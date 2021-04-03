Religion
Gospel Always Linked to Embrace of a Cross
Pope Francis has underlined that the preaching of the Gospel “is always linked to the embrace of some particular cross.”
The Pontiff observed while celebrating Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday in St. Peter’s Basilica.
He explained that the Gospel shows us the extent to which “persecution and the cross are linked to the proclamation of the Gospel.”
Dwelling on the “hours” leading to Christ’s Passion and Death, Pope Francis said “the hour of joyful proclamation, the hour of persecution and the hour of the Cross go together.”
“The gentle light of God’s word shines brightly in well-disposed hearts,” the Pope said, “but awakens confusion and rejection in those that are not. We see this over and over again in the Gospels.”
Giving some examples, Pope Francis spoke of the good seed sown in the field that bears fruit, but it also arouses the envy of the enemy.
“The tender love of the merciful father irresistibly draws the prodigal son home, but also leads to anger and resentment on the part of the elder son,” he noted.
“All this enables us to see that the preaching of the Good News is mysteriously linked to persecution and the cross,” said Pope Francis.
Cross is non-negotiable
Focusing on two trains of thought, the Pope said that first “we are taken aback to see the cross present in the Lord’s life at the very beginning of his ministry, even before His birth.”
“All this makes us realize that the mystery of the cross is present ‘from the beginning’.” “The cross does not appear by chance,” he said.
When his hour came, explained Pope Francis, Jesus embraced the cross fully. “For on the cross there can be no ambiguity. The cross is non-negotiable.”
Dwelling on his second point, the Pope said, “There is an aspect of the cross that is an integral part of our human condition, our limits and our frailty. Yet it is also true that something happens on the Cross that does not have to do with our human weakness but is the bite of the serpent, who, seeing the crucified Lord defenceless, bites Him in an attempt to poison and undo all His work… It is the venom of the evil one who keeps insisting: save yourself.”
It is in this harsh and painful “bite” that seeks to bring death, that God’s triumph is ultimately seen, said Pope Francis.
The Pope went on to say that “thanks to the reconciling blood of Jesus, it is a cross that contains the power of Christ’s victory, which conquers evil and delivers us from the evil one.”
Sufferings of Christ in us
Pope Francis underlined that we as Christians are “not among those who shrink back.”
“We are not scandalized, because Jesus Himself was not scandalized by seeing that His joyful preaching of salvation to the poor was not received wholeheartedly, but amid the shouts and threats of those who refused to hear His word.”
“The way we embrace the cross in our preaching of the Gospel makes two things clear,” the Pope said: “That the sufferings that come from the Gospel are not ours, but rather ‘the sufferings of Christ in us’ and that ‘we do not preach ourselves but Jesus Christ as Lord and ourselves as servants of all for the love of Jesus’”.
God’s divine grace
Concluding his homily with a story from his past, Pope Francis recalled how, during a dark moment in his life, he asked the Lord for the grace to free him from a difficult and complex situation.
During Confession he asked an elderly Sister, whose eyes were “full of light” to pray for him as her penance because he needed a particular grace.
She replied by saying ‘The Lord will certainly give you that grace, but make no mistake about it: He will give it to you in His own divine way’.
The Pope said that this advice did him much good, “hearing that the Lord always gives us what we ask for, but that He does so in his divine way. That way involves the cross. Not for masochism. But for love, love to the very end.”
Christians Observe Palm Sunday As Easter Season Kicks Off
Christians in Rwanda have this morning joined their colleagues around the world to celebrate Palm Sunday- the entire day will be dotted with Christians waving palm leaves and wishing each other well.
Palm Sunday is an annual feast day in the Christian calendar and marks the first day of Holy Week, a period leading up to Easter.
Holy Week is the last week of lent, before the festival of Easter and the end of fasting. The Holy Week is seven days of religious significance, with masses often held on key days.
Palm Sunday marks Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, the week before his death on the cross and subsequent resurrection.
In ancient times, palm branches symbolised goodness and victory and as Jesus arrived into Jerusalem, it is said palms were placed in his path.
On Holy Thursday – also known as Maundy Thursday – Jesus was arrested, before being crucified on Good Friday.
According to the bible, Jesus then rose again on Easter Sunday.
Dates of significance in Holy Week this year are
- Palm Sunday: March 28
- Maundy Thursday: April 1
- Good Friday: April 3
- Holy Saturday: April 3
- Easter Sunday: April 4
Palm Sunday Scripture Verses
Psalm 118:24 – “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Corinthians 5:17- “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”
Philippians 2:8 – “And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death—even death on a cross!”
Luke 24:2-3 – “They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus.”
John 3:16-17 – “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”
Colossians 3:13 – “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.”
Galatians 6:9 – “We must not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.”
John 14:6 – Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.'”
‘Witness To Jesus With Life Given in Service’- Pope Francis
Pope Francis has recalled the great responsibility Christians and communities have in helping people to meet and know Jesus.
The day’s Gospel reading recounts how Jesus responds to the request of the Greeks by saying “The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified…. Unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains just a single grain; but if it dies, it bears much fruit” (Jn 12:23-24).
On Sunday via a live broadcast from the library of the Apostolic Palace the Pope said this answer shows that Jesus is “the hidden seed ready to die in order to bear much fruit” and in order to know and understand Him you look at the cross.
The Cross
The sign of the Cross over the centuries, the Pope said “has become the symbol par excellence of Christians”, and the Crucifix is often where people “see Jesus”, especially those from places where Christianity is not well-known where it is the sign they encounter and come to recognize.
They see them in churches, the homes of Christians or worn by believers. The important thing, the Pope says, is that “the sign be consistent with the Gospel”, and the cross expresses “love, service, unreserved self-giving” to be truly the “tree of life”.
Knowing Jesus
Often times people today wish to know more about Jesus, implicitly wanting to “see Jesus”, and Pope Francis says Christians “must respond with the witness of a life that is given in service”.
We are called to sow seeds of love through concrete, simple, and courageous gestures, not just words, the Pope said.
The Lord with his grace “makes us bear fruit” even where misunderstandings, difficulty, or persecution exist.
During these trials while the seed is dying is when “life blossoms, to bear ripe fruit in due time”, he noted, since death and life intertwine and we can “experience the joy and true fruitfulness of love that always, I repeat, is expressed in the style of God: closeness, compassion, tenderness”.
The Pope prayed that the Virgin Mary might help us all follow Jesus on this journey of service so that “the love of Christ may shine” and all can see and know Him.
Ireland’s Knock Shrine to International Status
Pope Francis on Friday elevated Ireland’s National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock to the status of an International Shrine of Eucharistic and Marian Devotion.
He described it as an “important moment in the life of the shrine” and “a great responsibility.”
Pope Francis said the designation would mean always having “your arms wide open as a sign of welcome to every pilgrim who may arrive from any part of the world, asking nothing in return but only recognizing him as a brother or a sister who desires to share the same experience of fraternal prayer.”
Paying tribute to the Irish faithful he said: “You have been a missionary people. We cannot forget how many priests left their homeland in order to become missionaries of the Gospel. Nor can we forget the many lay people who immigrated to faraway lands but still kept their devotion to Our Lady.”
The apparition in Knock occurred Aug. 21, 1879, when Mary, St. Joseph and St. John the Evangelist appeared at the south gable of the Knock parish church.
The silent apparition was witnessed by 15 people, ranging from young children to the elderly.
St. John Paul II visited Knock in 1979, the centenary of the apparition, as part of his apostolic pilgrimage to Ireland.
Pope Francis, who visited the shrine in 2018 during the World Meeting of Families, said the message that comes from Knock is that of “the great value of silence for our faith.”
“It is this silence in the face of mystery, which does not mean giving up on understanding, but understanding while aided and supported by the love of Jesus, who offered himself for all of us as the Lamb sacrificed for the salvation of humanity.”
