digital access and adoption by spearheading a series of innovative digital access and inclusion initiatives, including supporting 250,000 households with financing to help acquire smart devices as well as training three million people in basic digital literacy (with targets for girls and women).
The project will also enhance the government’s digital service capabilities by equipping it with the ability to harness the power of big data and develop at least 30 new or upgraded digital services through large-scale investments in shared digital standards, platforms, and infrastructure.
These will enable the government to safely scale more fully transactional and remote service delivery, including enrolling and issuing new digital ID credentials to 75 percent of the population.
Finally, the project will increase Rwanda’s capacity to support digitally enabled innovation by strengthening the local entrepreneurship ecosystem, developing Rwanda’s digital talent base and helping tech firms to move from startup to growth. At least 300 digital start-ups will be directly supported by the project, with a focus on those that are female-owned.
“Expanding digital access and adoption, enhancing digital public service delivery and promoting digitally enabled innovation are essential for Rwanda’s digital transformation which can in turn help drive a robust post-COVID-19 recovery,” said Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda.
“The Rwanda Digital Acceleration Project encompasses all these elements and will contribute to Rwanda’s vision to become a knowledge-based economy and upper middle-income country by 2035, by leveraging digital technologies to accelerate growth and poverty reduction.”
The project will also support Rwanda’s efforts to crowd in private sector investment in digital inclusion initiatives, digital infrastructure and through support for digital innovation and entrepreneurship – with the goal of preparing the country for a data-driven and e-service based economy capable of supporting sustainable recovery in a post-COVID-19 context.
“For Rwanda to leverage digital transformation as a driver of growth, job creation and greater service delivery, digital adoption needs to markedly improve.
This project will help Rwanda tackle the affordability of digital devices and services, but also bridge lingering basic digital literacy gaps, to increase local demand for digitally-enabled services and platforms,” said Isabella Hayward, World Bank Digital Development Specialist, and Task Team Leader of the project.
“The project will also support the GoR’s aspirations of providing 24-hour, cashless, paperless and fully transactional Government-to-Government, Government-to-Business, and Government-to-Person e-services both at the central government and sectoral levels.”
The project will be co-financed in the amount of US$100 million by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), of which Rwanda is a non-regional member. This will be the AIIB’s second investment in Rwanda, and the first digital project investment financing to be co-financed with the AIIB.
Government Hints On Lockdown, Urges Public To Remain Vigilant During Festive Seasons
African Development Bank Approves US$170M For Investment In Nigeria’s Digital, Creative Start-ups
Rwanda’s Phone Manufacturer Signs Deal With Angolan Firm
Jaynet Kabila Demands Details On UPDF’s Presence in DRC
3 Cases of new Omicron Variant Detected in Kenya
Youth Mobilised To Help Fight GBV
Rwanda Suspends Night Clubs Amid Fears Of Omnicron
Is Rwanda Contented With Ugandan Envoy Maj.Gen. Robert Rusoke?
Imbuto To Build Multipurpose Sports Facility
3 Cases of new Omicron Variant Detected in Kenya
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
How Rwanda Arm-twists Uganda The Bully
-
National4 days ago
FDU-Inkingi Leaders Discuss Strategy, Rusesabagina
-
National3 days ago
Uganda, DRC Claim Early Victory Against ADF Rebels
-
Environment4 days ago
MTN Rwanda Now Using 15% Of Its fleet As Electric Vehicles, Launches ‘Project Zero’
-
CORONA VIRUS2 days ago
UK Removes All 11 Countries From Red List
-
National2 days ago
Youth Mobilised To Help Fight GBV
-
Special Report2 days ago
Exclusive: How Did CIMERWA Plc Fetch Rwf67.3B In A Pandemic?
-
Business4 days ago
Kenya Airways Starts Direct Flights From Juba to Khartoum